News
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled
By JOHN PYE
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules.
The top-ranked Djokovic announced on social media Tuesday that he had “exemption permission” and he landed in Australia late Wednesday with a medical exemption from the Victoria state government that was expected to shield him from the strict vaccination regulations in place for this year’s first major tennis tournament.
But national border authorities didn’t accept the exemption, with the Australian Border Force issuing a statement saying Djokovic failed to meet entry requirements.
“The rule is very clear,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference. “You need to have a medical exemption. He didn’t have a valid medical exemption. We make the call at the border, and that’s where it’s enforced.”
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the visa cancellation followed a review of Djokovic’s medical exemption by border officials who looked “at the integrity and the evidence behind it.”
He said Djokovic was free to appeal the decision, “but if a visa is canceled, somebody will have to leave the country.”
The president of Djokovic’s native Serbia blasted the “harassment” of the star, who was detained overnight at Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. The 20-time major winner had to wait more than eight hours at the airport to find out if he would be allowed into the country. He was later moved to a secure hotel near downtown Melbourne which is controlled by immigration officials.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp. and other local media reported that action had been launched in the Federal Court against the cancellation of Djokovic’s visa.
Quarantine-free access wouldn’t have been an issue if Djokovic had been able to prove he was fully vaccinated for the coronavirus. Instead he applied for a medical exemption, a route that only became an option in recent months after Victoria state backed away from a full no-vaccination, no-play policy.
Questions have been raised about the approval of the exemption.
The Sydney Morning Herald published letters sent late last year from the Department of Health and Health Minister Greg Hunt to Tennis Australia which indicated that Djokovic, at that time, didn’t meet the standard for quarantine-free entry.
Responding to questions about confusion over the differing state and federal requirements, Morrison said it was up to individual travelers to have correct documentation on arrival.
The prime minister rejected the suggestion that Djokovic was being singled out, but he acknowledged that other players may be in Australia on the same type of medical exemption.
“One of the things the Border Force does is they act on intelligence to direct their attention to potential arrivals,” he said. “When you get people making public statements about what they say they have, and they’re going to do, they draw significant attention to themselves.”
Anyone who does that, he said, “whether they’re a celebrity, a politician, a tennis player . . . they can expect to be asked questions more than others before you come.”
The medical exemptions, vetted by two independent panels of experts and based on information supplied anonymously by players and taken on face value, had been designed to allow Djokovic to play in the Australian Open, regardless of his vaccination status.
He has spoken out against vaccines in the past and has steadfastly refused to acknowledge whether he received any shots against the coronavirus.
His father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the B92 internet portal that his son was held at the airport “in a room which no one can enter” and guarded by two police officers.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke to Djokovic while he was being held at the airport. He said Serbian authorities were taking measures “so the harassment of the best tennis player in the world be stopped in the shortest possible time.”
Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia to seeking a record 21st major title instantly became a hot political topic. Many Australians who have struggled to obtain sparsely available and often expensive rapid antigen tests, or who have been forced into isolation, perceived a double standard in the exemption allowance for Djokovic.
Critics questioned what grounds he could have for the exemption, and backers argued that he has a right to privacy and freedom of choice.
Tension is growing amid another surge of COVID-19. The state recorded six deaths and 21,997 new cases on Thursday, the biggest daily jump in cases in Victoria since the pandemic began.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Wednesday defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.
The Victoria government has mandated that only fully vaccinated players, staff members, fans and officials can enter Melbourne Park when the tournament begins Jan. 17.
Only 26 people connected with the tournament applied for a medical exemption and, Tiley said, only a “handful” were granted. None of those players have been publicly identified.
Among the acceptable reasons for an exemption are acute major medical conditions, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.
Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in June 2020 after he played in a series of exhibition matches that he organized in Serbia and Croatia without social distancing amid the pandemic.
Concerns about the visa status heightened Wednesday when Morrison — after initially saying it was a matter for the Victoria government — said if the evidence to support Djokovic’s exemption application was deemed insufficient, “then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else, and he’ll be on the next plane home.”
