RHOBH Fans Slam Erika Jayne for Selling $710 Hair Extensions
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne announced the release of her new clip-in hair extensions line on the company’s Instagram page over the weekend. And fans were all here for it and ready to place orders. That is until they saw the $710 price tag.
Posting the new extension on her Instagram, she captioned the photo: “NEW YEAR! NEW YOU! NEW HAIR!! WWW.PRETTYMESSHAIR.COM IS LIVE.”
She also posted another photo captioned “Inches, you can get some too. PRETTYMESSHAIR.”
While Erika, 50, and her hair extensions do look gorgeous in the shots, fans are now calling it all a joke and cash grab and remain unimpressed for what the asking price is. On the company’s website, the hair extensions are $710 for one DIY clip-in set.
Taking to the comments fans were quick to point out the “ridiculous” quality and cost of the product.
One fan wrote, “Too expensive—you can buy these exact same extensions on Amazon—save your money hunny.”
Another added, “Pricing doesn’t seem legit at allllll for clip ins.”
Other fans accused the RHOBH star of price gouging especially during a pandemic.
“Low down the price, then maybe you’ll sell out faster. Don’t forget we’re in a pandemic and you’re targeting a niche consumer with the prices because in all honesty the 1% would definitely be able to afford these extensions,” they said.
At one point, one consumer flat out called Erika and her prices “a joke.”
The user writing, “What a joke your prices are. Beverly Hills prices that’s for sure!”
As many fans are aware, Erika is facing a $25 million lawsuit attached to her ex-husband, Tom Girardi.
During a last season episode of RHOBH Erika admitted to costar Kyle Richards that she had “zero dollars” to her name.
“I’m out here rebuilding my life girl,” she told Kyle. “But girl, I have zero dollars. And by the time those trustees are done with him [Tom], there will be nothing…So I walk out of this with nothing.”
Hopefully Erika can sell out this extension line (or lower the price) and add some more dollars to that bank account. Because we all know how “exxxpensive” it is to be you, girl.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming its new season expected to air sometime in Spring of this year.
Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’
Capricon birthday wishes are in order for Martell Holt, arguably the most criticized figure on reality TV this past year, but he’s still keeping a positive outlook on the future!
The polarizing “Love and Marriage Huntsville” cast member went live on Instagram yesterday to check in with fans on his 40th Birthday while shopping in Nashville with his children. Martell’s live stream was made just one day after his baby mama, Arionne Curry, appeared in an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K, spilling the tea on their relationship. Martell, however, did not comment on Arionne at all and instead kept his message simple and positive on his born day.
“It’s amazing to see another day. Life is crazy, it throws a lot of curveballs at us, but we have to be strong and continue to push forward. I am an overcomer! I’ve been through a lot…and those of you who haven’t been through anything — just know it’s coming! And you too, you have to be strong enough and continue to be a good person. I know my heart and I’m still good.”
Good for him!
In related news, the Capricorn King’s former mistress seemingly sparked a reaction from Kimmi, Maurice Scott’s wife. In her interview, Arionne alleged Maurice cheated on Kimmi during a trip to Atlanta with Martell and his allegedly creepin’ brother Marsau Scott. Kimmi shared the following photo with a cryptic caption hours after the interview went viral.
“We ALL tired, chile”
Welp! Happy Birthday to Martell and a few other Capricorn Kings — Peter Gunz and Ray J — who were also born within this zodiac season.
Blaine Hart: 5 Things To Know About Andi Dorfman’s BF After Their Romantic NYE Trip
‘Bachelorette’ alum Andi Dorfman is heating things up with her new beau Blaine Hart. Learn all about the former college baseball player who loves to give back here!
