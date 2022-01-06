Celebrities
Soup Cookie Insurrection Day: Biden To Give Speech Blaming Trump For Capitol Riots, Feds Say 9600 Threats Against Politicians Already In 2022
Today, January 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the Ritz-flavored riots that took place at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Hard to believe that it has already been 365 days since we sat around our televisions, jaws agape, watching thousands of white people break into the federal monument, violently beat the “blue lives” that they claim matter, destroy property, and cause complete pandemonium. If you’re like us, you said “these c******s crazy” a LOT that day. A lot more than usual.
According to CNN, the Capitol Police chief noted that there have already been 9600 threats against politicians in 2022 alone. It’s only been 6 days. That should give you a good idea of how active the vitriol still is even after a year’s time.
Joe Biden plans to make some remarks today that CNN says will point the finger squarely at Donald Trump as the sole ringleader of attempted insurrection.
During his speech at Statuary Hall inside the Capitol building, Biden is expected to “lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday’s press briefing.
In a preview of the President’s remarks, Psaki said Biden will also “push back on the lie spread by the former President and attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role and what happened.”
Not sure what that is supposed to do. We already know Trump is responsible, President Obvious. We all watched it. We know that scoring some political points is always en vogue, but how about a speech about the MAGA army and the poison that is coursing through America’s veins right now? Going all “whoop that trick” on the orange man for 30 minutes isn’t the flex that Joey thinks it is…
Mark Wahlberg, 50, Looks Extremely Buff While Shirtless On The Beach During Family Getaway – Photo
Fans got yet another glimpse at Mark Wahlberg’s muscular physique, when the actor was snapped shirtless on the beach in Barbados on Jan. 5.
Sun’s out, guns out! Mark Wahlberg, 50, went shirtless and showed off his buff body in photos taken from the actor’s family getaway to Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The Transformers start sported a hot pink swimsuit as he posed atop a diving platform in the ocean at his hotel. Mark flexed his colossal muscles for the paparazzi, giving fans of his exactly what they’d like to see.
Mark is on vacation in the Caribbean with his wife, Rhea Durham, 43, and their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11. The family has been spotted at the Barbados resort throughout their sunny getaway. On Jan. 3, Mark and Rhea were both photographed wearing bright and bold swimsuits while on the beach. The two-time Oscar nominee was shirtless, again, and sported a green bathing suit, while his model wife rocked a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body.
Mark’s buff bod is thanks to years of prioritizing his health and fitness. He’s stayed in shape by doing intense workouts twice a day as part of his daily fitness routine that dates back to at least 2018. Mark told Men’s Health at the time that he has three meals a day plus four snacks — turkey burgers and sweet potatoes for breakfast, a plate of grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, baby peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled eggs, and then chicken or fish for dinner.
As for his workouts, Mark does F45 Training. For those that don’t know, F45 is an Australian chain of gyms Mark invests in, that specialize in a high-intensity circuit training. When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered gyms nationwide in 2020, Mark remained active by getting ripped at his home gym. And of course, he was shirtless for all those workouts.
Jill Scott Tells Thirsty Fans To ‘Hydrate’ While Shutting Down Sex Tape Rumors: ‘Ya’ll Too Much’
Jill Scott wants all of her thirsty fans to put their energy into supporting her actual business ventures.
Twitter was in an uproar on Tuesday, January 4 after rumors of a sex tape involving Jill Scott went viral on the platform. Unsurprisingly, once this news made it’s way to Jill Scott herself, she wasn’t having it.
“Say word!?!” the R&B singer tweeted along with a GIF of her taking a bow onstage “I expect this energy when my new movies, albums and tv show drop. Ya’ll too much. #headedbacktowork #hydrate.”
Of course, this is Twitter we’re talking about, so fans were still in her comments even after that dismissal to express just how much they wanna see this non-existent tape.
It was just a few days earlier that Jill Scott welcomed the new year with a positive tweet encouraging her followers to manifest their dreams.
“Joyfully Abundant, Remarkably Healthy, New Year Love Village!!! Speak specifics. We’re manifesting like crazy round here. BE SUUPPPEERRRR SPECIFIC,” the message read.
And that lovely lady trying to help us all get what we deserve is now being bombarded with Twitter messages about a sex tape. Twitter gon’ Twitter.
Hopefully, Scott’s dismissal of the tape and her mention of “movies, albums and tv show” is a real hint at what’s to come and we can expect a lot more (PG) content from the singer this year.
Steph Curry in shooting slump, Fans blame Ayesha Curry and their open marriage
Golden State Warriors’ fans blame Ayesha Curry for Steph Curry‘s shooting slump. The superstar guard’s shooting has gone cold after news broke that his wife has a man on the side.
Curry had his worst shooting night of the season against the Dallas Mavericks recently. He scored 14 points and made just five of 24 shots, BSO reported.
Remember when Ayesha told Jada Pinkett Smith that men weren’t sliding into her DMs? Well, all of that changed after the TV chef went on a diet, underwent minor surgery, and hit the gym.
Fans were shocked at her dramatic new appearance. And the men noticed her for the first time.
RELATED: Steph Curry Fans Shocked by Wife Ayesha’s Dramatic New Look
this right here was Ayesha Curry long winded cry for new dick and there go the “entangler” herself Jada Pinkett Smith coaching & encouraging Ayesha for open marriage? pic.twitter.com/4KcdW5N030
— Reggie Regg (@ReggieRegg) December 22, 2021
According to Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, the Currys’ perfect marriage isn’t so perfect.
Sure, they portray the image of the perfect NBA couple with three perfect children, but their perfect public image is in shambles.
According to Deuxmoi, the Currys’ relationship is described as an “open marriage” with “side-hookups”.
Deuxmoi wrote:
“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”
The fact that they were able to fool everyone for so long is remarkable.
An open marriage means both sides have partners outside their marriage. So why are his fans blaming Ayesha?
Open marriages are popular among modern couples who hope to keep their families together.
Steph’s fans are furious.
Ayesha ruined Steph career by telling the world she be cucking him smh
— Winky?? (@DVDJXX) January 6, 2022
Steph has been playing awful ever since the news came out that he and Ayesha have an open relationship
— Rick Lauraya (@rickblauraya) January 6, 2022
Lol. Okay now I believe that Steph and Ayesha story cause he has been in shambles ever since ?
— Captain Cheesecake (@thekelssimone) January 6, 2022
— LemonPepperWest (@west_pepper) January 6, 2022
