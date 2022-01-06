RHOC’s Tamra Judge Talks Noella’s Awkward Lunch With Nicole

Tamra Judge shared some insider details about a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County on her new podcast with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp.

Following an awkward lunch between Noella Bergener and Nicole James, during which Nicole seemed more concerned with getting Noella up and out of a restaurant rather than consoling her as she broke down over her messy split from James Bergener, Tamra revealed what may be a big explanation for Nicole’s behavior.

“It’s hearsay… [but] evidently, Noella showed up very intoxicated,” Tamra shared on a recent episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “And so Nicole was like, you know, when you have that drunk friend and you’re like, ‘Okay, sit down, okay get up, okay let’s go.’”

While Tamra made it clear that she didn’t know this information firsthand, she said that considering how the scene played out, “it just makes sense.”

“Because she’s like sitting there all sloppy crying and [Nicole’s] like, ‘Get up,’” Tamra recalled.

Following Tamra’s potential revelation, Brandi Glanville, who was appearing on the podcast as a guest, said Noella’s antics seemed inauthentic.

“I felt like Noella was trying to make a scene. It seemed very contrived to me. She’s doing a lot. She’s doing a lot of extra stuff,” Brandi said, adding that Noella “didn’t seem intoxicated” to her.

As for Noella and James’ split, Tamra said the breakup happened as RHOC season 16 was filmed — and that she heard James “didn’t want to film.” She also noted that Noella and James were allegedly living in Puerto Rico together when she learned she had been cast.

“They were living in Puerto Rico. He didn’t just buy the house. They were living in Puerto Rico, had been there for a while, because there was pictures and videos of them on Instagram of them there. I was even invited to that house. And then she got hired and I heard that he said, ‘This is not going to be good. We have too many issues. This is not going to be good for my career,’” Tamra alleged.

According to Tamra, Noella returned to her and James’ Newport Beach rental after being chosen for season 16.

“I think it is a lot. And I feel like, as a viewer, it’s [Gina Kirschenheiter]’s situation all over again. She comes in, instantly gets divorced. We never see the husband. We never see the kids. How do we get invested in a story that we only see one side of?” Tamra wondered.

Also on the podcast episode, Tamra shared an odd detail about her interaction with Denise Richards post-Brandi affair rumors.

“She called me when that happened,” Tamra revealed. “When she got home [from Rome] she called me. And she’s like, ‘I didn’t do it. It didn’t happen.’ She says she has text messages.”

“I don’t know why she called me,” she added.

RHOC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16, which airs at 9/8c on Bravo.