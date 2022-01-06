Celebrities
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.
When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.
Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.
Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”
In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.
Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”
Celebrities
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
Greetings from paradise! The ‘Get Shorty’ actress looked happy as she rang in the New Year beachside in a bikini.
It looked like Heather Graham, 51, found a relaxing way to welcome 2022, as she celebrated the New Year in a sexy new Instagram on Jan. 5. The Boogie Nights actress stunned as she took a bombshell beach selfie while relaxing in front of crystal clear waters with a wooden pier in the background. Looking swim-chic, Heather donned a classic, black triangle-top bikini with a pair of wide, tortoiseshell sunglasses and tousled blonde tresses with a rosy pout. She captioned the snap with a simple, “Happy New Year !” and a blue heart emoji.
Heather’s cool vacation comes not long after the release of her latest film: The Last Son, starring Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, Sam Worthington, and Thomas Jane. In the movie, she plays Anna, the mom of MGK’s sharp-shooting outlaw Cal.
Heather said she loved working with the rocker on the film, but also admitted she had little idea who he was before making the movie together. “It’s funny because I actually didn’t know who he was, to be honest,” she told ABC Audio in Dec. 2021. “I mean, my friend’s kids know who he is,” the never-married star added with a laugh.
Movie veteran Heather was quick to give MGK props for his acting, telling the program, “I think, you know, he’s very raw. Like, I like that he doesn’t because some actors are kind of ‘actor-y.’ And I like that he just has raw talent. I really enjoyed working with him. It was fun.” She added, “Sometimes actors try to control how they come across and they’re really practiced…It felt like he just put his heart out there. He hasn’t probably had as much experience. So he just kind of put it all out there. And I kind of liked that. Actually, it was fun, just sort of just felt like real.”
Meanwhile, the star is gearing up to work on the rom-com The Other Zoey with Andie MacDowell, Josephine Langford, and Patrick Fabian. The movie is about a bright college student whose views on love are turned upside down after a mistaken identity mishap.
Celebrities
RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama
The issue of race continues its saga on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Most recently, Jennie Nguyen has been calling out Mary Cosby for publicly calling her eyes “slanted,” commenting on her “yellow skin,” and mimicking her accent. However, now she’s also coming for Meredith Marks for remaining silent and not standing up to Mary.
A screenshot captured by @QueensofBravo shows a tweet that Jennie issued out directly at Meredith, saying that Meredith is still complicit because she is remaining silent in the face of racism.
“Racism, in any form, is RACISM! This is what my husband I grew up with daily. To be silent, or to laugh while someone is being racist, is to be complicit,” Jennie tweeted.
Also being thrown into the ring is Lisa Barlow, who Mary called “two-faced” and tweeted that it was Lisa who kept mimicking Jennie’s voice all season long. Not taking the bait in its entirety, Lisa’s response was short, direct, and simple.
“Never.”
Do you think Meredith is being complicit in Mary’s racial drama? Or do you believe Lisa?
Who knows where this all going to go, but for now, there are no new responses from all parties involved… yet.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently airing at 9 p.m. EST on Sundays on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
Love Goals: Sloane Stephens And Jozy Altidore Are The Epitome Of Perfectly Matched Melaniny Matrimony-dom
This is such a beautiful love story. Did you know Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore have known each other since their middle school days in South Florida?
The talented tennis star and her stellar soccer player got mmarried earlier this week, on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022 at. the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach.
Ironically this match is almost two decades in the making! Stephens and Altidore have actually known each other since their middle school days at Boca Prep in South Florida, where she attended fifth grade while he was in seventh. Stephens moved away but the two randomly reunited in 2016 at the Home Depot Center in Carson, CA.
“I was doing a media scrum in the hallway during a US Mens National team camp,” Altidore told VOGUE. “Sloane was there training for Fed Cup in Hawaii. Sloane turned the corner while having a loud conversation on FaceTime. We locked eyes and started talking during the scrum. We exchanged contacts and went to dinner after my game versus Iceland. The rest was history.”
Wow. See how fate intervened y’all? In April 2019 Jozy popped the question in the most romantic way.
