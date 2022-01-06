News
Nuggets’ comeback falls short vs. Jazz despite Nikola Jokic’s triple-double
The Nuggets flirted with a comeback, and Nikola Jokic hinted at a miracle.
That hope, despite Jokic’s seventh triple-double of the season, never met reality.
The Jazz stormed into Ball Arena on Wednesday and seized a 115-109 win over the depleted Nuggets. Jokic’s 26-point, 21-rebound, 11-assist night went for nothing as he couldn’t get the requisite help.
Donovan Mitchell (17 points) was largely kept in check, but sniper Bojan Bogdanovic pummeled the Nuggets for 36 points.
A clutch Monte Morris 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to just 94-91 with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they’d get. Morris was sensational after missing three consecutive games due to health and safety protocols. He finished with 20 points and five 3-pointers off the bench.
The Nuggets fell to 18-18 on the season with another game Friday at home vs. Sacramento.
Mitchell knifed his way inside to spearhead a 20-9 run to open the third quarter and stretch Utah’s lead to 77-65. But Jokic, alongside various mismatched lineups, sawed into the deficit with his patented work inside. He was aided by the fact that Rudy Gobert missed Wednesday’s contest, but he didn’t shy in the face of double- and, sometimes, triple-teams.
He poured in 12 points in the quarter alone as the Nuggets fought tirelessly to stay close. Still, the Jazz carried an 88-78 lead into the fourth.
Prior to the game, acting Nuggets coach Popeye Jones acknowledged Aaron Gordon’s recent hamstring issue was due to “overuse” but maintained he was good to play north of 30 minutes.
“I think it had been bothering him a little bit,” he said. “Guys, they keep playing…”
Gordon didn’t appear to be hampered in the least. With his trademark physicality, he pounded in 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting throughout the first two quarters. His inside presence changed the weight of the Nuggets’ attack, helping to combat the multifaceted Utah offense.
Jones had a healthy respect for the Jazz, who entered Wednesday leading the league in scoring (116 points per game) and 3-pointers (15.1).
“They’ve been playing together a while, and when you watch them, you just see the continuity that they play with,” he said. “The way that they move the ball and play. It’s a fun thing to watch, actually. Just gotta figure out how to slow it down a little bit.”
In 18 first-half minutes, Jokic controlled almost every aspect of the game. With 10 points and 10 rebounds, he went to the locker room just three assists shy of a triple-double.
Without his dominance, which was partially a product of Utah’s light interior, the Nuggets never would’ve maintained pace with the Jazz, who buried 10 3s in the opening half for a 57-56 lead at the break.
But Jokic’s complimentary play, specifically with Facu Campazzo, was special. The two ran an elite pick-and-roll, combining for 11 first-half assists and numerous highlight-reel dimes.
Even more noteworthy, the Ball Arena crowd has become attune to Jokic’s gift. During one no-look pass to Austin Rivers in the corner, the crowd buzzed to show their appreciation.
Road crews prepare for possible snow across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The timing of the latest round of winter weather for the St. Louis area could cause some delays during the morning rush hour. Many area road crews were resting Wednesday night in anticipation of treating surfaces early Thursday morning.
“We like to be out about an hour or two before the actual precipitation hits the ground,” said Joseph Monroe, the engineer of operations for the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 8.
He said as of Wednesday night, it was possible some of the southern areas of the district would see enough snow to also require plowing.
“It’s that trace to one inch that’s really tough because your plows can actually smash it down and make it slicker,” said Monroe. “I would encourage everyone to be prepared for a little bit of a tricky commute depending exactly on how quickly it unfolds the actual temperature and where you are.”
He said IDOT utilizes pavement sensors and video cameras to help monitor conditions. He asks drivers to give plow workers plenty of room on the roads.
In Missouri, MoDOT is also asking drivers to use caution. For some recently hired workers, this will be their first storm. The agency is still several hundred people short of where it would like to be statewide when dealing with a winter storm.
“If the snow starts sticking to the roads, we will start treating immediately and try to prevent that from turning into ice and keep those roads just wet,” said Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis district maintenance engineer.
St. Louis County crews will also be reporting to work late Wednesday night.
“We’re not expecting a major event, but it is an event,” said David Wrone, public information manager for St. Louis County Department of Transportation.
He said the extreme cold will present an additional challenge.
“When it’s colder, we pre-treat our salt with calcium chloride,” said Wrone. “That enables it to act more efficiently in cold temps.”
A spokesperson for the City of St. Louis said any actions taken by street crews would be determined by how the weather forecast plays out early Thursday morning.
Missouri AG files lawsuit to end St. Louis County mask mandate
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to end St. Louis County’s new mask mandate.
Schmitt made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.
“Today I filed suit against St. Louis County for passing an illegal mask mandate last night,” he tweeted. “Evidently, COVID tyranny is a hard habit to break. The citizens of St. Louis County are free people, not subjects, and can make these decisions themselves.”
On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Council voted 4-3 in favor of the order, which requires vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. The county-wide mandate went into effect today at 8:30 a.m.
The county rescinded its previous mask mandate on Dec. 9, weeks after a Cole County judge barred local health departments from issuing them.
Councilmembers who voted for the new mandate this week cited an increase of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area. A record 1,114 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
There was also a record number of new patients overnight. The latest data shows there were 213 new hospital admissions, up from 176 new patients reported yesterday.
Denver metro area school and government office closures for Jan. 6, 2022
Tamara Dunn joined The Denver Post as a digital strategist in 2020. She works in breaking news, business and investigations. Prior to joining the Post, Dunn was an editor and movie columnist for The Times Leader, Standard-Speaker and The Citizens’ Voice newspapers in northeastern Pennsylvania. She also worked as a copy editor and military editor at The Progress-Index in Petersburg, Va.
