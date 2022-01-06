Celebrities
Sorcery Chatter: Booty Shot Beneficiary DreamDoll Opens Up About Receiving Four Donk Reductions Due To Dreadful Silicone Injections
Lesson learned.
Rapper DreamDoll is being transparent about the removal of her silicone posterior injections. She revealed in a recent interview that her goal is to get back her natural body after dealing with complications from what is commonly called “butt shots” — but are professionally known as biopolymer silicone injections in her buttocks.
According to the Bronx rapper, Dream has undergone four booty reductions after getting her cakes filled with a foreign substance after experiencing lots of pain. After being asked about her surgery journey on a recent episode on Lip Service, Dream explained to host Angela Yee why she chose to get the silicone removed from her butt and thighs.
Angela Yee: What made you decide to do that?
DreamDoll: It hurts, pain. Not wanting a big butt anymore, I still don’t — I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t. It’s way harder to take it out. I just wanted a more natural body and I still do.
Dream added that her surgeon actually replaced the places where silicone removal was done with her own body fat, causing her weight to fluctuate between surgeries. Hit play to hear a clip, reposted by The Costmetic Lane.
Dreamdoll previously shared her butt reduction surgery journey in-depth on her personal youtube channel, starting the removal process two years ago. Last June, she shared she had a fourth and final buttlift and even a hip removal.
“So I just completed a hip removal and a butt reduction,” she said. “This is my fourth time in the process — ya have to be patient, okay.”
Good for her! You can peep Dreamdoll’s full ‘Lip Service’ interview below.
Celebrities
LeBron James Seemingly Taunts Tristan Thompson After Scoring Against His Team — Watch
One day after Tristan Thompson confirmed that he fathered a third child, he was heckled by his former NBA teammate, LeBron James, as their teams played each other in a basketball game.
Tristan Thompson stayed on the bench when his team, the Sacramento Kings, played the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4. However, that didn’t stop his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, from taunting him! In a video from the game, which you can see here, LeBron can be seen racing past the Kings’ bench after scoring a crucial basket during the game. “I’m a motherf***ing problem!” he shouted, right as he walked by Tristan, who kept a stoic expression after the confrontation. The Lakers went on to win the game 122-114.
The Jan. 4 game came just one day after Tristan revealed on Instagram that a paternity test confirmed he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Tristan already shares a son, Prince, with Jordan Craig and a daughter, True, with Khloe Kardashian. At the end of 2021, Maralee’s court documents asking for child support from Tristan went public. In the docs, she alleged that she and Tristan had been having a months-long affair at the beginning of the year, while he was with Khloe. At the time, Tristan claimed he only hooked up with Maralee one time (in March 2021), but further evidence suggested an affair that went on for months beforehand, as well.
In addition to confirming the paternity news, Tristan also publicly apologized to Khloe for the situation. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This is not the first time that Tristan was caught being unfaithful to Khloe. In fact, when she got back together with him at the beginning of 2021, it was after months of healing due to Tristan’s tryst with Jordyn Woods in Jan. 2019. Before that, Khloe learned of another instance of infidelity RIGHT before she gave birth to True in April 2018. At that time, she chose to stay with Tristan so they could start their family together.
This time, though, Khloe knows better. “[Tristan]’s words mean nothing to her anymore,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She can’t trust him and she will never be able to trust him again. She knows she deserves better than this.”
Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Charlotte Learns About Miranda & Che’s Steamy Hookup
Miranda opens up about her *moment* with Che in the kitchen, and Charlotte reacts in the most Charlotte way on ‘And Just Like That.’ Plus, Carrie moves again — but is it for good?
Carrie is looking to move from the Upper East Side to downtown. Seema has found a luxurious downtown apartment for Carrie. Carrie admits to Miranda and Charlotte that she doesn’t love the apartment. Charlotte thinks it’s too “cool and modern” for Carrie. Turns out, Carrie already bought it. She’s tired of dragging Seema around to different apartments.
Carrie worries that she’s retreating if she stays at her old apartment. She moved into her place when she was 29. “Big’s gone. I have to move on,” Carrie says. She thinks this could be the start of a new chapter.
Rock Wants To Make Changes
Speaking of changes, Rock wants to redecorate their side of the room. Both Rock and Lily want to get rid of Charlotte’s Madame Alexander dolls, much to Charlotte’s dismay. This sparks a big conversation about changing up their shared room to suit their personalities. Rock also adds that they want to cut their hair short.
Seema brings Carrie to a sari shop as she tries to find something to wear to her family’s Diwali celebration. Carrie ends up inviting herself and picks up a gorgeous sari. Carrie heads to her massive storage unit with Charlotte to find a few things to take to her new place. She’s opening up boxes when she comes across Big’s records. She starts to cry when she sees the records.
