Celebrities

So Sad: Stunning Couple Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Reportedly Divorcing After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage

Published

52 seconds ago

on

So Sad: Stunning Couple Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Reportedly Divorcing After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage
Things are unfortunately over for a supermodel and her NY Giants baller boo.

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are reportedly calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage and two children.

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The news was first broken by US Weekly which noted that the two who’ve been together for six years total, quietly separated and are “getting divorced” but “want to remain civil and friendly towards each other.”

Us added that Shepard, 28, officially filed for divorce from Iman, 31, in June 2021, less than two years after the duo welcomed their second child, Cassie Snow Shepard in December 2019.

The duo also shares an older daughter, Cali Clay Shepard, born in August 2018.

A 2021 Christmas photo on Cali Clay’s official Instagram shows Chanel cradling her daughters without Sterling by her side.

Prior to their alleged split, Sterling gushed about meeting Chanel in 2016 and his instant connection with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

“I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact,” Shepard explained to Haute Living. “It was kind of crazy. And now that’s my lady.”

They wed two years later during an extravagant Beverly Hills ceremony and Chanel dubbed the NFL player her “soul mate.”

“I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

So sad! Best wishes to Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman!

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Celebrities

Betty White Filmed Special Message For Fans 10 Days Before Her Death — Report

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Betty White Filmed Special Message For Fans 10 Days Before Her Death — Report
Filmmaker Steve Boettcher said that Betty White’s message, recorded before the actress passed away on Dec. 31, will be shown in the movie special that’s airing on her 100th birthday.

Betty White did one final deed for her loyal fans before her incredible life came to an end on Dec. 31, 2021. The iconic TV actress apparently recorded a message for her countless admirers that will appear in the upcoming film event, Betty White: A Celebration, debuting in select theaters on her milestone 100th birthday on January 17. “She did a short little video for us… it was kind of a tribute to her fans that were going to be with her at the event,” Steve Boettcher, who created the special alongside Mike Trinklein, told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 3. “It’s kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away,” he added.

Betty White at the 2013 Daytime Emmy Awards (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up,’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful,” Steve said about The First Lady of Television, who passed peacefully in her home just over a week after recording the video. “She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years,” Steve added to ET.

In addition to the personal video message, Betty White: A Celebration will include behind-the-scenes footage from some of her most beloved projects. It will also offer a look into Betty’s personal life, including her relationship with her office staff and efforts as an animal advocate. “I think just that she was happy and the eternal optimist,” Steve said about the late icon. “You’ll see that in the movie coming out on the 17th of January, that she has this unbelievable look at life and view of life and that it just rains through her entire career and her personal life. [She was] just the eternal optimist.”

Betty White
Betty White at the 2012 Hero Dog Awards (Photo: Ryan Miller/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Betty White: A Celebration will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide, but only on Betty’s birthday. The special will also feature appearances from her celebrity pals like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and more. When the event was announced, Betty said in a statement, “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!”

Sadly, Betty died mere weeks before her 100th birthday. Her pal Vicki Lawrence told Page Six that, according to a text conversation with Carol Burnett, Betty’s final word before she passed was “Allen” — as in her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981 at the age of 72 from stomach cancer.

Celebrities

‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Arrested After Crashing Car: Report

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Renee Graziano
The reality star was busted for a DWI after she crashed into a parked car, while driving in Staten Island, New York.

Renee Graziano was brought into custody on Tuesday January 4 for a DWI charge, via DailyMail. The 52-year-old Mob Wives star allegedly hit a parked car, as she drove through Staten Island just after 10 p.m. She’d told police that she’d taken Adderall before driving her car. NYPD confirmed that she was arrested in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Renee Graziano was arrested for a DWI on January 4 at 22:35. She’s still being held at the 123rd precinct,” they said in a statement.

After Renee got out of her car, she allegedly showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and watery eyes. The reality star was reportedly taken to a hospital, and then to the police precinct, where she was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, which is a misdemeanor, according to DailyMailHollwoodLife reached out to a representative for Renee for comment.

Renee was arrested on DWI charges, after she crashed into a parked car. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Other Mob Wives stars have fallen into some legal trouble in recent years. One of Renee’s former co-stars Drita D’Avanzo was arrested back in 2019 after an NYPD raid on her Staten Island home, after obtaining a search warrant. The police found two guns, as well as marijuana and pills during the investigation. They arrested Drita and her husband Lee. After Drita’s arrest, Renee spoke out and mentioned that no matter what their relationship was she didn’t want to see her co-star arrested. ““No Matter Whether I’m On Good Terms With Someone Or Not I’d NEVER Wish Nor Want To See Anyone Go To Jail!! Especially A Mother!” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “This Is A Shame And I’m Sure It Will Be Rectified Quickly.”

Renee starred in all six seasons of Mob Wives, which ran from 2011 to 2016. After the series ended, she was cast on Celebrity  Big Brother 18, which she came in third place on. She’s the daughter of former Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano, who served time in prison from 2003 to 2011 on racketeering charges. She was married to ex-mobster Hector Pagan Jr., who gave evidence to the DEA, which led to Renee’s dad’s arrest. In 2014, Renee’s ex-husband was sentenced to 11 years for murder.

 

Celebrities

Atlanta Mayor Fires Chief of Staff After Arrest for Threatening Ex-Wife

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Atlanta PD

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ former chief of staff, Ali Carter, is looking for a new job.

Dickens was sworn in on January 1 — days after Carter was arrested for making terroristic threats.

Carter was on an American Airlines flight on Dec. 29 when officers boarded the plane with an arrest warrant from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

He looked up from his seat on the plane and informed officers that he was the new Atlanta mayor’s chief of staff, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

Carter: “Do you know who I am?”

Officer: “Yeah, Ali.”

Carter: “Do you know my job?”

Officer: “No.”

Carter: “I’m chief of staff to Andre Dickens.”

Officer: “OK, well you still have a warrant for your arrest.”

Carter was cuffed then taken to a local police precinct where officers confirmed the warrant with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The warrant stemmed from a domestic incident in 2020 involving his ex-wife, who told police Carter threatened her boyfriend for disciplining their child.

Carter allegedly called his ex-wife and told her he would empty his AR-15 if the boyfriend ever touched his child again. The phone call was recorded, police said.

Carter was booked into the Douglas County Jail and has since bonded out.

1641407782 553 Atlanta Mayor Fires Chief of Staff After Arrest for Threatening

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Dickens was elected Atlanta’s 61st mayor after winning the runoff election against Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore last month.

A spokesperson for the City of Atlanta confirmed Carter “is not part of the Mayor’s administration and is no longer an employee of the City of Atlanta.”

Posted in Crime

Tags: Ali Carter, arrest warrant, job termination, Mayor Andre Dickens, terroristic threat

