Celebrities
Ryan Ferguson: 5 Things About ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Who Served 10 Years For Murder He Didn’t Commit
One of the contestants on the new season of ‘The Amazing Race’ is Ryan Ferguson, a man who spent a decade in prison after being falsely accused of murder!
The race is on! The Amazing Race kicked off its 33rd season on Wednesday (Jan. 5), introducing viewers to ten new teams that will travel around the world in hopes of securing the grand prize. One of the duos competing in this cycle is Dusty Harris and his best friend, Ryan Ferguson. While every contestant on The Amazing Race brings a compelling backstory to the table, Ryan, 37, is particularly noteworthy, having served ten years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. As he and Dusty continue their race around the four corners of the globe, here’s what you need to know about Ryan.
1. Ryan Was Falsely Convicted Of Murder.
In 2001, Ken Heitholt – a sports editor for the Columbia Tribune – was beaten, strangled, and killed in the publication’s parking lot on Halloween night in Columbia, Missouri, per Newsweek. Two years after the murder, Charles “Chuck” Erickson claimed he had dreams about the crime but could not remember committing it. Chuck was at a Halloween party with Ryan at the time. He would admit to the crime while also implicating a then-19-year-old Ryan. This would eventually lead them both to be convicted of murder.
“We were best buddies, and then you get the carpet ripped out from under you when this crazy news hits,” Dusty Harris told KRCG 13. “We were literally inseparable best friends from 9th grade on until he was 19 years old, and then the wrongful conviction happened.”
2. There Was No DNA Evidence Linking Ryan To The Killing.
There was no physical or DNA evidence that connected Ryan to Heitholt’s death. However, Chuck’s testimony, and a statement from Jerry Trump, a Tribune janitor who claimed to have seen both Ryan and Chuck at the scene, resulted in Ryan getting convicted of murder. Ryan was sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Chuck took a plea deal to get 25 years. Ryan always maintained his innocence.
3. He Served Ten Years In Prison Before Getting Set Free.
After a decade behind bars, Ryan finally got the justice he deserved. Kathleen Zellner – a high-profile attorney who has worked in wrongful convictions and represented Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix’s Making A Murder – worked to free Ryan. His conviction was ultimately vacated in 2013 after an appeals court ruled that the prosecutors withheld evidence, per Too Fab.
Plus, both Chuck Erickson and Jerry Trump recanted their testimonies. They said that the prosecutor, Kevin Crane, helped them with their testimonies, per KRCG 13. After Ryan was freed, he was awarded $11 million in damages from the city in a civil trial. He would collect $2.75 million in a settlement agreement. As of 2022, Chuck Erickson is still fighting to overturn his conviction.
4. Dusty Stayed By His Side Throughout The Ordeal
While Ryan spent ten years of his young life in prison, his friend, Dusty, stuck by his side and believed that his buddy was innocent. That’s why Ryan said he wouldn’t do The Amazing Race with anyone else. “The Amazing Race really provided us an opportunity to reconnect in a way that would have never been possible otherwise,” he told KRCG 13. “The competitiveness of it, the stress of it, it really just showed who we are as people because we supported each other so much.”
5. Ryan’s Story Was The Subject Of A Documentary
Ryan’s journey has been the subject of an episode of Dateline. He also shared his experiences in the 2015 documentary Dream/Killer. Ryan also teamed with MTV for Unlocking The Truth, a 2016 series about other allegedly wrongfully convicted prisoners.
“I feel for the other people who are still experiencing what I experienced. That’s always my first thought and last thought,” he said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. “Just knowing that we have a criminal justice in America, and it is not functioning properly. There’s no accountability for police and prosecutors when they do the wrong thing. My prosecutor is now a judge! It’s mind-boggling.”
Celebrities
Noella Bergener On Dating New Man Amid Divorce, RHOC Drama
Real Housewives of Orange County newbie, Noella Bergener has been going through it during this season of the show.
Between her husband “Sweet James” Bergener flee to Puerto Rico, being served divorce papers (with flowers?!) and not getting along with “thirsty” cast mate, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, it looks like things are starting to take a lighter turn as it is being reported she’s dating a new man.
Less than a year after their separation is spilling the details on her new “relationship.”
“There’s somebody I’ve known for years,” Noella, 36, revealed during an episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.
“He knew me married and knew my husband. That’s not weird at all, but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other,” she said.
Noella’s not naming the mystery man but said that he really came to her in her time of need during her heartbreaking separation from James.
“He was one of those that just constantly checked in on me,” she shared. “Like the moment James left, just like, ‘How are you? Did you need anything? Do the kids need anything’ Like one of those.”