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said while the state government and tennis organizers “may permit a non-vaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border,.” ___
Associated Press Writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
News
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
By SOPHIA TAREEN
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled classes for a second straight day after failing to reach an agreement Wednesday with the teachers union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.
The Chicago Teachers Union, which voted to revert to online instruction, told teachers to stay home Wednesday during the latest COVID-19 surge while both sides negotiate, prompting district officials to cancel classes two days after students returned from winter break. Chicago Public Schools, like most other districts, has rejected retuning to remote learning, saying it worsened racial inequities and was detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance. District officials insist schools can safely remain open with protocols in place.
School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issues, with most opting to stay open while ramping up virus testing, tweaking protocols and other adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, echoing President Joe Biden a day earlier, said Wednesday that the country is better equipped now to make sure schools can safely open “including in Chicago,” while former President Donald Trump called the closures “devastating.”
District and union officials negotiated behind closed doors Wednesday afternoon but failed to produce an agreement. The issues include metrics that would trigger school closures and more COVID-19 testing. For instance, school leaders support remote learning only at the classroom and school level when there are outbreaks, as has been the case this year, versus a districtwide switch to remote learning which the union has supported.
“We know that our schools are safe. Yes. Do we have challenges across individual schools? Absolutely. Do we respond? Absolutely,” Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told reporters Wednesday evening.
He said the situation with the union left “no choice but to cancel” Thursday, something that will affect roughly 350,000 students.
Martinez said students may be able to start returning to schools on Friday for services like tutoring or counseling depending on how many staff members show up. Buildings stayed open Wednesday for meal pickup in the largely low-income and Black and Latino school district.
Union President Jesse Sharkey said teachers don’t want to return to in-person instruction until the current surge has subsided.
“We’d rather be in our classes teaching, we’d rather have the schools open. What we are saying though is that right now we’re in the middle of a major surge, it is breaking all the records and hospitals are full,” he said during a Wednesday morning news conference.
The union has argued that the district’s safety measures fall short, including a holiday testing program, and that its COVID-19 infection data is often inaccurate. They’ve sought demands similar to a safety agreement put in place last year after a fierce debate. However, the district says the pandemic is different now than a year ago and requires a different response, particularly with a highly-vaccinated teacher population.
City officials, who’ve characterized the union action as an “illegal work stoppage” and said teachers that don’t show up won’t be paid, were also mulling legal options to force teachers back in classrooms. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city had filed an unfair labor practices complaint, but didn’t elaborate.
The cancelation meant more frustration for families strained by the pandemic who would again have to make other arrangements. The disruptions follow a teachers strike in 2019.
Parent Danelda Craig, who spoke at the union’s news conference, said she was “taken aback” by the city’s public health commissioner’s suggestion that people could wear two masks to improve protection. Craig said most children struggle with one.
“We want them to go to school,” she said. “What we don’t want is COVID with it.”
Still, many schools reported low attendance this week, with students either in required isolation or staying home voluntarily to avoid exposure during the omicron-fueled surge. Infections and hospitalizations are at record levels nationwide, including in Chicago which reported 4,775 average daily cases, up from under 1,000 a month ago. District officials said student attendance at district-operated schools was 66% Monday and grew to 72% the following day.
Phillip Cantor, a science teacher at North-Grand High School on the West Side, said his freshman and senior classes were about half empty earlier this week as his email filled with alerts about students forced to remain out due to COVID exposure. More than a dozen teachers also were out and there was one substitute available, so other teachers and staff helped monitor their classrooms, he said.
Cantor said voting in favor of Wednesday’s remote action was difficult because a lack of laptops and internet access made it likely that all of his students couldn’t flip overnight. But he called school days like those following the winter break “completely untenable” and risky.
“I’m not worried about my own health really, but I have students who have lost multiple family members in this pandemic,” Cantor said. “There’s been a lot of COVID-related trauma in the community and I don’t want to see more.”