At her new apartment, Carrie begins hearing a beeping noise. She can’t figure out where it’s coming from. Anthony calls about her joining an appointment Stanford made for “his and his facelifts.” He wants her to convince him not to do something stupid.
Jonathan Groff guest stars as Dr. Paul David, the plastic surgeon. He tells Anthony that he doesn’t need a facelift, just botox. “You’re hot,” Dr. David says. Carrie asks for a consultation, too. Dr. David ends up showing Carrie a before and after simulation. He says that with “the right work and the right touch,” the last 15 years can be erased. Carrie is seriously considering it.
Charlotte & Miranda Fight
Miranda can’t get Che out of her head. She fantasizes about Che as she masturbates. Brady knocks on Miranda’s door and wonders if she’s ok. He seems to catch Miranda’s drift that she wants to be left alone.
While Miranda is furious with the plastic surgeon, Charlotte tells Carrie that a little “botox and a little filler are not the end of the world.” Miranda admits that she’s replaced drinking with “obsessive masturbation.” This sparks Charlotte’s interest, and Miranda ends up telling her about what happened with Che. Miranda doesn’t want Charlotte to overreact, but this is Charlotte we’re talking about.
“It is an affair. That’s what it is,” Charlotte says, sparking a fight. Charlotte asks Miranda if she’s gay. “No. I don’t know,” Miranda says. Charlotte brings up Miranda’s past with men. Miranda confesses that her tryst with Che is the “most alive” she’s felt in years. Charlotte snaps, “You are not progressive enough for this.”
Miranda gets up to leave Charlotte and Carrie. Carrie refuses to let Miranda walk away on bad terms. “We already lost Samantha. I’m not losing anyone else,” Carrie says. “You can disagree but you can’t leave.” Miranda comes back to the table, and Charlotte apologizes. “I want to understand…” Charlotte adds. “It’s not only you. What is wrong with people just staying who they were?”
Carrie Embraces The Past
Carrie joins Seema for the Diwali celebration. Carrie looks glamorous in her sari. Seema’s parents come up to Carrie and quiz her about Seema’s boyfriend. Seema’s been lying to her parents. She says it’s easier to tell them I have someone.
Carrie refuses to be afraid of the past. She pulls out Big’s records and begins to play them. She grabs Big’s suits as well, so they can be close to her. Carrie’s staying uptown in her old apartment. This is her home. Rock cuts their hair, and Miranda DMs Che. She wants to hang out with Che again sometime.
Celebrities
Andy Cohen says he ‘won’t be shamed’ for drinking during New Year’s Eve broadcast
Sorry not sorry!
Andy Cohen has no regrets about his recent hosting gig during CNN’s New Year’s Eve special over the weekend.
After the TV personality had a little too much to drink while ringing in the new year with Anderson Cooper on CNN’s broadcast Friday night — where began slinging insults at numerous celebs — he refused to apologize for simply having a good time.
Cohen appeared on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, where he defended himself for going on a drunken rant during the broadcast, telling the radio show host he was just trying to have a fun night.
VICKI GUNVALSON’S FORMER ‘RHOC’ CASTMATE & ANDY COHEN REACT TO HER EX STEVE LODGE GETTING ENGAGED TO NEW GIRLFRIEND
“I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there.” he explained on Tuesday, January 4. “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30…I kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left.”
Cohen became unhinged during his drunken rant while yelling about Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” as the mayor of New York. The Bravo host even slammed ABC’s Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”
“I had a blast. Anderson had a blast,” Cohen continued on Tuesday. “We left, we were in the car [heading] home, and were like, ‘That was New Year’s Eve.’”
Cohen explained CNN president Jeff Zucker instructs him every year to “have fun” while hosting the special. “That is my job,” he pointed out to Stern.
He also claimed he was trying to cheer up the world in the midst of Betty White‘s death and the skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers by lightening things up during the New Year’s Eve celebration, which took place just hours after news broke that the iconic Golden Girls actress had passed away.
KELLY RIPA IS UPSET PAL ANDY COHEN ATTACKED COHOST RYAN SEACREST ON TELEVISION: HE IS HER ‘WORK HUSBAND & FAMILY,’ SOURCE SAYS
Cohen then took the opportunity to reiterate his only regret from the night, which was bashing fellow TV host Seacrest.
“That is my only regret from the night,” he explained. “Because I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a really nice guy. I was — as they say — in my cups, and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN just ranting like a nutty guy,’” he remembered, before revealing he, “texted Ryan the next morning.”
As reported by OK!, Cohen addressed his comments directed toward the American Idol host on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, insisting he “really regret” his unnecessary remarks. “I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”
