News
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
By SOPHIA TAREEN
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes for a second straight day after failing to reach an agreement Wednesday with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.
The Chicago Teachers Union, which voted to revert to online instruction, told teachers to stay home Wednesday during the latest COVID-19 surge while both sides negotiate, prompting district officials to cancel classes two days after students returned from winter break. Chicago Public Schools, like most other districts, has rejected retuning to remote learning, saying it worsened racial inequities and was detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance. District officials insist schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.
School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issues, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and other adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, echoing President Joe Biden a day earlier, said Wednesday that the country is better equipped now to make sure schools can safely open “including in Chicago,” while former President Donald Trump called the closures “devastating.”
District and union officials negotiated behind closed doors Wednesday afternoon but failed to produce an agreement. The issues include metrics that would trigger school closures and more COVID-19 testing. For instance, school leaders support remote learning only at the classroom and school level when there are outbreaks, as has been the case this year, versus a districtwide switch to remote learning which the union has supported.
“We know that our schools are safe. Yes. Do we have challenges across individual schools? Absolutely. Do we respond? Absolutely,” Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told reporters Wednesday evening.
He said the situation with the union left “no choice but to cancel” Thursday, something that will affect roughly 350,000 students.
Martinez said students may be able to start returning to schools on Friday for services like tutoring or counseling depending on how many staff members show up. Buildings stayed open Wednesday for meal pickup in the largely low-income and Black and Latino school district.
Union President Jesse Sharkey said teachers don’t want to return to in-person instruction until the current surge has subsided.
“We’d rather be in our classes teaching, we’d rather have the schools open. What we are saying though is that right now we’re in the middle of a major surge, it is breaking all the records and hospitals are full,” he said during a Wednesday morning news conference.
The union has argued that the district’s safety measures fall short, including a holiday testing program, and that its COVID-19 infection data is often inaccurate. They’ve sought demands similar to a safety agreement put in place last year after a fierce debate. However, the district says the pandemic is different now than a year ago and requires a different response, particularly with a highly-vaccinated teacher population.
City officials, who’ve characterized the union action as an “illegal work stoppage” and said teachers that don’t show up won’t be paid, were also mulling legal options to force teachers back in classrooms. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had filed an unfair labor practices complaint, but didn’t elaborate.
The cancelation meant more frustration for families strained by the pandemic who would again have to make other arrangements. The disruptions follow a teachers strike in 2019.
Parent Danelda Craig, who spoke at the union’s news conference, said she was “taken aback” by the city’s public health commissioner’s suggestion that people could wear two masks to improve protection. Craig said most children struggle with one.
“We want them to go to school,” she said. “What we don’t want is COVID with it.”
Still, many schools reported low attendance this week, with students either in required isolation or staying home voluntarily to avoid exposure during the omicron-fueled surge. Infections and hospitalizations are at record levels nationwide, including in Chicago which reported 4,775 average daily cases, up from under 1,000 a month ago. District officials said student attendance at district-operated schools was 66% Monday and grew to 72% the following day.
Phillip Cantor, a science teacher at North-Grand High School on the West Side, said his freshman and senior classes were about half empty earlier this week as his email filled with alerts about students forced to remain out due to COVID exposure. More than a dozen teachers also were out and there was one substitute available, so other teachers and staff helped monitor their classrooms, he said.
Cantor said voting in favor of Wednesday’s remote action was difficult because a lack of laptops and internet access made it likely that all of his students couldn’t flip overnight. But he called school days like those following the winter break “completely untenable” and risky.
“I’m not worried about my own health really, but I have students who have lost multiple family members in this pandemic,” Cantor said. “There’s been a lot of COVID-related trauma in the community and I don’t want to see more.”
District officials blamed the union for the situation, saying it spent about $100 million on its school safety plan, including classroom air purifiers. Masks are required in schools and 91% of CPS’ more than 47,000 staff are vaccinated, according to the district.
More than 100,000 students are vaccinated, according to the district. Since the start of the school year, about 1,800 adults and roughly 5,000 students have reported COVID-19 infections, according to district data that showed about 2,400 adults and 9,100 students were currently in quarantine due to a possible exposure.
Some classes and schools have temporarily gone remote with outbreaks this academic year. And Chicago purchased 100,000 laptops last month in anticipation of more remote instruction, but it was unclear how many students have school-issued devices. The union and parents have complained that there aren’t enough and access has been unequal. District officials sidestepped recent questions about the school-issued devices.