District officials blamed the union for the situation, saying it spent about $100 million on its school safety plan, including classroom air purifiers. Masks are required in schools and 91% of CPS’ more than 47,000 staff are vaccinated, according to the district.
More than 100,000 students are vaccinated, according to the district. Since the start of the school year, about 1,800 adults and roughly 5,000 students have reported COVID-19 infections, according to district data that showed about 2,400 adults and 9,100 students were currently in quarantine due to a possible exposure.
Some classes and schools have temporarily gone remote with outbreaks this academic year. And Chicago purchased 100,000 laptops last month in anticipation of more remote instruction, but it was unclear how many students have school-issued devices. The union and parents have complained that there aren’t enough and access has been unequal. District officials sidestepped recent questions about the school-issued devices.
___
Associated Press writers Sara Burnett and Kathleen Foody in Chicago and Rick Callahan in Indianapolis contributed to this report.
News
8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire
By RON TODT and CLAUDIA LAUER
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said.
Eight children lost their lives in the Wednesday morning blaze — the city’s deadliest single fire in more than a century.
At least two people were hospitalized and some others managed to escape from the three-story brick duplex, which was public housing, officials said. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.
“I knew some of those kids — I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner.
“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out — jumping out a window,” she said.
Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started before 6:30 a.m.
Family members on Facebook have identified two of the victims as sisters Rosalee McDonald, 33, and Virginia Thomas, 30. The siblings each had multiple children but it’s unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died. Messages were left with several people who said they knew or were related to the victims.
Fire officials initially said 13 people died, seven of them children, but those figures were updated Wednesday evening. Eight children and four adults were found dead, officials said.
None of the four smoke alarms appeared to be working, said Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner. The alarms had been inspected annually, and at least two were replaced in 2020, with batteries replaced in the others at that time, Philadelphia Housing Authority officials said. It said the last inspection was in May 2021. Smoke detectors were working at that time, officials said.
The fire burned in a residential area of the Fairmount neighborhood, northwest of downtown and home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and its famous steps from the film “Rocky.”
Streets around the home remained blocked off Wednesday evening. Moments after the last firetruck pulled away, several neighbors quietly approached the foot of the block and left candles and flowers.
In the late afternoon, onlookers and neighbors had migrated to a nearby elementary school, where relatives and friends of the home’s residents gathered to wait for news.
A small group of people, some wrapped in Salvation Army blankets, stared down 23rd Street, where the blaze happened, hugging one another and crying. Several friends of the children stopped by the school, hoping for information, after their texts and calls went unanswered.
Rabiya Turner said she rushed to bring clothes to cousins who escaped the blaze. People gathered at the school for warmth and someone to talk to, she said.
“It’s just like floating — everybody’s floating,” she said before hurrying away.
Officials held a news conference Wednesday near the scene of the fire.
“It was terrible. I’ve been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I have ever been to,” said Murphy, the deputy fire commissioner.
“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”
First lady Jill Biden, who along with President Joe Biden has deep ties to the Philadelphia area, tweeted, “My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia.”
Crews responded around 6:40 a.m. and saw flames shooting from the second-floor front windows in an area believed to be a kitchen, Murphy said. They found “heavy smoke, heat and limited visibility on all floors,” according to a statement Wednesday night from the city.
The odd configuration of the building — originally a single-family home that had been split into two apartments — made it difficult to navigate, he said. Crews brought it under control in less than an hour, he said. Firefighters were able to rescue one child from the building, but the child died.
There were 18 people staying in the upstairs apartment on the second and third floors, and eight staying in the downstairs apartment, which included the first floor and part of the second floor, Murphy said.
He noted that 26 was a large number of people to be occupying a duplex, but a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections said the city does not limit the number of family members who can stay in a single unit. The mayor said people should withhold judgment.
