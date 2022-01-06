News
One-third of Giants’ active roster on Week 18 Wednesday injury report
The Giants’ Week 18 injury report looks like a CVS receipt.
Fifteen of the 45 players on the Giants’ active roster were listed on Wednesday’s projected injury report following a morning walkthrough.
That’s a third of the team Joe Judge has available for Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10) at MetLife Stadium, not including practice squad players he’ll call up.
Seven players were listed as did not participate: FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Mike Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), WR John Ross (knee), LB Elerson Smith (neck).
Smith was later placed on injured reserve with his new injury.
And eight players were listed as limited: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up), OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder).
Even this shorthanded, though, the Giants notably left wide receiver Pharoh Cooper unprotected on their practice squad following last week’s kickoff gaffe in Chicago. It seems likely that could land him in the doghouse.
At least COVID ramp-up players like Lawrence, Slayton and Cunningham were activated off the COVID list and have a chance to play.
“All the players are back in, ramping up and getting ready to go ahead and return,” Judge said. “We’ll see where they are physically as far as their return.”
Practice squad DT Woodrow Hamilton was added to the COVID/reserve list, on the other hand, while LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka’dar Hollman were restored to the practice squad from the COVID list.
Due to icy practice fields, Wednesday morning’s practice was moved indoors, so there was no viewing period open to the media due to the NFL’s and NFLPA’s COVID protocols. The team had a second outdoor afternoon walkthrough planned.
TRAFFIC JAM
Icy roads and an early morning accident on Route 3 West prevented many Giants players and a coach or two from reaching the team’s facility on Wednesday. Many who did get to the building were late.
“Man, I was on Route 3 for four hours this morning,” safety Julian Love said. “It was very unfortunate. Thankfully I made it in safe, made some plays on the road I wouldn’t advise. But I hope everybody’s safe.”
Traffic updates said all lanes of Route 3 West were closed and traffic traveling west on Route 495 was being diverted to the Turnpike. Judge said players were sending videos and photos from their cars in dead stop traffic to prove to their coaches that they hadn’t just overslept.
Practice squad RB Sandro Platzgummer posted a photo on Instagram of endless dead-stop traffic with the caption: “6 hours stuck in standing traffic. Pls somebody drop some food off [in] a chopper.”
Judge said the coaching staff was more than understanding.
“With the circumstances these guys are dealing with, the tractor trailer that’s crossing off both directions of traffic, from what we understand and from the pictures we’re seeing — we’ve had players that were talking about getting out of their cars and walking,” Judge said. “We told them to stay in the vehicle, stay with it, it’ll clear on out. We’ve had coaches that were stuck, as well.”
Judge said most of the delays were “all the guys coming from the city, Hoboken, Weehawken type of areas.” Judge said the coaches were getting flooded with texts at 6:45 a.m. from players saying, ‘Look, I’ve been stuck for about a half hour or so. What do you want me to do?’”
“We just told them, ‘Drive safe, stay patient. When they get you out, we’ll get you over here,’” he said. “Some of the guys have tried to stay in through meetings through their speaker phone and things of that nature. We’ll get them caught up when they get here.”
QB Jake Fromm said the traffic “wasn’t that bad” for him.
“I got here pretty early, but I know that if you were coming across the bridge, it was really bad, so just prayers for everybody involved,” he said.
Bicycle Village to close Aurora location after 19 years
Vail Resorts’ chain of bike shops is vacating its flagship Aurora location, which the company’s website says is the largest such shop in the Rocky Mountain region.
Bicycle Village has occupied 25,000 square feet at the Havana Exchange shopping center at 2802 S. Havana St. for 19 years, according to Brian Pesch, chief operating officer of Aurora-based Western Centers, which manages the shopping center.
Pesch said the store’s lease was up for renewal, and Vail chose not to renew. He said he didn’t know why.
“They’ve been great tenants, and we’re sorry to see them go,” Pesch said. “It’s part of the commercial real estate business, I suppose. But the bicycle business has been phenomenal throughout the whole COVID period. So, it’s leaving us a bit mystified.”
Pesch said the store’s lease ends in March. It accounts for 28% of the shopping center, he said.
Joseph Donadio, Vail’s senior manager for store development and real estate, told BusinessDen he could not comment, but that company would release more information soon.
Vail operates three other Bicycle Village stores in Littleton, Westminster and Colorado Springs. The company closed a Boulder location last year.
Pesch said Bicycle Village hosted an annual spring sale that attracted thousands of customers to the shopping center.
Western Centers is beginning to market the space, he said.
Vail Resorts became the sole owner of Bicycle Village in 2010 as part of a larger $31 million deal with Ken Gart and Tom Gart, the family behind Gart Sports, according to a press release at the time.
Greg Robinson, defensive coordinator on Broncos’ first two Super Bowl champions, dies at age 70
Greg Robinson, the Broncos’ defensive coordinator on their back-to-back Super Bowl teams in 1997-98, passed away in California on Wednesday, his son told the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard.
Dominic Robinson said his father, 70, died from a form of Alzheimer’s disease.
During a four-decade coaching career, Robinson spent six years (1995-2000) coaching for the Broncos under Mike Shanahan.
Robinson’s defenses finished among the top 10 in fewer points and fewest yards allowed three times apiece. In 1997, the Broncos were sixth in points and fifth in yards, followed by finishes of eighth and 11th, respectively, in 1998.
Linebacker John Mobley was a first-team All Pro in ’97 and defensive lineman Trevor Pryce a Pro Bowl selection in ’97-’98.
Robinson started his coaching career at Pacific, followed by stops at Cal. State-Fullerton, North Carolina State and UCLA, where his tenure overlapped when Broncos general manager George Paton, who was a player for the Bruins.
Robinson entered the NFL in 1990 with the New York Jets (defensive line coach) and was the team’s defensive coordinator under Pete Carroll in ’94.
Robinson joined the Broncos and the team won at least 11 games in four of his six years. But in 2000, the defense was last against the pass and allowed at least 23 points in 11 games. He was fired after the 21-3 wild-card round loss at Baltimore.
Two weeks later, Robinson was hired by coach Dick Vermeil to run the Kansas City Chiefs defense. He lasted three years.
Robinson moved onto to Texas (one year) and was Syracuse’s head coach for four years, winning only five of 42 games. He finished his career with stints at Michigan, St. Francis High School in California (whose coach, Jim Bonds, was a UCLA player when Robinson was on the staff), Texas and San Jose State.
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 5, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 5, 2022, as of 2:30 p.m.:
Avon, CO — 1 inch at 6 a.m.
Crested Butte, CO — 1.4 inches at 8:01 a.m.
Hahns Peak, CO — 6 inches at 7 a.m.
Milner, CO — 1.9 inches at 8 a.m.
Mount Crested Butte, CO — 1 inch at 7 a.m.
Oak Creek, CO — 3.5 inches at 7 a.m.
Phippsburg, CO — 1.5 inches at 7 a.m.
Steamboat Springs, CO — 3 inches at 7 a.m.
