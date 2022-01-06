Soup Cookie Insurrection Day: Biden To Give Speech Blaming Trump For Capitol Riots, Feds Say 9600 Threats Against Politicians Already In 2022

Today, January 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the Ritz-flavored riots that took place at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Hard to believe that it has already been 365 days since we sat around our televisions, jaws agape, watching thousands of white people break into the federal monument, violently beat the “blue lives” that they claim matter, destroy property, and cause complete pandemonium. If you’re like us, you said “these c******s crazy” a LOT that day. A lot more than usual.

According to CNN, the Capitol Police chief noted that there have already been 9600 threats against politicians in 2022 alone. It’s only been 6 days. That should give you a good idea of how active the vitriol still is even after a year’s time.

Joe Biden plans to make some remarks today that CNN says will point the finger squarely at Donald Trump as the sole ringleader of attempted insurrection.

During his speech at Statuary Hall inside the Capitol building, Biden is expected to “lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Wednesday’s press briefing. In a preview of the President’s remarks, Psaki said Biden will also “push back on the lie spread by the former President and attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role and what happened.”

Not sure what that is supposed to do. We already know Trump is responsible, President Obvious. We all watched it. We know that scoring some political points is always en vogue, but how about a speech about the MAGA army and the poison that is coursing through America’s veins right now? Going all “whoop that trick” on the orange man for 30 minutes isn’t the flex that Joey thinks it is…