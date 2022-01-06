Scheana Shay Reacts to Brock Davies Ring Payment Drama

Scheana Shay is fighting back against the ongoing rumors surrounding the engagement ring fiancé Brock Davies purchased for her.

Months after Brock’s July proposal, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star took to her social media pages, where she addressed claims of Brock prioritizing the ring over the care of his two kids in Australia, slammed reports about how he paid for the ring, and explained why she’s wearing a band with her morganite stone.

After a fan on Twitter on January 6 told Scheana that the “money spent on that ring needed to go to his first family and kids,” Scheana confirmed Brock is still making child support payments.

“He pays his child support. He also has bills. He also has a life. Money is spread over all of them. His bills do not affect you,” she tweeted.

Another person said she “would love to know” if Tom Sandoval “had to put money down for him cause his math didn’t add up to 25k!”

“No he didn’t,” Scheana replied, along with a woman facepalming.

Then, when another person said it was “an honest question,” Scheana insisted she had an “honest answer.”

“And he didn’t have to pay that much either. Kyle hooked it up,” she explained.

As Scheana continued to be flooded with questions and comments about the ring and its price, Scheana confirmed her jeweler, Kyle Chan, didn’t lie about the price and noted that the stone was actually worth more than they initially thought.

“Kyle didn’t lie. The ring is actually worth more than that we found out too. They like to hear how much things cost on the show. Whether or not that’s what we pay is another story,” Scheana explained, then adding that Brock was “charged on his credit cards.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Scheana showed off her “rainbow nails” and “gorgeous morganite stone” while also shooting down rumors of a potential secret wedding, which many believed happened due to her wearing of what appeared to be a wedding band.

“For those wondering about my band, I had [Kyle Chan Design] make me a simple diamond band that I can wear everyday [because] my ring is a little big to wear 24/7 but I always want a representation of our love on my finger,” she explained. “It also helps keep the engagement ring in place [because] I have tiny fingers. When we get married, I will add another band on top!”

Also on Twitter, Scheana clapped back at someone who shared a screenshot of another morganite ring, which cost $13,599.20, and suggested Brock was “ripped off.”

“This looks nothing like mine,” Scheana replied. “Mine is a rare light pink stone. Also, he didn’t actually PAY $25k. He got a very good deal. What the ring is worth and what he paid are very different and I have the papers to prove it.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.