Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Say She’s Gotten ‘So Much Hate’ Over Romance With Jaylin Smith
Suni Lee is happy in her relationship with football player Jaylin Smith, but she’s unfortunately received a lot of ‘hate’ from people online.
Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, is happy with her beau, football player Jaylin Smith, 26, but she’s apparently received an abundance of “hate” from those who disapprove of the interracial relationship. In the comment section of a Dec. 30 TikTok video posted by another user which showed support for the couple, Suni revealed the dire situation she’s faced. First, user alixphom wrote in the caption of the post, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” he stated. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”
Suni then shared her appreciation in the comment section, writing, “This makes me so happy. I’ve received so much hate […] they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!”
Suni made her relationship with Jaylin public last month with a series of photos shared to her Instagram cuddling and posing with the college football athlete. The gymnast simply captioned the post with a small white heart and the pair looked adorable as they swooned in their love for each other, both wearing black hoodies as they cuddled close.
Suni, who’s a freshman at Auburn University, became well-known last year when she became the first Asian-American female gymnast to win the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Following the event, the teen returned home to reunite with her loved ones and they all posed for a sweet photo together. For the shot, Suni held up her bronze medal from the uneven bars, her mother Yeev Thoj showed off the athlete’s silver medal that Team USA won in the team all-around, and her father John Lee donned his daughter’s gold medal as champion of the individual all-around. Suni’s siblings were also present for the family photo which Suni captioned with a heart emoji.
Moreover, on the Today Show, the family discussed how proud they were of what the teen accomplished in Tokyo. “I never thought I would ever get one of these,” John said of the gold medal, adding, “She did it, she brought it home. I’m so proud of her, so surprised. Good job.” Meanwhile, Yeev described the “happy tears” she had for Suni’s success. “Seeing her with the gold medal, winning these medals, it makes me happy,” the proud mom said.
Shawn Mendes reveals he’s having a ‘hard time with social media’ in aftermath of Camila Cabello split
Shawn Mendes did not hold back with fans in a recent Instagram video.
As previously reported by OK!, Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split last month after two years together. Mendes has since released his new song “It’ll Be Okay.”
“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay,’” the 23-year-old began the video.
OOH, LA LA LA! SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO STRIP DOWN FOR FUN IN THE SUN — PHOTOS
“I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on,” the “Treat You Better” singer admitted.
“I think that when I make music the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have some sort of my own truth revealed to me and a lot of the times when I’m writing songs, I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just kind of talking to people or thinking about it,” he explained.
“I see a lot of TikToks of people crying and getting emotional and stuff, and I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song [‘It’ll Be Okay’], and there lies honestly in it,” he added. “I just feel so proud of that song and I’m so grateful you guys are connecting with it, and I feel so grateful that people are being vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”
“I see you guys, and I see how much love you’re giving the song, and giving me, and that means the world to me, so thank you,” he concluded.
CAMILA CABELLO LISTS HER ENCHANTING HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME FOR $4 MILLION — TOUR THE MEDITERRANEAN-STYLE MANSION
Some fans speculated that the song may be about the split with the “Havana” singer. “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / It’ll be okay / If we can’t stop the bleeding / We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay / I will love you either way,” Mendes sang in the new track.
It’s not clear why the former flames called it quits. An insider previously told E! News that Mendes was the one who “initiated the conversation” with the former Fifth Harmony member about breaking up, but the 24-year-old “agreed” it was for the best. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” the insider explained.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad
Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore.
Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.
She stayed safe with a protective face mask due to COVID-19, rocking a pair of optical seeing glasses that appeared to change into sunglasses while outdoors. She walked with her hands clasped over each other on the right of Ben, who sweetly held Samuel’s hand. The 9-year-old blonde sported a green golf shirt with all the buttons done up, along with a pair of beige chinos and black sneakers. His hair was still noticeably long he opted to part it just off center.
Meanwhile, Ben stayed true to his usual style with jeans and a burgundy scoop neck sweater, with a double breasted navy blazer overtop. He kept his face hidden behind aviator sunglasses and a mask, finishing the outfit off with his go-to Golden Goose sneakers, which retail for $695.
Ben and his kids are often out-and-about in the ritzy Brentwood area, which is where both he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner reside. In particular, The Town actor is known to take his kids to various bookstores in the area — including independent retailer Diesel inside the popular Brentwood Country Mart (where they also had lunch with Ben’s on-again partner Jennifer Lopez, 52, over the summer, and are known to hit up ice cream spot Sweet Rose Creamery).
Violet has seemingly had a busy winter break, which included spending time with both parents. The teen was spotted arriving back from a trip with her mom and siblings, including sister Seraphina, 12, on Jan. 2, where she once again looked like she could be Jennifer’s sister — right down to their sweater styles.
Nicolas Cage wants to be referred to as a thespian rather than an actor
Nicolas Cage prefers to be called a “thespian” rather than an “actor”.
The 57-year-old Academy Award winner – who earned himself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his performances – doesn’t like the word “actor” because it implies he’s a “great liar”, so he likes to be called a “thespian” instead.
He said: “For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar.’
“So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a******, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”
The Golden Globe Award winner went on to discuss his acting methods, which to some people have been perceived as “over the top”, but to Cage there is no such thing.
He said: “Well, when they say that to me, I say, ‘You tell me where the top is and I’ll tell you whether or not I’m over it.’ ”
In an attempt to break free from the acting stereotypes, he sought advice from his Aunt Talia, who he credits for introducing him to “naturalism” and compared his different styles of acting to different styles of art.
Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Variety Awards Circuit’ podcast, he added: “I was also a big believer in arts synchronicity, and that what you could do with one art form you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can get abstract, you can get photorealistic, you can get impressionistic, why not try that with film performance?”
