Novak Djokovic held at Australian border over visa
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic had to spend the night at the Melbourne airport as officials refused to let him enter the country for the Australian Open after an apparent visa mix-up, leading Serbia’s president to blast the “harassment” of the top-ranked tennis player.
Djokovic flew in after receiving a medical exemption to play at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the season, where he is a nine-time winner and the defending champion. The exemption allows him to play regardless of his vaccination status for COVID-19, something he has not disclosed, but he also needs to meet strict border regulations to enter the country.
Australian media reported that Djokovic’s team had applied for the wrong type of visa for someone with a medical exemption. The issue had yet to be resolved more than eight hours after he landed Wednesday before midnight local time at Tullamarine Airport, with politicians .
Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, told the B92 internet portal that his son was held “in a room which no one can enter” at the airport, guarded by two policemen.
Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open has become a hot political topic, with many Australians furious that he was granted an exemption to enter the country. Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he has spoken to Djokovic and added that Serbian authorities are taking measures “so the harassment of the best tennis player in the world be stopped in the shortest possible time.”
Speculation of a possible issue with the visa emerged while Djokovic was in transit and escalated with mixed messages from federal and state lawmakers.
Djokovic’s revelation on social media that he was heading to Australia seeking a record 21st major title sparked some debate and plenty of headlines on Wednesday, with critics questioning what grounds he could have for the exemption and backers arguing he has a right to privacy and freedom of choice.
Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.
The Victoria state government-mandated that only fully vaccinated players, staff, fans and officials could enter Melbourne Park when the tournament starts on Jan. 17.
Only 26 people connected with the tournament applied for a medical exemption and, Tiley said, only a “handful” were granted.
The names, ages and nationalities of applicants were redacted for privacy reasons before each application for a vaccine exemption was assessed by two independent panels of experts, and Tiley noted Djokovic is under no obligation to reveal his reason for seeking one.
But, he suggested, it would be “helpful” if Djokovic chose to explain it to a Melbourne public still getting over months of lockdowns and severe travel restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic.
“I would encourage him to talk to the community about it,” Tiley said. “We have been through a very tough period over the last two years.”
Among the reasons allowed for those applying for a vaccination exemption can include acute major medical conditions, serious adverse reaction to a previous dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or evidence of a COVID-19 infection within the previous six months.
Jaala Pulford, Victoria state’s acting minister for sports, acknowledged in the Djokovic case that lots of people in the community “will find this to be a disappointing outcome,” but added: “Nobody has had special treatment. The process is incredibly robust.”
Concerns about Djokovic’s visa status took a while to circulate.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison initially said the medical exemption decision was a matter for the government of Victoria, where Melbourne is the state capital.
“They have provided (Djokovic) with an exemption to come to Australia, and so we then act in accordance with that,” Morrison said. “States provide exemptions for people to enter on those basis, and that’s been happening for the last two years.”
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews then clarified in a statement that the Australian Border Force would make the final determination.
“While the Victorian government and Tennis Australia may permit a non-vaccinated player to compete in the Australian Open, it is the Commonwealth government that will enforce our requirements at the Australian border,” Andrews said. “If an arriving individual is not vaccinated, they must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangement as fully vaccinated travelers.”
When asked again about Djokovic’s case, Morrison added: “If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”
“And so if medical exemptions had been provided by medical professionals and that’s been furnished to him as a proviso for him to get on that plane, well, that will have to stack up when he arrives in Australia,” the prime minister said.
Later still, Pulford, the Victoria state politician, posted on Twitter to say “the federal government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic’s application to enter Australia.”
She said the state government would not be providing individual application support, adding in a second post: “We’ve always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors.”
Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus in 2020 after he played in a series of exhibition matches that he organized in Serbia and Croatia without social distancing amid the pandemic.
It’s possible that the 34-year-old Djokovic, who finished one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021 when he lost the U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev, could have been infected again.
3 things we heard from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, including Justin Fields preparing to start vs. the Minnesota Vikings and the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winners
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, quarterback Justin Fields and other players spoke to media members via video conference calls Wednesday as they began their final week of practices this season.