Noella went on to say that the two have been seeing one another for about a month.
“It’s just slow. It’s very, very fresh,” she stated. “So, who knows. At the end of the day, I have an amazing friend, but right now, we’re friends who kiss.”
In other RHOC news, Noella appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spilled some tea on what red flags she missed in her early days with James.
After a fan asked via video chat what red flags she saw looking back with now-clear eyes, she said she absolutely would not have stayed in her marriage.
“I still have no idea why he left, he gave me no explanation and will still tell me he loves me, so that’s confusing,” she said before clarifying and following up with, “On my part now, I understand now that I really lost myself and my self-love and self-care some time ago, so working through building that up, so yeah, if I was the woman I am today, I probably would not have stayed in this marriage as long as I did.”
Noella also went on to talk about the fallout between Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador, and if she’s still friends with Nicole James.
After Andy said Heather “really made Shannon eat dirt” at Emily Simpson’s party, Noella did not hold back on her take on the spat.
“It doesn’t shock me now that I know Heather. But to watch it back was very painful. That was, it was just cruel,” she answered. “It was completely cruel, but it’s kind of in [Heather’s] character.”
Noella then went on to elaborate on the current state of her friendship with Nicole James after viewers negatively reacted to the way Nicole treated Noella while she was having breakdown over the loss of her marriage.
“So, I saw everything that the viewers saw, and I called it out in the moment.,” she said before continuing, “Nicole and I, we’ve had a heart to heart and there are some things you don’t understand and now I understand about how she was really robbed of her voice…she’s a great girl though, and I love her.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Celebrities
Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends
Following a date to the Atlanta Hawks game that had everyone thinking Gunna and Chloe Bailey were a couple, the pair seemingly confirmed rumors by holding hands after another basketball game.
After insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted holding hands last night while leaving the Lakers game.
When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they’re just friends and that they’re linking up to work on music together. But, when they paid a visit to the arena formerly known as The Staples Center on Tuesday, January 4, they didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that they’re growing closer, holding hands on the way out of the arena.
The next day, Gunna released the tracklist for his upcoming project DS4EVER, which does include a feature from Ms. Bailey on a song called, “You & Me.” So, maybe these little NBA outings are just some good promo for the album…or maybe the sparks were flying in the studio and that to the pair being more than friends. Only time will tell.
Some more concrete evidence on Chloe’s possible romance come on the heels of her sister, Halle, who also looks to be happily boo’d up!
In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with Youtuber-turned-rapper DDG. Usher posted a picture with the pair to his Instagram Story after snapping a photo with them following a show during his Las Vegas residency.
The Bailey sisters are all grown up!
Celebrities
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
Paulina Gretzky showed off her fabulous figure in a skintight SKIMS Fendi bodysuit while on vacation in Aspen with friends.
When it comes to Paulina Gretzky, 33, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits and that’s exactly what she did while on vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Paulina posed alongside her friend, Kristina Melnichenko while wearing a skintight black SKIMS x Fendi one-piece jumpsuit with a winter coat on top.
Paulina’s jumpsuit featured a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside. She topped her look off with a black leather Hermes purse, a black baseball cap, and a pair of black leather combat booties. Under her hat, she had her long blonde hair down in gorgeous loose waves.
Paulina has been having a fabulous winter as she’s been on a bunch of different vacations. Before heading to snowy Aspen, Paulina was just in warm weather. The model looked fabulous when she rocked a green bikini while lounging on the floor in sneakers and she captioned the photo, “Waiting for my birthday like…”
In the photo, Paulina rocked a plunging green triangle bikini top with matching high-waisted skinny side bottoms. She topped her look off with a pair of white Nike sneakers. She topped her look off with gorgeous beach waves and barely any makeup.
Paulina has been posting a ton of sexy photos lately and just the other day she posted a polaroid photo of her rocking a completely sheer black lace bra while lying down in bed. In the photo, her blonde hair was down while she rocked a sultry thick black cat eyeliner. Paulina captioned the photo, “Lazy weekend.”
Ryan Ferguson: 5 Things About ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Who Served 10 Years For Murder He Didn’t Commit
Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M
Noella Bergener On Dating New Man Amid Divorce, RHOC Drama
U.S. jobless claims rise by 7,000, but still low at 207,000
Esports Team Vitality Partners With Tezos for Increased Fan Experience
Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for insurrection
Paulina Gretzky Rocks SKIMS Fendi Collection On Winter Vacation — Photo
November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion
Heather Graham, 51, Stuns In Low-Cut Black Bikini Top While Celebrating The New Year
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News7 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week