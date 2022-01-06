Celebrities
Scheana Shay Reacts to Brock Davies Ring Payment Drama
Scheana Shay is fighting back against the ongoing rumors surrounding the engagement ring fiancé Brock Davies purchased for her.
Months after Brock’s July proposal, the longtime Vanderpump Rules star took to her social media pages, where she addressed claims of Brock prioritizing the ring over the care of his two kids in Australia, slammed reports about how he paid for the ring, and explained why she’s wearing a band with her morganite stone.
After a fan on Twitter on January 6 told Scheana that the “money spent on that ring needed to go to his first family and kids,” Scheana confirmed Brock is still making child support payments.
“He pays his child support. He also has bills. He also has a life. Money is spread over all of them. His bills do not affect you,” she tweeted.
Another person said she “would love to know” if Tom Sandoval “had to put money down for him cause his math didn’t add up to 25k!”
“No he didn’t,” Scheana replied, along with a woman facepalming.
Then, when another person said it was “an honest question,” Scheana insisted she had an “honest answer.”
“And he didn’t have to pay that much either. Kyle hooked it up,” she explained.
As Scheana continued to be flooded with questions and comments about the ring and its price, Scheana confirmed her jeweler, Kyle Chan, didn’t lie about the price and noted that the stone was actually worth more than they initially thought.
“Kyle didn’t lie. The ring is actually worth more than that we found out too. They like to hear how much things cost on the show. Whether or not that’s what we pay is another story,” Scheana explained, then adding that Brock was “charged on his credit cards.”
Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Scheana showed off her “rainbow nails” and “gorgeous morganite stone” while also shooting down rumors of a potential secret wedding, which many believed happened due to her wearing of what appeared to be a wedding band.
“For those wondering about my band, I had [Kyle Chan Design] make me a simple diamond band that I can wear everyday [because] my ring is a little big to wear 24/7 but I always want a representation of our love on my finger,” she explained. “It also helps keep the engagement ring in place [because] I have tiny fingers. When we get married, I will add another band on top!”
Also on Twitter, Scheana clapped back at someone who shared a screenshot of another morganite ring, which cost $13,599.20, and suggested Brock was “ripped off.”
“This looks nothing like mine,” Scheana replied. “Mine is a rare light pink stone. Also, he didn’t actually PAY $25k. He got a very good deal. What the ring is worth and what he paid are very different and I have the papers to prove it.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes After Criticism From LeBron James & More Over Reprehensible Reference To Kevin Porter Jr.’s Late Father
A broadcast announcer for the Washington Wizards has issued an apology following some heinous commentary about a player for the Houston Rockets.
On Wednesday, January 5, Kevin Porter Jr. hit a big shot to help the Houston Rockets defeat the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Porter and the entire team, though, the game-winning play ended up being overshadowed when one of the Wizards’ commentators made an awful reference to Porter Jr.’s late father.
“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Glenn Consor said on the broadcast.
In 1993, Porter Jr.s’ father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and spent four years in prison for shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was later murdered in a bar fight when Porter Jr. was a child.
After the video was tweeted out by many, the tasteless remarks quickly went viral, which eventually prompted LeBron James to condemn Consor’s commentary on Twitter.
“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” the Lakers baller tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you.”
Because this call sounds too insane to actually have been made on live television, a lot of viewers are suggesting that Consor may have been referencing former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played from 1972 to 1983.
Shortly after LeBron’s tweet criticizing him and essentially telling him to quit, Consor issued an apology, claiming that he was, in fact, referencing the other Kevin Porter.
“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Ken Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” Consor wrote. “I mistakenly thought Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I choose to describe the game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini Selfie While Enjoying Bahamas Vacation With Pete Davidson
The New Year is kicking off with some rest and relaxation for Kim Kardashian. While vacationing with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas, she posted a photo of herself lounging in the sun in her bikini.
Kim Kardashian is living her best life on vacation with Pete Davidson. The reality star jetted to the Bahamas with her man earlier this week, and is taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather while on the island. Kim took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to share a photo of herself lounging on a chair in the sun, wearing a skimpy brown bikini that tied around her neck. She has headphones in and sunglasses on while blocking her eyes from the bright sun, with her tan skin on full display.
“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using a lyric from Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not in the photo, but the lovebirds were pictured boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.
Kim and Pete have been going strong since October. The two connected when Kim hosted SNL at the beginning of that month, and were spotted hanging out together in California just a few weeks later. Then, Kim spent some time in New York, and even ventured to Pete’s native Staten Island for a romantic date night. Pete celebrated his November birthday at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, and was in California around Christmas for some more quality time with Kim. Although Kim and Pete seemingly spent New Year’s Eve apart, with Pete in Miami to host a special with Miley Cyrus, they clearly reconnected shortly afterward.
Meanwhile, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been photographed spending time with actress Julia Fox at the beginning of 2022. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and amidst the process of the split being finalized, she asked a judge to “terminate and bifurcate” the pair’s marital status in December. Kanye has been publicly trying to win Kim back, but these days, she seems to only have eyes for Pete!
Celebrities
Dua Lipa Slays In Sparkly Crop Top & Sequined Mini Skirt In New Vacation Photos
Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a tiny cutout crop top with a bedazzled mini skirt while on vacation in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, has been having a fabulous time on vacation in St. Barts and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer was having a blast on a yacht when she showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny silver crop top and a metallic sequin mini skirt.
Dua rocked a tiny metallic silver halterneck crop top that was cut out at the chest and completely open in the back. She chose to go completely braless underneath the top which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a high-waisted sequin Paco Rabanne Chainmail Skirt that was completely see-through and had a slit on the side.
The entire back of the skirt was transparent and Dua chose to wear a black thong underneath, revealing her behind. She styled her look with a slicked-back braided ponytail, metallic blue eyeshadow, and a hot pink Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag.
This outfit was just one of the many sparkly looks Dua has been wearing on vacation. Just two days before, she showed off her toned figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.
Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.
She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.