Here are three things we heard as they get ready for the Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
1. Justin Fields is slated to start for the first time in three weeks.
Fields missed the last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants while recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the Bears’ first game against the Vikings.
He said he wasn’t able to walk or run pain-free last week, but the injury slowly has gotten better. He was expected to practice Wednesday, Nagy said.
Fields said it’s important to play in the last game for his teammates.
“You don’t get these moments back,” he said. “I don’t know who may be here next year, so I’m just getting that one last game with those guys in and not taking any of it for granted.
“Of course I could just sit out the last game and get ready for next season, but every opportunity I get to play the game I love, I’m going to go and do it. … It’s important to show what kind of guy I am to my teammates and my coaches.”
Fields said his preparation for the Vikings is a bit easier this week because that was the last team he faced. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 285 yards with a touchdown, three sacks and a lost fumble and ran seven times for 35 yards in a 17-9 loss.
The Bears went 2-0 behind Nick Foles and Andy Dalton against the Seahawks and Giants, who are in last place in their divisions.
The Bears haven’t won a game Fields started since Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, so he sees value in trying to go into the offseason on a win.
“It’d mean a lot to me,” he said. “We’re on a two-game winning streak right now. Making it three would be awesome in just getting that positive momentum into the offseason.”
2. The Chicago chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America named its winners of the 2021 Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award.
Safety Tashaun Gipson and outside linebacker Robert Quinn are this year’s recipients, honored for their professionalism, honesty and engagement with the media.
Quinn provided one of the most colorful moments in Good Guy Award acceptance history when he was asked why he has been so forthright and accommodating in his dealings with reporters.
“They say a man’s got two things: That’s his words and his nuts,” Quinn said. “And you don’t want to lose either. So I try to be as honest as I can when I talk to people.”
Gipson said he gravitated toward receiver Andrew Hawkins during his earliest days in the league with the Cleveland Browns and appreciated how straightforward and well-spoken Hawkins was.
“Not every question is going to be a favorable question that you enjoy answering,” Gipson said. “But to see guys like that around me in the younger part of my career — we had those old-school vets in Cleveland back in my day — and to see that firsthand and witness that, you begin to understand how you conduct yourself and be a professional when it comes to talking to the media. No matter the subject, no matter the situation.”
The Chicago chapter’s Good Guy Award was renamed last week for Dickerson, a 20-year presence on the Bears beat for ESPN. He died Dec. 28 at age 43 after a bout with colon cancer.
Other recent winners of the award include Mitch Trubisky (2020), Allen Robinson (2019), Prince Amukamara (2018), Zach Miller (2017) and Tracy Porter (2016).
3. True to form, Tashaun Gipson offered a colorful recap of his first-quarter interception against the Giants.
The safety’s second pick of the season came on a Mike Glennon pass to Kenny Golladay that was defended by cornerback Artie Burns and knocked into the air. Gipson, playing as the lone high safety and eyeing Golladay from the snap, snatched the ball with his left hand and took off into open space.
“Right position, right time,” Gipson said.
His 31-yard return brought the ball to the Giants 24 and set up the Bears for their second touchdown of the first quarter. But Gipson, who got a lead block from Bruce Irvin and another along the sideline from Marqui Christian, was officially brought down by Glennon, preventing him from scoring a touchdown.
“People would like to say I got tackled by a quarterback,” Gipson said with a smile. “But when you talk to anybody else (on our team), just tell them to not watch me run the football and tell them to go block somebody and I will make Mike Glennon miss.
“Mike Glennon will never tackle me one-on-one like that. But there wasn’t blocking and it was a tight space. Maybe when y’all talk to Rob, ask him who he was blocking on that play.”
Quinn, who was guilty on the play of not really blocking anyone, was asked just that.
“Hey, look,” he said with a laugh. “When you intercept the ball, don’t run into the fire. You’re supposed to run the opposite way. But when he gets another one this week, I’m going to see if I can search out a quarterback.”
Giants ownership quiet as players back Joe Judge ahead of season finale
The Giants on Wednesday respectfully declined an interview request for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch to speak prior to Sunday’s finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
So there will be no further clarity on Joe Judge’s job status approaching the end of his second season until at least Sunday night or Black Monday morning.
