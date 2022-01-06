Connect with us

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘heartbroken’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Published

1 min ago

on

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker is having a difficult time dealing with the allegations against her Sex and the City costar Chris Noth.

The 67-year-old actor, famous for his role opposite Parker on the hit HBO show, was recently named in multiple sexual assault accusations by women who claim to have been victimized by Noth over the years.

Parker, 56, recently broke her silence on the sexual assault claims, as she and costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis voiced their support for the alleged victims.

 

MEGA

But the Hocus Pocus alum is still coming to terms with the situation involving her on-screen husband, which has reportedly left her feeling “livid.”

FAME TO SHAME! EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ STAR CHRIS NOTH’S ACCUSERS

“She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position,” a source spilled to Us Weekly. “It’s not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

The source added that the actress “feels like there has been two deaths,” in reference to Noth’s character’s unexpected death in the premiere of And Just Like That… earlier this month.

MEGA

 

MEGA

“She takes the power of being Carrie Bradshaw very seriously,” the insider continued. “With great power comes great responsibility and although SJP knows this is about him, no her, she feels like she has let everyone down.”

The source also insisted that Parker had “no idea,” about the alleged sexual assault incidents and felt “blindsided,” when the news broke as she “still processes what has happened.”

As OK! previously reported, Noth has maintained his innocence despite the four women who have come forward with claims against him.

CHRIS NOTH’S 4TH ACCUSER LISA GENTILE BREAKS HER SILENCE, CLAIMS ACTOR THREATENED TO RUIN HER CAREER IF SHE SPOKE OUT

Zoe Lister Jones and Chris Noth

He made a statement where he vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that “the accusations made against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — this is a line I did not cross.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is ‘heartbroken’ by Chris Noth sexual assault allegations 3

 

“The encounters were consensual,” he stated at the time. “It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Almost one week later, the actor was approached by a photographer near his home in Massachusetts where he declined to make any new comments on the matter.

“You have my statement right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement, I’ll now let the chips fall where they may,” he said on Wednesday, December 22. “My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give.”

