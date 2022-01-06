PIC: Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson’s Baby

Sharelle Rosado and fiancé Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have been gushing about their relationship for a while now.

The Selling Tampa reality star and the former NFL player started dating over a year ago, and recently got engaged.

On Sunday afternoon, at 3:23 p.m., Sharelle and Chad welcomed a baby girl, Serenity Paula Johnson. Serenity is their first child together.

Sharelle told Page Six, “The moment the doctors put baby Serenity in my arms, a feeling of calm washed over me. I was exhausted from the delivery but when our eyes met for the first time, it was this instant connection of unconditional love.”

She went on to say, “She snuggled right into my heart. Our hearts are full and our family is complete.” At the birth, Serenity weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces, and measured 20 inches, according to a rep who spoke with Page Six.

“Both mother and baby are doing well and will soon be heading home from the hospital,” said the rep.

Chad announced the birth on Instagram on Sunday, and included a snapshot of himself as he cut the umbilical cord. “Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson 👣,” he wrote in the caption.

The proud father also uploaded of video of the baby crying. Chad jokingly told the newborn, “Yeah, I know. Listen, I told them I’d evict you. That’s the worst landlord ever. Especially during these times. I wouldn’t want to be out here either, s–t. Who you telling? Yeah, it’s like that. You’ve got to talk to your mama.”

The rep for Page Six said Chad was with Sharelle (who is a regular castmate on the popular Netflix show) for the entire delivery.

In a previous interview with the outlet, Sharelle said many kind words about her fiancé: “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him. He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”