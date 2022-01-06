Connect with us

Snow slowing traffic, school buses across area

52 seconds ago

Snow slowing traffic, school buses across area
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area will see light snow around the region Thursday morning. Communities to the south are seeing more snowfall. It will continue throughout the morning commute. There will be light accumulations of trace to 1” possible. People will see a little more accumulation farther south of I-55. The afternoon will be cold and dry with highs in the teens.

Friday will start off with single-digit temperatures. There will be milder temps this weekend with highs in the low-40s. There is a chance for rain Saturday night into early Sunday

News

Colorado's snowpack levels improving on the Western Slope, Front Range after January storms

12 mins ago

January 6, 2022

Colorado's snowpack levels improving on the Western Slope, Front Range after January storms
Snowpack levels on the Western Slope continue to climb above normal for this time of the year and thanks to recent winter storms the Front Range is no longer terribly far behind.

That recent snowfall to the west even means that drought conditions are no longer as severe as they were in late December, according to the latest data from the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Climatologists expressed concern at lower snowpack levels earlier in the winter. Snowfall on the Western Slope feeds into the Colorado River, upon which tens of millions of people depend. And abnormally dry conditions to the east exacerbate wildfire risk, seen most recently in the devastating Marshall fire in Boulder County.

Over the last few weeks snowpack levels trended toward those above-average levels.

Snowpack data for Jan. 5, 2022, collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Data collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shows that as of Thursday snowpack around Gunnison and Ouray sits at 148% of normal levels. Snowpack around Durango also rose to 137% of normal levels.

Similarly levels around Aspen and Glenwood Springs are 124% of normal and the area around Steamboat Springs is at 115% of normal. Even the Front Range, where conditions were previously described as “bleak” is looking better. Snowpack from Denver to Fort Collins sits at 110% of normal. And from Colorado Springs to Pueblo levels are 88% of normal.

With the improving snowpack, some Western Slope areas in Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa and Pitkin counties are now considered to be “abnormally dry,” an improvement over the moderate and severe drought conditions previously noted by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

News

Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri's Harbor Point Yacht Club

23 mins ago

January 6, 2022

Fire damages boats at West Alton, Missouri's Harbor Point Yacht Club
WEST ALTON, Mo. – Fire damaged a boat dock and six large boats in West Alton, Missouri Wednesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at the Harbor Point Yacht Club along the Mississippi River. Some smaller boats had heat damage. No one was injured.

Several fire departments answered the alarm. Fire crews rotated in and out from warming shelters brought in for them.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
   

News

Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge

34 mins ago

January 6, 2022

Bystander gets person out of rolled over SUV on Poplar Street Bridge
ST. LOUIS – One person was injured in a crash early Thursday night on the Poplar Street Bridge.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was distracted, lost control, and rolled over. Some passing motorists stopped to help the person out of his SUV. That person is in the hospital with serious injuries.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

