Connect with us

News

St. Louis CITY SC names Bradley Carnell MLS club’s first head coach

Published

50 seconds ago

on

St. Louis CITY SC names Bradley Carnell MLS club’s first head coach
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS–A little more than one year away from taking pitch as an MLS expansion club, St. Louis CITY SC has called a 9:30 Wednesday morning Zoom to make what the team is calling a major announcement.

It teased with a social media video late Tuesday night before officially naming Bradley Carnell as the team’s inaugural head coach.

The Athletic first reported the hire. Carnell has been an assistant with the New York Red Bulls for five years and was the team’s interim head coach in 2020.

Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said Carnell was the result of a search that included 100 candidates. The two first met in 2015 on an overseas exhibition when both were playing.

“I saw something special in him,” Pfannenstiel said. “We found the man we wanted and we got the man we wanted,” adding that Carnell was the number one choice because of a positive, aggressive, high speed, high intensity style of play.

Carnell was rumored to be under consideration for posts in Europe but Carnell said timing and personal factors led him to St. Louis.

“This was the only opportunity for me,” Carnell said.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

CSU basketball to face San Diego State on Saturday in light of MW schedule change

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

CSU basketball to face San Diego State on Saturday in light of MW schedule change
google news

FORT COLLINS –– Though the Colorado State men’s basketball team made its long-awaited return from a 24-day COVID pause with a win over Air Force on Tuesday, coronavirus concerns continue impacting the Mountain West’s schedule.

On Wednesday, the league announced modifications to its upcoming slate in light of COVID issues inside Boise State’s and Nevada’s programs.

Namely, instead of facing BSU on Friday as initially planned, CSU will travel to play San Diego State on Saturday at 1 p.m. The marquee clash was originally slated for March 1.

If the Rams and Broncos fail to reschedule their clash, the MW will declare the match a no contest. The same goes for SDSU and Nevada, which were supposed to butt heads this Saturday.

CBS will broadcast Saturday’s battle between the No. 20, 11-0 Rams and coach Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs squad (9-3, 1-0 MW).

SDSU finds itself in the thick of a promising start after winning 2020-21’s Mountain West Championship and reaching its second NCAA Tournament in four years. The Aztecs currently check into the NET rankings at No. 56 while CSU stands at No. 27.

Notable 

Shortly following the MW’s schedule change, CSU star forward David Roddy was named one of 25 finalists for John R. Wooden Award –– distributed annually for the nation’s most valuable player.

The junior’s team-most 19.7 points per game currently rank second in the MW as well as 25th nationally. While dropping just about 20 tallies on a nightly basis, Roddy has converted at an electric 57.9% from the floor, which ranks 35th in the NCAA.

Additionally, with four double-doubles under his belt, Roddy’s squad-best 8.1 rebounds per game represent the seventh-highest mark of all MW contributors.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Will anticipated offseason changes produce more big plays for Broncos tight end Noah Fant?

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Will anticipated offseason changes produce more big plays for Broncos tight end Noah Fant?
google news

A third consecutive play from inside the Los Angeles Chargers’ three-yard line had gone nowhere and Broncos tight end Noah Fant was fed up.

As coach Vic Fangio called timeout to give the offense a chance to regroup for a fourth-down play, Fant stalked to the sideline, having already ripped his helmet off, and vented to anybody within listening distance.

At the root of his frustration?

“We didn’t convert,” Fant said after the Broncos’ 34-13 loss to the Chargers. “We got to a fourth-and-goal from the 2 down there after having a first-and-goal from the 2. To me, that just doesn’t cut it.”

No, it doesn’t and it didn’t — the fourth-down play, a pass from Kendall Hinton to Drew Lock, was stopped a yard short of a touchdown. The score remained 10-0 Chargers.

The goal-to-go situation could be emblematic of Fant’s third Broncos season, which ends Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fant is in position to become the first tight end to lead the team in catches in consecutive years since Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe (1992-97). Fant’s 67 catches are 10 more than any teammate.

So why does it appear the offense is still searching how to best deploy Fant? It’s a question coordinator Pat Shurmur and his staff have fielded for two years. Later this month, it may be the job of a new coach and coordinator.

Will it help to add a quarterback more willing to make contested throws to Fant, who can high-point the pass as he walls off a defender? Will a red zone scheme that creates matchups for Fant on the perimeter against smaller defensive backs equal more touchdowns? Will there be an overall offensive shift that features more down-the-field routes? All questions to be addressed once quarterback and coaching staff clarity is achieved.

