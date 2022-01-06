Connect with us

News

Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Amid mounting injuries, the Denver Nuggets are actively searching for ways to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline, two sources told The Denver Post.

With long-term injuries to both Michael Porter Jr. and P.J. Dozier, the Nuggets’ primary target is a wing, one source said. Outside of Will Barton, who can play small forward but is more a traditional shooting guard, the Nuggets’ roster is devoid of any true wings.

Barton has started the last four games at small forward as a result of the Nuggets’ injury-plagued rotations.

This season’s trade deadline is Feb. 10.

Davon Reed, who’s in the midst of his third 10-day hardship contract with the Nuggets, has given the team a boost defensively on the perimeter. There remains an interest in keeping him beyond his 10-day status, sources said, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone has been one of Reed’s biggest advocates behind the scenes.

In addition to a wing, the Nuggets are also searching for a true backup center to combat opponents who play big, sources said.

The Nuggets traded promising center Isaiah Hartenstein last season to Cleveland for JaVale McGee and two second-round picks, but hardly played McGee down the stretch. McGee’s played a significant role off the bench this season for Phoenix, averaging 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Hartenstein’s been similarly valuable to the Clippers this season.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Oldest U.S. veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Oldest U.S. veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112
google news

NEW ORLEANS — Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112.

His death was announced by the National WWII Museum and confirmed by his daughter.

Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the museum in New Orleans.

“The reason for that was outright racism — there’s no other way to characterize it,” Crean said.

But Brooks, born on Sept. 12, 1909, was known for his good-natured sense of humor, positivity and kindness. When asked for his secret to a long life, he often said, “serving God and being nice to people.”

“I don’t have no hard feelings toward nobody,” he said during a 2014 oral history interview with the museum. “I just want everything to be lovely, to come out right. I want people to have fun and enjoy themselves — be happy and not sad.”

On sunny days, Brooks was known for sitting on the front porch of the double shotgun house he shared with daughter Vanessa Brooks in the Central City neighborhood of New Orleans. Neighbors would call out to the local celebrity, wave and bring him soda and snacks.

Brooks was passionate about the New Orleans Saints football team and never missed a game, his daughter said. His church, St. Luke’s Episcopal, was also close to his heart and he never missed a Sunday service until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Originally from Norwood, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge, Brooks’ family moved to the Mississippi Delta when he was an infant. He was one of 15 children, and lived too far from the nearest school, so his parents taught him what they could at home.

Brooks was working at a sawmill when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1940. After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the mostly Black 91st Engineer General Service Regiment stationed in Australia.

Later in the war, troop losses virtually forced the military to begin placing more African American troops into combat positions. In 1941, fewer than 4,000 African Americans were serving in the military. By 1945, that number increased to more than 1.2 million.

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Charles County deputy hit by vehicle and in serious condition, 2 in custody

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

St. Charles County deputy hit by vehicle and in serious condition, 2 in custody
google news

EARTH CITY, Mo. – A St. Charles County deputy is in “serious, but stable condition” after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle early Wednesday morning.

A police chase then ensued and two people were taken into custody.

The St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department said at about 3:45 a.m. officers on the St. Charles County Multi-jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force attempted to stop an SUV they “observed casing the area” around I-70 and Fifth Street. As officers spoke to the vehicle occupants, the suspect driver accelerated away and hit a St. Charles County police vehicle and struck a “St. Charles County Sheriff’s Deputy who was awaiting prisoner transport.”

The vehicle fled on I-70 eastbound into St. Louis County and was disabled after hitting a Cottleville Police Department patrol car at Route 141 at Ryder Trail.

The two vehicle occupants were taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle found suspected fentanyl and a firearm.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

St. Louis native competes on FOX’s new cooking show ‘Next Level Chef’

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

St. Louis native competes on FOX’s new cooking show ‘Next Level Chef’
google news

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis native is a contestant on FOX’s new cooking show.

Kenny Everett, 34, has a chance to win $250,000 on “Next Level Chef,” which airs on Wednesdays starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show is “the next evolution in cooking competitions” created by well-known chef Gordon Ramsay, according to a press release.

The show’s set consists of “stunningly” different kitchens on three floors.

“From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!” the press release states.

Ramsay and fellow chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais take the contestants under their wings in an “attempt to bring out the very best” in them.

“Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them,” the press release states. “Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF!”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending