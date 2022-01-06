News
Nor’easter to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on Massachusetts, hazardous travel likely: ‘A really fast mover’
If you can stay home Friday morning, you definitely should.
That’s the message from the National Weather Service as the first nor’easter of the year is set to drop several inches of snow across the region.
Forecasters are predicting 4 to 6 inches of snow for Boston and much of eastern Massachusetts — which is under a winter storm watch. The heaviest snow will happen during the Friday morning commute, leading to poor visibility and slippery road conditions.
“People need to be really aware that a majority of the snow will fall during the morning commute,” said Kristie Smith, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office. “That amount of snow in a short period of time will pile up on the roads.
“It’s going to impact travel,” she added. “If people can stay home, they should stay home.”
The snow is expected to arrive in western Massachusetts around midnight, then at around 4 a.m. in Boston.
Most of the snow will fall before 10 a.m., then it will become light, and the system should leave around lunchtime.
“It should be a really fast mover,” Smith said. “It doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm for us.”
News
Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks
LOS ANGELES — The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season.
The attempt at a back-to-normal show had been scheduled for Jan. 31 at the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena with a live audience and performances, but no new date is on the books. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”
“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the academy said in a statement.
Last year, like most major awards shows in early 2021, the Grammys were postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The show was moved from late January to mid-March and held with a spare audience made up of mostly nominees and their guests in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center, next door to its usual home, the arena then known as Staples Center.
It was a big night for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, but the live performances that set the Grammys apart from other awards shows were set separately with no significant crowds, many of them pre-taped.
“We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” the academy statement said.
The move was announced around the same time the Sundance Film Festival canceled its in-person programming set to begin on Jan. 20 and shifted to an online format.
The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.
The Grammys’ move could be the beginning of another round of award-show rescheduling after another winter coronavirus surge, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March.
News
Ticker: Hampshire College nets $5M gift; Unionized Starbucks workers walk out
Hampshire College has received an anonymous $5 million gift in honor of one of its most famous alumni, award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, that will help the Massachusetts school continue its academic transformation.
It’s the second $5 million gift the college located in Amherst has received since it launched a $60 million fundraising campaign January 2020, following a financial crisis that prompted the school to consider a merger.
Hampshire has now raised more than $33 million toward the goal.
The donation to the Ken Burns Initiative to Transform Higher Education “supports the ongoing implementation of a new curricular model that organizes undergraduate education around the most urgent challenges of our time, instead of the traditional structures of majors and disciplines,” the school said in a statement Tuesday.
Unionized Starbucks workers walk out
Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.
Six employees who had been scheduled to work formed a picket line outside the Buffalo store, leading Starbucks to close it for the day, the company said. Three other employees had remained inside.
“Pressure to go to work is being put on many of us, when some of us already have other health issues. The company has again shown that they continue to put profits above people,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.
Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges said the company has met and exceeded CDC and expert guidelines and offered vaccine and isolation pay.
News
Vikings’ Mike Zimmer says that whatever happens with his job, ‘I can stand proud’
In an interview Wednesday with team broadcaster Paul Allen, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer touched upon his uncertain future.
Entering Sunday’s finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings (7-9) are assured of their second straight losing season and of missing the playoffs for a second year in a row. And it remains to be seen if Zimmer will be back for a ninth Minnesota season.
“Regardless of anything that goes on after the season, I can stand proud,’’ Zimmer said on “Xs and Os with Mike Zimmer,’’ the weekly segment he does with Allen that is broadcast on KFAN Radio and is available on Vikings.com. “When I walk into a stadium like Lambeau (Field) or I walk into U.S. Bank Stadium and I say to myself, ‘A billion people would love to be sitting here right now and doing this job.”’
Zimmer said it comes with the territory that there has been speculation about his job.
“I do think it’s different that people can talk about your job and being let go and things like that and not understanding the effects of all your coaches, effects of all the players, effects of their families and they say it after you lose every week,’’ Zimmer said. “So they don’t go around saying they should fire that doctor or fire that landscape guy or anything like that. So it’s just part of the business, I guess.”
Zimmer told reporters on Monday that he had yet then to have any discussions with management about his future.