Fant had a season-high 92 yards against the Chargers on six catches, including a season-best 35-yard catch and his first touchdown in 11 weeks.

“I’m encouraged by it,” Shurmur said before practice Wednesday. “I would imagine we have one of the youngest offenses in the league so when you’re talking about playing time and young players improving with regard to Drew Lock, you can say the same thing about Noah Fant.

“As long as they have good instincts and a willingness to work and keep fighting, they’re able to make something out of it when the opportunities come their way. He’s done that.”

What Fant hasn’t done is get into a big-play/touchdown groove.

The distance of Fant’s four touchdowns are 14 (at Jacksonville), three (Baltimore), four (Las Vegas) and five (at Chargers) yards. Only nine of his catches (13.4%) were explosive plays (gain of at least 16 yards). And only six of his catches (8.9%) traveled at least 11 “air” yards.

The lack of big plays has impacted his standing among NFL tight ends.

Catches: Fant is fifth, behind Baltimore’s Mark Andrews (99), Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (88), Dallas’ Dalton Schultz (75) and Miami’s Mike Gesicki (71). Good company.

Yards: Fant is eighth with 654 yards. Andrews (1,276) and Kelce (1,091) are the only two with at least 1,000.

Yards per catch: Fant is 19th with a 9.8-yard average. Eight tight ends are averaging at least 12 yards per reception, including Andrews (12.9) and Kelce (12.4). Atlanta rookie Kyle Pitts leads all tight ends at 15.4.

Fant needs 21 yards to set a career-high and already has career highs in catches and touchdowns. But after the Chargers game, he was left to lament the empty scoring trips.

“That’s on me and that’s on all of our guys to be better,” he said. “It’s motivating for me. I’ll see what I can do better and try and fix it this week.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

James Finley officially joins CSU football’s staff as running backs coach

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

James Finley officially joins CSU football’s staff as running backs coach
google news

FORT COLLINS –– The Colorado State football team confirmed prior rumblings in announcing the hiring of several assistant coaches.

On Wednesday, first-year coach Jay Norvell officially added James Finley to his inaugural staff at CSU as his running backs coach.

Norvell also acquired four key support staff members in Tim Cassidy (senior associate athletic director/football chief of staff ), Colton Bosnos (director of football operations), Lucas Gauthier (director of player personnel) and Jeremy Copeland (director of player development).

Finley, whose addition completes the green and gold’s 2022 offensive staff, arrives in Fort Collins following a four-year stint as Mater Dei High School’s wide receivers coach. During his tenure with California’s perennial prep powerhouse, the Monarchs seized a pair of state championships (2021 and 2018).

Overall, Mater Dei posted a combined record of 43-2 throughout Finley’s career on staff. Two current Rams offensive linemen Tautai Li’o Marks and George Miki-Han spent their high school playing days at Mater Dei. Graduated punter Ryan Stonehouse also operated as a Monarch before attending CSU.

Cassidy, a 40-year veteran on the operation side of collegiate football, previously worked alongside Norvell at Arizona State and Nebraska. Cassidy’s resume includes stops at Texas A&M and Florida as well.

Bosnia, Gauthier, and Copeland travel to Canvas Stadium after serving under Norvell at Nevada. Meanwhile, CSU also announced that it will retain Ricky Santo –– the program’s director of RAM life, who embraced identical duties in 2021.

The Rams will announce defensive staff additions at a later date.

Below, find a list of CSU’s known 2022 staff members:

  • Matt Mumme (offensive coordinator, Nevada)
  • Jordan Simmons (strength and conditioning director, Nevada)
  • Bill Best (offensive line coach, Nevada)
  • Timmy Chang (wide receivers coach, Nevada)
  • Chad Savage (tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator, Nevada)
  • James Finley (running backs coach, Mater Dei High School)
  • Thomas Sheffield (special teams coach, Nevada)
  • Tim Cassidy (senior associate athletic director/football chief of staff)
  • Colton Bosnos (player operations/administration, Nevada)
  • Jeremy Copeland (player development, Nevada)
  • Lucas Gauthier (player personnel, Nevada)
  • Freddie Banks (defensive coordinator, Montana State; reported)
  • Adam Pilapil (defensive line coach, Montana State; reported)
  • Ricky Santo (RAM life director)
google news
Continue Reading

Trending