Members of the organization and ownership have leaked their continued belief in Judge to both ESPN and NFL Network in recent weeks. Still, Mara and Tisch have changed their minds before.
They publicly announced their “support” of coach Ben McAdoo after a loss at San Francisco on Nov. 12, 2017, and then fired both McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese on Dec. 4 with four games left.
Safety Julian Love did back Judge’s Sunday assertion that Giants players used to check out in recent years under previous regimes, though, and said the same thing isn’t happening now.
“I haven’t heard too much of what’s going on in the offseason,” Love said, when asked if players were already talking about vacation plans. “Somebody told me, like [Judge] mentioned, that in years past it was like that. I can attest to that, being here a few years now.
“Thankfully you’re not seeing that,” Love added. “You’re not seeing guys lose focus. You’re seeing guys be attentive to this game and really to give it your best. It’s a prideful thing. You don’t want to just fold. So that’s what we’re discussing.”
In defense of Judge, Leonard Williams also said that while the Giants (4-12) are losing, “what’s working for the team is knowing that we have a lot of guys that are willing to fight all the way to the end, whether that’s the end of the game, end of the half, end of the season.
“I think having a lot of guys like that creates a good culture around,” Williams said.
It is believed Mara and Tisch genuinely still have faith in Judge to guide this organization out of the darkness through a continued rebuild in year three.
But Judge’s 11-minute postgame speech last Sunday sounded like a coach who might be feeling the heat, and it would be helpful at this juncture to learn if ownership’s feelings have changed in its wake.
This is, after all, the ownership group that brought GM Dave Gettleman back for a fourth season after last year’s Week 17 win over Dallas that happened because Wayne Gallman recovered a fumble with his rear end.
Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur responded to Judge’s accusations of players quitting on him in New York by telling reporters Wednesday: “That’s not an accurate assessment. But beyond that, I have no comment.”
Judge was asked if he has spoken with Giants owners about Sunday’s comments.
“I talk to ownership a good bit all the time,” Judge said. “In terms of any of the things I’ve said, no.”
Quarterback Jake Fromm, who is expected to start Sunday’s finale against Washington, said he isn’t paying attention to the pressure of his coach’s job being on the line in this game.
“For me, the only pressure I feel is going to be pressure I put on myself to go out and perform,” Fromm said. “Obviously, I want to go out and play the best I can for me, for my family, my teammates in the locker room and for this organization. Yeah, I’m going to go out and I’m going to give it all I can. Trust me, I want to win more than anybody does.”
Love went on to defend Judge’s claims about players quitting and checking out in previous years.
“It’s not every guy, but you see the one-offs of guys the very next day [would] have a trip to a vacation spot and immediately getting out of the facility, getting out of New Jersey,” Love said. “And I think it’s partly because Joe wanted us to be one with the community.
“I was a guy who a few days after I’d close out everything and go back home,” the safety continued. “I’m hanging around Jersey a little bit this year because I don’t want to come to grips with the end of this season and my team. I can only attest to the DBs and what we’re doing. We plan to see each other soon after the season ends and not just all go separate ways.”
Love concluded: “We take pride in things. Thankfully a lot of guys are taking that approach, trying to put the best foot forward for Joe, for the team, for the community.”
Ron Rivera calls Joe Judge fistfights comment ‘interesting’ ahead of Giants-Washington finale
Joe Judge said Wednesday that he wasn’t talking about the Washington Football Team last Sunday when he said his Giants “ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines.”
“No. I just made a comment to any outward dysfunction,” Judge said at the podium. “My focus is on getting our team ready for Washington right now. You could make a lot [out] of … comments I’ve said in the past. Right now I’m focusing on getting the team ready for Washington this weekend.”
The comment clearly caught the attention of Washington coach Ron Rivera, however, since his defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne were swinging at each other on national television during a recent blowout loss at Dallas.
“Honestly, I just find it interesting, and I have no response to that,” Rivera said on a Zoom call with the New York media. “To me the important thing is we play on Sunday more than anything else, and I’m more concerned with getting ready to play a football game.”
Judge could have been alluding to a lot of teams. Dallas Cowboys players have punched opponents during postgame handshakes twice this season, just as an example. Still, Washington (6-10) is this week’s opponent and is coming off that high-profile internal fight.