___
Associated Press writers Sara Burnett and Kathleen Foody in Chicago and Rick Callahan in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
News
8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire
By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.
Eight children lost their lives in the Wednesday morning blaze — the city’s deadliest single fire in more than a century.
At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the three-story brick duplex, which was public housing, officials said. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.
“I knew some of those kids — I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner.
“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out — jumping out a window,” she said.
Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m.
Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.
Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.
None of the four smoke alarms appeared to be working, said Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner. The alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two were replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said. It said the last inspection was in May 2021. Smoke detectors were working at that time, officials said.
The fire burned in a residential area of the Fairmount neighborhood, northwest of downtown and home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous steps from the film “Rocky.”
Streets around the home remained blocked off Wednesday evening. Moments after the last firetruck pulled away, several neighbors quietly approached the foot of the block and left candles and flowers.
In the late afternoon, onlookers and neighbors had migrated to a nearby elementary school, where relatives and friends of the home’s residents gathered to wait for news.
A small group of people, some wrapped in Salvation Army blankets, stared down 23rd Street, where the blaze happened, hugging one another and crying. Several friends of the children stopped by the school, hoping for information, after their texts and calls went unanswered.
Rabiya Turner said she rushed to bring clothes to cousins who escaped the blaze. People gathered at the school for warmth and someone to talk to, she said.
“It’s just like floating — everybody’s floating,” she said before hurrying away.
Officials held a news conference Wednesday near the scene of the fire.
“It was terrible. I’ve been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I have ever been to,” said Murphy, the deputy fire commissioner.
“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”
First lady Jill Biden, who along with President Joe Biden has deep ties to the Philadelphia area, tweeted, “My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia.”
Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows in an area believed to be a kitchen, Murphy said. They found “heavy smoke, heat and limited visibility on all floors,” according to a statement Wednesday night from the city.
The odd configuration of the building — originally a single-family home that had been split into two apartments — made it difficult to navigate, he said. Crews brought it under control in less than an hour, he said. Firefighters were able to rescue one child from the building, but the child died.
There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment on the second and third floors, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, which included the first floor and part of the second floor, Murphy said.
He noted that 26 was a large number of people to be occupying a duplex, but a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections said the city does not limit the number of family members who can stay in a single unit. The mayor said people should withhold judgment.
“You don’t know the circumstances of each and every family, and maybe there were relatives and family that needed to be sheltered,” Kenney said. “Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it. But we can’t make judgment on the number of people living in the house because sometimes people just need to be indoors.”
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Andrea Duszenczuk, 68, whose family has long owned a home in the neighborhood and who walked her dog past the home regularly. “A lot of these homes have old wiring — these are probably 125 years old. Who knows what’s behind the walls.”
News
Timberwolves slip past Oklahoma City 98-90 in first game with full roster in weeks
Wednesday started like a massive reunion party. The Timberwolves’ starting five stepped onto the floor together for the first time in three weeks and beat the brakes off Oklahoma City for 12 minutes.
Minnesota led 30-10 after the first quarter. The rout was on. Until it was not.
The Timberwolves were sloppy and uninspired for the next two quarters before getting their act together to pull out a 98-90 victory at Target Center that was far closer than it should have been.
“I think it was one of those typical games where you start well and lose focus. And then when you lose focus, you lose intensity and purpose. And that’s what happened,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “This team plays really really hard and they compete in every facet of the game. They beat us in effort categories, transition and offensive rebounds. They had 40 points between those two, almost half their point total. That’s not really acceptable for us. We let ourselves down there. But we did rally to win the game.”
The Wolves’ win was thanks in large part to Jaylen Nowell and Patrick Beverley. That was the backcourt Timberwolves coach Chris Finch chose to go with in the fourth quarter over the likes of Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell — who combined to go 0 for 12 from 3-point range — and Nowell and Beverley delivered.
Beverley finished with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds and was, per usual, Minnesota’s sparkplug. Nowell finished with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting, including nine points in the final frame. Anthony Edwards added 22 points on the strength of four triples.
Finch’s confidence to go with Nowell stems from all the young guard provided Minnesota when the Wolves were down players.
“Go with the guys who were playing well right there, getting the job done,” Finch said.
