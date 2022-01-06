Socialite Life’s Top 10 Most-Read Interviews of 2021

If you are a regular reader of Socialite Life, then you are aware that we do a good interview. And we do love a good drag queen. So, the majority of our interviews feature drag queens which is why so many of those interviews made the top 10 of our 2021 interviews.
Here are the 10 most read interviews published on Socialite Life in 2021.
Hello, hello, hello! Happy New Year and welcome to the first Week in Drag of 2022! Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is just around the corner and we’ve got content from some of your favorite Drag Race alums to keep you entertained before the season premiere. This week, we catch up with some Drag Race UK favorites and check in with some of our funniest queen pairings with Bob, Katya, Trixie and Monét. It’s a light week, but there’s still plenty to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!
Who is excited about season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (besides myself of course)? The queen-testants played a game of “Would You Rather” and their responses prove that they’ve got the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that promises this will be a great season. Check this out and get ready for the premiere this Friday at 8pm on VH1.
Drag Race UK favorites including Tia Kofi, The Vivienne, Tayce and Cheryl Hole are the subject of this fascinating documentary chronicling their UK “I Like to Watch” tour, discussing drag culture in the UK and talking about coping with COVID.
When you think about fabulous drag queens, the name Shannel definitely comes to mind. In addition to being one of season one’s most unforgettable queens, the man behind the makeup, Bryan Watkins, is also an insanely talented decorator. His elaborately and festively decorated home in Las Vegas puts the Strip to shame.
If you enjoyed VH1’s drag-tastic holiday movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, you’ll love this backstage footage from stars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint and Jan as they sample and review their new craft service obsession, Crustables.
Bob the Drag Queen moves from YouTube to TikTok with the help of Plastique Tiara, who not only creates a beautiful face, but shows Bob how to create a memorable transformational TikTok. No, seriously, I don’t think Bob has ever looked so amazing.
Bob debuts a new hair look and talks about twinks, Hamilton and lots more with Monét X Change on the latest “Sibling Advicery”.
Want more from Bob and Monét? Check out the latest “Sibling Rivalry” where the pair talk hotels.
Lip sync assassin Laganja Estranja blessed us by dropping the entire second season of her web series “Muse Me” on YouTube this week. On the premiere episode, she takes us behind-the-scenes of her video for the song “Hypeman”.
Trixie Mattel is back with a new Get Ready with Me video where she beats her mug for new press photos promoting her upcoming album and reviews some new makeup products from Flower Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and more.
Trixie and Katya watch and react to season two of the divisive Netflix series Emily in Paris (while showing off their lovely French accents) on the latest “I Like to Watch.” I can pretty much assume this review is better than the show itself.
Trixie and Katya tackle the taboo topic of nudity on this week’s “UNHhhh”
See Also
Jaymes Mansfield is back with more wig wizardry. This time she styles a fun human hair wig from celebrity stylist Hair by Jay. The finished product is so cute, so stick around to watch her work her magic.
Want more follicle fantasy? Watch as Jaymes styles another human hair wig, colored by her boyfriend. She gives the unit a “mega tease” and creates a Jem and the Holograms meets Nina Hagen 80s look.
This week, Jaymes also brought us a new Get Ready with Me video where she discusses her first Botox experience.
Last week Denali and Cheryl Hole teamed up with Nicky Doll and Alexis Mateo for a supersized edition of “Fashion Photo Ruview”. Watch as this quartet of queens toot and boot the runway looks from Drag Race Italy.
Well, that’s it for the first Week in Drag of the new year. Hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and, until next week, stay healthy, stay safe, get your booster and say LOVE!
The legendary actress and comedian Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to TMZ.
TMZ reports Betty White passed away at her home Friday morning. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in January.
The eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer — making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actress, host and in-demand guest well into her 90s.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ she passed at home Friday morning.
The eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer — making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actress, host and in-demand guest well into her 90s.
White was a television pioneer best known for her roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Golden Girls.
See Also
Betty had been gearing up to celebrate her centennial birthday on January 17 and, in her last interview before her death, said that she felt “so lucky to be in such good health”.
She said: “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing.”
Suni Lee is happy in her relationship with football player Jaylin Smith, but she’s unfortunately received a lot of ‘hate’ from people online.
Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee, 18, is happy with her beau, football player Jaylin Smith, 26, but she’s apparently received an abundance of “hate” from those who disapprove of the interracial relationship. In the comment section of a Dec. 30 TikTok video posted by another user which showed support for the couple, Suni revealed the dire situation she’s faced. First, user alixphom wrote in the caption of the post, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black,” he stated. “LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”
Suni then shared her appreciation in the comment section, writing, “This makes me so happy. I’ve received so much hate […] they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!”
Suni made her relationship with Jaylin public last month with a series of photos shared to her Instagram cuddling and posing with the college football athlete. The gymnast simply captioned the post with a small white heart and the pair looked adorable as they swooned in their love for each other, both wearing black hoodies as they cuddled close.
Suni, who’s a freshman at Auburn University, became well-known last year when she became the first Asian-American female gymnast to win the all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. Following the event, the teen returned home to reunite with her loved ones and they all posed for a sweet photo together. For the shot, Suni held up her bronze medal from the uneven bars, her mother Yeev Thoj showed off the athlete’s silver medal that Team USA won in the team all-around, and her father John Lee donned his daughter’s gold medal as champion of the individual all-around. Suni’s siblings were also present for the family photo which Suni captioned with a heart emoji.
Moreover, on the Today Show, the family discussed how proud they were of what the teen accomplished in Tokyo. “I never thought I would ever get one of these,” John said of the gold medal, adding, “She did it, she brought it home. I’m so proud of her, so surprised. Good job.” Meanwhile, Yeev described the “happy tears” she had for Suni’s success. “Seeing her with the gold medal, winning these medals, it makes me happy,” the proud mom said.