Rivera said “as far as I’m concerned, what people don’t know, that’s just the fact that they’re not paying enough attention to know what’s going on. So I’m not gonna worry about it. I’m just gonna go forward.
“My feelings are I’ve got enough respect for the Giants’ organization, what Mr. [John] Mara and Mr. [Steve] Tisch have done there. This is one of the staples of the NFL as far as I’m concerned. And we’re just two teams getting ready to play Sunday.”
Judge said he hasn’t spoken with Mara or Tisch about his 11-minute postgame defense of his Giants (4-12) program.
“I talk to ownership a good bit all the time,” Judge said. “In terms of any of the things I’ve said, no.”
Rivera acknowledged that trash talk “is all part of the game” and said “there’s nothing wrong with having a chip on your shoulder” if his players want to use the comment as fuel.
He said “I don’t think” they’re driven by Judge’s comment, though.
“One of the things I tell our guys is let’s pay attention to what’s important, not what’s interesting,” Rivera said. “To me that’s an interesting comment. It really is. Because it really doesn’t impact what’s gonna happen on Sunday for the most part.”
Rivera defended the fight between Allen and Payne as two guys who were “very passionate” and “very emotional,” venting frustration while “we’re getting our butts kicked.”
He joked, when asked about Washington’s pending nickname announcement next month, that “bare-knuckle brawlers” could now be in play.
Rivera (13-19), of course, doesn’t have a much better record than Judge (10-22) does in their corresponding two seasons in the NFC East. Washington only won the division at 7-9 last season over a 6-10 Giant team because the Eagles tanked the season finale.
So there have been whispers about Rivera’s seat getting warmer, too. But the 11-year head coaching vet said he thinks it’s important to show poise under that pressure.
“Do I feel pressure? Yeah, because I want to win,” Rivera said. “I feel pressure because I put it out there that in Year 3 I expect us to take a big step… One of the lessons I learned from my father is you can’t do your job if you’re in a panic. My players are looking at me. They’re looking to see how I handle all this and if I’m in a panic and doing stuff that’s out of character, they’re gonna get out of character.”
“But if I try to maintain and keep my composure, work hard, focus on us and work on what’s important, I think our players will do the same thing,” Rivera added. “Do I feel pressure? Absolutely. But I think that pressure’s there every day. It’s just whether or not you’re sweating it or not.”
GOOD GUY? WHO, ME?
Defensive tackle Leonard Williams couldn’t believe he was named the Giants’ 21st annual Media Good Guy Award winner.
“Yo, how is that possible?” Williams said to teammate Julian Love, the second-place finisher, as they changed places on Wednesday afternoon’s Zoom call.
“I just didn’t think I’d be the good guy,” Williams hilariously added later.
It might not say much about the voting collective that Williams wouldn’t even have voted for himself as being consistently and outstandingly cooperative with the media. He is honest, at least.
“I’m actually surprised about that one, I’m not gonna lie,” he said.
With 16 media members submitting their top three players, Williams (26 points, seven first-place votes) beat out Love (18, four first-place), Kenny Golladay (16, two), Andrew Thomas (11) and James Bradberry (eight, one).
“I [am] surprised that out of everybody that I won an award,” WIlliams said, “because sometimes when I’m being brought in I give [director of football communications] Dion [Dargin] or some of the staff a hard time about talking to the media. And I had the whole incident talking about the fans [booing].”
Love, before he knew who had won the award, guessed kicker Graham Gano. When told Williams had beaten him out, the Notre Dame product said: “Oh hell no. I mean, damn, a USC guy, too, that stings.”
As Love concluded his interview, he announced with a smile: “I’ll pass it off to, unfortunately, the most liked guy on the team.”
The award also has been renamed the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award to include Accorsi, a second former GM who was cooperative during his time here. Accorsi remains a close confidant of Mara’s.
“It means a lot to me that this comes from the media, to know you [as a GM] were fair and honest with them,” Accorsi said in a statement. “I really enjoyed my interaction with the New York media. It was a great experience, the give and take. George was a master at that. Anything that has to do with George means a lot to me. I really appreciate this, especially because of the connection to George.”