“We went to church in L.A. and then I made up an excuse telling Sloane that I wanted to check out a painting at an art gallery that I saw on Instagram and was thinking of buying,” Jozy remembers. “When we got to the gallery, it was filled with her family and friends and instead of paintings, the gallery was decorated with massive canvases of photos from our relationship and all the people who have played a role in Sloane’s life up to this point. It was really cool that all the people in the photos were surrounding us when I popped the question.”
“Looking back, I definitely should have known something was up!” Sloane admits. “Jozy was acting nervous, and he’s definitely not an art gallery kind of guy, but when we walked in and I saw everyone, I was completely blown away! It was so surreal when he got down on one knee.”
The couple chose their New Years Day wedding in Bal Harbour for a number of reasons.
“I really liked the symbolism of starting a new year completely fresh with a new beginning—plus I fly to Australia to start my season soon so this is what needed to happen!” Sloane says.
“The date will make our anniversary easy to remember!” Jozy jokes. “Since we both grew up in South Florida, Miami was the perfect place to bring our families together, and January is the best time of year to be there.”
Sloane lost two of her grandparents to COVID-19, they died within a week of each other right before the Australian Open, and the pandemic definitely played into how the couple pushed forward with their big day. The couple required all guests to be fully vaccinated and self-test at home with Lucira PCR tests provided by NURX before arriving in Florida. Guests were also PCR tested on the morning of the wedding.
“Our training and season schedules are so intense that planning a wedding seemed like a logistical nightmare, but the pandemic really shifted everything for us,” Sloane said. “The last two years have been incredibly tough for everyone, including my family with the loss of my grandparents and close family friends due to COVID-19, and it reminded us how nothing is guaranteed, so we have to celebrate and cherish the time we have together. Everyone attending the wedding was fully vaccinated and was tested multiple times, and we did our best to adapt to the times and make a safe environment.”
“I promised Sloane’s late grandfather that we would get married before our house renovation was complete, and it really was important for me to honor that promise and commitment to him,” Jozy says. “Our house will be done early next year, so I was feeling the pressure!”
The couple’s weekend included a tennis tournament, crawfish boil, beach picnic and wine tasting, as well as a gifting suite where guests could “shop” products from their favorite brands and sponsors.
“I know Sloane is the tennis player in the family so everyone was expecting great things from her at our tournament, but I trained and was ready,” Jozy says. “I also really enjoyed the wine tasting. One of our friends organized it, and each wine was from a year and a place that is significant to our careers and relationship.”
For their big day Stephens, 28, wore a custom beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena crystal headpiece, Amina Muaddi shoes and Peter Marco diamonds. Schacle Powell gave her an elegant updo and her bridal makeup was done by Tia Codrington. She also paid homage to her grandparents through her “something old,” handkerchiefs that belonged to her late loved ones were wrapped around her orchid and peony bouquet.
Altidore wore a Dior tux and Christian Louboutin shoes, while his seven-year-old son Cameron was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. Jozy also sported a fresh cut from his wedding day barber Christopher Bailey.
“The ceremony was more emotional than I could’ve imagined,” Jozy says. “I thought I was prepared, but I was completely blown away by the feeling of love. Seeing my bride walk down the aisle, surrounded by our families, is a feeling I’ll never forget.”
Following the couple’s outdoor wedding ceremony, guests moved inside the St. Regis for the reception where everyone danced to music played by DJ Rock With U. Sloane also changed into her reception gown, a strapless Galia Lahav ready-to-wear dress.
“We threw the best party I’ve ever been to and I want to do it all again next weekend,” Jozy jokes. “Our wedding brought so many different people from our lives together, and it was just incredible to party together and dance like everyone had known each other forever. And to look out on the dance floor and reflect on the fact that they were all there for us and our love…that’s a feeling we’ll never forget.”
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
Dozens of protesters, 12 police dead in Kazakhstan protests
RHOSLC Star Jennie Slams Meredith Over Silence on Race Drama
Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection
Love Goals: Sloane Stephens And Jozy Altidore Are The Epitome Of Perfectly Matched Melaniny Matrimony-dom
Rep. Jason Crow to roll out democracy-boosting initiatives on anniversary of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots
Joe Biden Slams ‘Defeated’ Donald Trump During Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech
Nearly 200 flights canceled at DIA Thursday as winter storm hits Denver
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week