Those two did on a night when many others didn’t deliver. It wasn’t a surprise the Wolves would look a little clunky as Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were reintegrated into the lineup for the first time in weeks. But the team’s issues stemmed more from attention to detail and effort than rust.
Towns had 17 points and 16 rebounds against the undersized Thunder, but he also was responsible for a technical foul that ignited Oklahoma City’s surge. After the technical foul with four minutes to play in the third, the Thunder closed the quarter with a 15-4 run.
The Thunder (13-24) were led by young wings Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey, who’s 19 years old, finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while 23-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander went for 19 points and five assists. Oklahoma City pulled to within one point in the fourth quarter.
But Minnesota responded, as it’s done many times this season. The lineup of Towns, Edwards, Nowell, Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt shut the door late.
“I thought everybody in that final unit was real key. Vando was good, like always. Whenever we take him off the floor, we lose a little bit,” Finch said. “Ant was good. Made some timely shots, was super-aggressive. Sometimes it’s just about finding the right five guys that actually have it.”
The win is Minnesota’s second straight. With three more highly winnable games upcoming, the Wolves (18-20) could make up ground lost during their struggles with the virus.
Edwards drained a triple with 62 seconds left to put Minnesota up eight and essentially put the game on ice. He motioned to the crowd, and most of the 14,000 fans immediately rose to their feet. It’s one thing to blow a big lead and lose. When you find a way to win, much is often forgiven.
“Man we played bad today. That was it. We played bad today,” Edwards said. “It’s all good though. We came out with the win. That’s all that matters.”
News
Karl-Anthony Towns thankful to be back in action after clearing health and safety protocols
Karl-Anthony Towns finished 2021 the same way he started it: By getting COVID-19. Not exactly the best way to ring in the new year.
The good news is the Timberwolves center’s symptoms weren’t as serious the second time around. Towns, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 again ahead of Minnesota’s game in Utah on Dec. 23.
“It was the timing that was awful. Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. You’re supposed to be with my family, couldn’t make that happen,” Towns said. “New Year came, was in bed. I’m just happy to be out of it finally. I missed enough holidays, I just want to come back to the game of basketball. So for sure was sick. Definitely lost weight.”
Not the 50 pounds Towns said he lost in his previous bout with the virus, but he did say he’s down 15 pounds since contracting the virus. He added that he didn’t lose much in terms of strength.
Towns has no idea how he got COVID-19 this time around. He said he thought he was being “the safest person,” never leaving his hotel room upon the team’s arrival and ordering room service for meals.
“It’s kind of weird to see that I got it. But, the way the NBA is, the players, people are getting sick left and right,” Towns said. “So for me, it always felt crazy. I always felt it wasn’t about an if I got it, it was when I got it. And I got it at the most inopportune time for my personal life.”
But he’s glad to be back to work. He’s tired of watching Wolves games from home and couldn’t wait to return to action Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
“Be with these guys, be with my teammates. I missed them tremendously,” Towns said. “The game of basketball is a big part of my life, so I’m just glad (to be back).”
But that doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy watching his teammates compete in his absence. He commended the players who filled in admirably while many of the team’s stars were out of commission; Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Patrick Beverley all have been in health and safety protocols at some point in the past three weeks.
“They were balling. We all could see that, from media to plays to the league,” Towns said. “Nathan Knight, I mean, he’s fantastic. Jaylen Nowell, he solidified himself. He’s always done that, but I think he cemented himself for the fans and how special he really is. Can’t speak enough about Greg Monroe. I never got a chance to actually speak to him in person or anything, but just what he brought to the team is just invaluable. It’s priceless. He came in and has done so much for us. We could go down the list. Jake Layman, I think, has played amazing, and TP (Taurean Prince) has come on fire in these recent games. Everyone has stepped up. Next man up mentality. Everyone had their opportunity, and they made the most of it.”
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
Crypto is Not as Narcissistic as You Think
Chinese Hackers Using Log4Shell Exploit Tools to Perform Post-Exploitation Attacks
How to build and run a Security Operations Center
APT Groups Register Domain Used for C&C Long Before The Attack To Prevent Detection
BlackTech Hacker Group Uses New Flagpro Malware to Execute OS Commands
Security Flaws with Apache HTTP Server Let Hackers Execute Arbitrary Code
8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire
Hackers Tried to use ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ movie to Deliver Monero Cryptominer
Android Banking Malware Uses Fake Google Play Page to Spread to Devices
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week