2022 is already looking up for Andi Dorfman! After months of hinting at having a new man in her life, the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum went Instagram official with Blaine Hart, 35, on New Year’s Eve 2021 by sharing a stunning photo of the couple. “By far my favorite thing from 2021,” she wrote alongside the snap of the pair about to kiss. A day later, she posted an equally adorable pic of the couple, dressed to the nines and ready for the new year! Rocking a sizzling silver gown, Andi wrapped her arms around the tuxedo-wearing Blaine and wrote, “Cheers to a year filled with love and sparkles. 2022 … I have a feeling you might very well be the best one yet! Happy New Year”
After surprising everyone by announcing the romance, Andi had fans in a frenzy trying to find out everything there is to know about the dashing gentleman who stole her heart! Keep reading to learn all about Blaine, below.
1. Blaine is from South Carolina.
Blaine grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, and now lives in Greenville, South Carolina, according to Us Weekly. He attended Furman University, where he played baseball. He is still very much with the athletic department, as he rallied to save the baseball program back in 2020, per the outlet.
2. He makes a living in commercial real estate.
Since graduating from the business school at Furman University in 2008, Blaine has excelled in commercial real estate. After starting at an entry level position of a local real estate company, Blaine worked his way up to senior vice president. He’s making moves!
3. Blaine and Andi met 15 years ago and reconnected in Italy.
The cute couple had actually met over 15 years ago through a mutual friend, according to E! This past summer, while they were both vacationing in Italy, they met up and reconnected! How romantic! Since then, they can’t seem to get enough of each other and are virtually inseparable. “[They] haven’t been apart for too long of a stretch of time since they met this summer,” a source told Us Weekly. “They try not to let too much time go by without seeing one another.”
4. He’s involved with charities.
Blaine is heavily involved with United Way of Greenville County, which is a non-profit organization that creates “greater economic mobility for individuals and families in Greenville County” through “collaboration, innovation, volunteerism and strategic investment,” according to the website. He is also a VP of a Young Professionals Organization, which gives back to the community, per Us Weekly.
5. Andi and her family are “smitten.”
Things seem to be headed in a great direction for the new love birds. They even spent the holiday season with each other’s families! “They are so very happy and can’t wait to see what 2022 brings for them,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Andi is totally smitten, and they are the perfect match. Her friends and family absolutely adore Blaine!”
Pardi Over?! Fans Think THIS Proves That Megan Thee Stallion & Her Hot Boy Called It Quits
Fans are speculating that there’s trouble in paradise for a certain hot girl and her Pardi boy. Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are fueling breakup rumors after fans noticed that Pardi’s pictures have been deleted from Thee Stallion’s page.
On Pardi’s page, however, the Houston hottie is still prominent.
In addition to speculating about deleted pics, fans pointed out that Megan, who previously posted a lengthy one-year anniversary dedication to her boo, skipped out on publically marking Pardi’s birthday last month.
With that “evidence”, fans think something is amiss.
But did they REALLY break up??? According to Pardison Fontaine himself; NOPE!
The rapper replied directly to a fan who asked, “Did you break Megan’s heart, yes or no” to which he replied, “…now u know we 4life stop playin”
Megan however has yet to respond and she’s absent on social media.
In addition to denying a Megan Thee Stallion breakup, Pardi also shut down claims that he “disrespectfully” used the Hot Girl’s Grammys as props and ashtrays in a preview for his latest music video. Pardi dropped the video on January 2 and it features him rapping and drinking tequila with a Grammy nearby. Megan took home three Grammys last year.
“Good morning y’all be blessed,” Pardi captioned a screenshot confirming that he, Jordan Thorpe, has a Grammy of his own.
Ooop!
Megan went public with Pardi back in February 2021 noting that her man is “so calm and so sweet.”
“That’s my boo. And I really like him!” said Meg. “He’s fine and he’s big, I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know.”
Her confirmation came after Pardi publicly shot his shot at her back in December 2020. The “Backing It Up” rapper first set his sights on Megan by wearing a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection before captioning a picture of himself kissing Meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”
What do YOU think about the Megan and Pardi breakup rumors???
