Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Say She’s Gotten ‘So Much Hate’ Over Romance With Jaylin Smith

Shawn Mendes did not hold back with fans in a recent Instagram video.

As previously reported by OK!, Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split last month after two years together. Mendes has since released his new song “It’ll Be Okay.”

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay,’” the 23-year-old began the video.

MEGA

OOH, LA LA LA! SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO STRIP DOWN FOR FUN IN THE SUN — PHOTOS

“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” the “Treat You Better” singer admitted.

“I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it,” he explained.

“I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song [‘It’ll Be Okay’], and there lies honestly in it,” he added. “I just feel so proud of that song and I’m so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”

“I see you guys, and I see how much love you’re giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you,” he concluded.

See Also

CAMILA CABELLO LISTS HER ENCHANTING HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME FOR $4 MILLION — TOUR THE MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE MANSION

MEGA

Some fans speculated that the song may be about the split with the “Havana” singer. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I will love you either way,” Mendes sang in the new track.

It’s not clear why the former flames called it quits. An insider previously told E! News that Mendes was the one who “initiated the conversation” with the former Fifth Harmony member about breaking up, but the 24-year-old “agreed” it was for the best. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” the insider explained.