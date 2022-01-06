Celebrities
Stacey Abrams Warns Democrats Of Need To Vote In Midterms: ‘If We Don’t, The Progress Will Be Undone’
Stacey Abrams urged Democrats to get out to vote during the 2022 midterm elections during a heated interview on ‘The View.’
Stacey Abrams hammered home that Democrats need to get out to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. The 48-year-old activist, who’s running for governor in Georgia, gave a dire reminder of the importance of voting in the midterms during a Wednesday January 5 interview on The View. Abrams raised red flags about what could happen if Democrats don’t go to the polls in the midterms, when co-host Sunny Hostin asked about the progress President Joe Biden has made for Black voters, who helped him win the 2020 election. “We also need to understand that if we don’t participate in the midterm elections, the progress we have made will be very quickly undone,” she urged viewers.
While the gubernatorial candidate acknowledged that there was still plenty of work to be done, Abrams, who registered over 800,000 new voters ahead of the 2020 election, said that Biden and the Democrats in Congress have done more work for Black voters than former President Donald Trump or a Republican majority leadership would have. “So yes, good has been done. Not enough. Certainly, never enough, but more than we could have expected under the former president, and certainly more than we will get if we do not show up in November and elect Democrats who will do everything in their power to keep fighting this pandemic and to keep fighting to make this country strong and safe for everyone,” she explained.
Earlier in her response, Abrams also noted how there has been slow action to address certain issues that affect Black voters, especially voting rights legislation, but she mentioned part of that came down to the way the Senate operates. “I think that President Biden has done yeoman’s work in trying to meet the needs of this moment by investing in our communities first and foremost, ensuring that we have the resources needed to survive this pandemic. I know there’s been slow action on voting rights, but part of that is that we have a complicated system, where we have a Senate that is refusing to act, and we have to restore the Senate,” she said before mentioning Georgia’s two Democratic Senators. “That’s why I’m so excited that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are there, especially Rev. Warnock.”
During an earlier segment, Abrams also spoke about the stereotype that voters tend to elect the opposite party during the the midterm elections, and she explained what political scientists have previously pointed out. “Typically, when voters vote for the presidency, they then become disappointed, because all of the things they thought would happen in two years don’t occur with magic, and thus, in the following election—usually, the midterms—you see a decline in the turnout of the side that won and an increase in the anxiety and enthusiasm of the side that lost, and typically that swings the balance,” she explained.
So Sad: Stunning Couple Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Reportedly Divorcing After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage
Things are unfortunately over for a supermodel and her NY Giants baller boo.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are reportedly calling it quits after nearly four years of marriage and two children.
The news was first broken by US Weekly which noted that the two who’ve been together for six years total, quietly separated and are “getting divorced” but “want to remain civil and friendly towards each other.”
Us added that Shepard, 28, officially filed for divorce from Iman, 31, in June 2021, less than two years after the duo welcomed their second child, Cassie Snow Shepard in December 2019.
The duo also shares an older daughter, Cali Clay Shepard, born in August 2018.
A 2021 Christmas photo on Cali Clay’s official Instagram shows Chanel cradling her daughters without Sterling by her side.
Prior to their alleged split, Sterling gushed about meeting Chanel in 2016 and his instant connection with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel.
“I approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just talking for the rest of the party, and then we went to some club for the afterparty and kept talking. I got her number, and we went our own separate ways, but we stayed in contact,” Shepard explained to Haute Living. “It was kind of crazy. And now that’s my lady.”
They wed two years later during an extravagant Beverly Hills ceremony and Chanel dubbed the NFL player her “soul mate.”
“I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”
So sad! Best wishes to Sterling Shepard and Chanel Iman!
Betty White Filmed Special Message For Fans 10 Days Before Her Death — Report
Filmmaker Steve Boettcher said that Betty White’s message, recorded before the actress passed away on Dec. 31, will be shown in the movie special that’s airing on her 100th birthday.
Betty White did one final deed for her loyal fans before her incredible life came to an end on Dec. 31, 2021. The iconic TV actress apparently recorded a message for her countless admirers that will appear in the upcoming film event, Betty White: A Celebration, debuting in select theaters on her milestone 100th birthday on January 17. “She did a short little video for us… it was kind of a tribute to her fans that were going to be with her at the event,” Steve Boettcher, who created the special alongside Mike Trinklein, told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 3. “It’s kind of a shout-out to her fans that she did 10 days before she passed away,” he added.
“She looked amazing, she loved getting ‘glammed up,’ as she calls it, in her hair, makeup, she was just striking and beautiful,” Steve said about The First Lady of Television, who passed peacefully in her home just over a week after recording the video. “She was smiling and really she wanted to thank her fans sincerely, from the bottom of her heart, for all the support over the years,” Steve added to ET.
In addition to the personal video message, Betty White: A Celebration will include behind-the-scenes footage from some of her most beloved projects. It will also offer a look into Betty’s personal life, including her relationship with her office staff and efforts as an animal advocate. “I think just that she was happy and the eternal optimist,” Steve said about the late icon. “You’ll see that in the movie coming out on the 17th of January, that she has this unbelievable look at life and view of life and that it just rains through her entire career and her personal life. [She was] just the eternal optimist.”
Betty White: A Celebration will screen in 900 movie theaters nationwide, but only on Betty’s birthday. The special will also feature appearances from her celebrity pals like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and more. When the event was announced, Betty said in a statement, “Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!”
Sadly, Betty died mere weeks before her 100th birthday. Her pal Vicki Lawrence told Page Six that, according to a text conversation with Carol Burnett, Betty’s final word before she passed was “Allen” — as in her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981 at the age of 72 from stomach cancer.
‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Arrested After Crashing Car: Report
The reality star was busted for a DWI after she crashed into a parked car, while driving in Staten Island, New York.
Renee Graziano was brought into custody on Tuesday January 4 for a DWI charge, via DailyMail. The 52-year-old Mob Wives star allegedly hit a parked car, as she drove through Staten Island just after 10 p.m. She’d told police that she’d taken Adderall before driving her car. NYPD confirmed that she was arrested in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Renee Graziano was arrested for a DWI on January 4 at 22:35. She’s still being held at the 123rd precinct,” they said in a statement.
After Renee got out of her car, she allegedly showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and watery eyes. The reality star was reportedly taken to a hospital, and then to the police precinct, where she was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs, which is a misdemeanor, according to DailyMail. HollwoodLife reached out to a representative for Renee for comment.
Other Mob Wives stars have fallen into some legal trouble in recent years. One of Renee’s former co-stars Drita D’Avanzo was arrested back in 2019 after an NYPD raid on her Staten Island home, after obtaining a search warrant. The police found two guns, as well as marijuana and pills during the investigation. They arrested Drita and her husband Lee. After Drita’s arrest, Renee spoke out and mentioned that no matter what their relationship was she didn’t want to see her co-star arrested. ““No Matter Whether I’m On Good Terms With Someone Or Not I’d NEVER Wish Nor Want To See Anyone Go To Jail!! Especially A Mother!” she said in an Instagram post at the time. “This Is A Shame And I’m Sure It Will Be Rectified Quickly.”
Renee starred in all six seasons of Mob Wives, which ran from 2011 to 2016. After the series ended, she was cast on Celebrity Big Brother 18, which she came in third place on. She’s the daughter of former Bonanno crime family consigliere Anthony Graziano, who served time in prison from 2003 to 2011 on racketeering charges. She was married to ex-mobster Hector Pagan Jr., who gave evidence to the DEA, which led to Renee’s dad’s arrest. In 2014, Renee’s ex-husband was sentenced to 11 years for murder.