“You don’t know the circumstances of each and every family, and maybe there were relatives and family that needed to be sheltered,” Kenney said. “Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it. But we can’t make judgment on the number of people living in the house because sometimes people just need to be indoors.”
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Andrea Duszenczuk, 68, whose family has long owned a home in the neighborhood and who walked her dog past the home regularly. “A lot of these homes have old wiring — these are probably 125 years old. Who knows what’s behind the walls.”
News
Timberwolves slip past Oklahoma City 98-90 in first game with full roster in weeks
Wednesday started like a massive reunion party. The Timberwolves’ starting five stepped onto the floor together for the first time in three weeks and beat the brakes off Oklahoma City for 12 minutes.
Minnesota led 30-10 after the first quarter. The rout was on. Until it was not.
The Timberwolves were sloppy and uninspired for the next two quarters before getting their act together to pull out a 98-90 victory at Target Center that was far closer than it should have been.
“I think it was one of those typical games where you start well and lose focus. And then when you lose focus, you lose intensity and purpose. And that’s what happened,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “This team plays really really hard and they compete in every facet of the game. They beat us in effort categories, transition and offensive rebounds. They had 40 points between those two, almost half their point total. That’s not really acceptable for us. We let ourselves down there. But we did rally to win the game.”
The Wolves’ win was thanks in large part to Jaylen Nowell and Patrick Beverley. That was the backcourt Timberwolves coach Chris Finch chose to go with in the fourth quarter over the likes of Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell — who combined to go 0 for 12 from 3-point range — and Nowell and Beverley delivered.
Beverley finished with 20 points, six assists and four rebounds and was, per usual, Minnesota’s sparkplug. Nowell finished with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting, including nine points in the final frame. Anthony Edwards added 22 points on the strength of four triples.
Finch’s confidence to go with Nowell stems from all the young guard provided Minnesota when the Wolves were down players.
“Go with the guys who were playing well right there, getting the job done,” Finch said.
Those two did on a night when many others didn’t deliver. It wasn’t a surprise the Wolves would look a little clunky as Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns were reintegrated into the lineup for the first time in weeks. But the team’s issues stemmed more from attention to detail and effort than rust.
Towns had 17 points and 16 rebounds against the undersized Thunder, but he also was responsible for a technical foul that ignited Oklahoma City’s surge. After the technical foul with four minutes to play in the third, the Thunder closed the quarter with a 15-4 run.
The Thunder (13-24) were led by young wings Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey, who’s 19 years old, finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while 23-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander went for 19 points and five assists. Oklahoma City pulled to within one point in the fourth quarter.
But Minnesota responded, as it’s done many times this season. The lineup of Towns, Edwards, Nowell, Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt shut the door late.
“I thought everybody in that final unit was real key. Vando was good, like always. Whenever we take him off the floor, we lose a little bit,” Finch said. “Ant was good. Made some timely shots, was super-aggressive. Sometimes it’s just about finding the right five guys that actually have it.”
The win is Minnesota’s second straight. With three more highly winnable games upcoming, the Wolves (18-20) could make up ground lost during their struggles with the virus.
Edwards drained a triple with 62 seconds left to put Minnesota up eight and essentially put the game on ice. He motioned to the crowd, and most of the 14,000 fans immediately rose to their feet. It’s one thing to blow a big lead and lose. When you find a way to win, much is often forgiven.
“Man we played bad today. That was it. We played bad today,” Edwards said. “It’s all good though. We came out with the win. That’s all that matters.”
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
Crypto is Not as Narcissistic as You Think
Chinese Hackers Using Log4Shell Exploit Tools to Perform Post-Exploitation Attacks
How to build and run a Security Operations Center
APT Groups Register Domain Used for C&C Long Before The Attack To Prevent Detection
BlackTech Hacker Group Uses New Flagpro Malware to Execute OS Commands
Security Flaws with Apache HTTP Server Let Hackers Execute Arbitrary Code
8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire
Hackers Tried to use ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ movie to Deliver Monero Cryptominer
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week