Connect with us

Bitcoin

StarSharks, the Binance-backed Shark Metaverse, Launches its First Turn-based Card Game : StarSharks.Warriors

Published

41 seconds ago

on

StarSharks, the Binance-backed Shark Metaverse, Launches its First Turn-based Card Game : StarSharks.Warriors
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Singapore, Singapore, 5th January, 2022,

StarSharks – an NFT-GameFi ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain – has officially launched its first game StarSharks.Warriors. It is a turn-based card game where the player’s goal is to eliminate all sharks of their opponents. Players can install the StarSharks.Warriors official version from the StarSharks homepage.

The new game exists in a shark-themed metaverse defined and shared by the community with a sustainable economic system. The sharks on the platform are NFTs that can be battled, raised, and synthesized. Designed for both newbies and experts, the game combines simple combat rules and skill mechanisms with exciting and challenging infinite strategy combinations.

We are excited and ready to bring people together to the StarSharks metaverse with the first game on this platform: StarShark.Warriors. It is a milestone and the beginning of our journey to become an inclusive, passionate and creative community. We hope that the community will enjoy the ‘StarSharks.Warriors’ game, and look forward to building future adventures and experiences with the StarSharks community,” said Franky, the CEO of StarSharks.

The StarSharks.Warriors is a combat game whose components include Shark body parts, genes, species, skills card and attributes. Each player begins with six skill cards allotted randomly. You can play the game in two modes: PvE and PvP. The PvE mode has an adventure mode and is constantly being optimized through community feedback. A training mode is currently being developed to make it even easier for beginners to get started. Players are automatically matched against another player based on their rankings.

There will be a total of five games within the StarSharks metaverse and players will be able to seamlessly transfer their assets between different games. StarSharks is breaking the barriers between games by giving players the true ownership of NFTs (sharks) that they can use to play multiple games without getting bored. 

Users who can’t afford to buy an NFT can rent one using StarSharks’ NFT leasing feature. The “rent to play” feature will fully activate the liquidity and utilization of NFT assets. It bridges the gap between NFT holders who don’t have time to play and active players who don’t have enough initial capital to purchase entry NFTs.

The game launched on the heels of StarSharks’ recent $4.8 million private funding round that saw participation from dozens of reputed investors including Binance Labs, DAO Maker, Gate.io Labs, Kucoin Labs, YGG SEA and others. Prior to the private round, Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, had made a strategic investment in the shark metaverse. 

About StarSharks

StarSharks (SSS) is a community-driven game platform where players, developers, and investors could define the value evolution of underlying NFTs in a sustainable ecosystem. This project aims to cultivate and share the value of content with the community, and to disrupt the current GameFi world where assets are isolated in one game. It enables players to come together to build and govern a new metaverse and create a community culture in the Shark-metaverse. StarSharks was founded in 2021 by a team with previous star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance.

Media contact: Vanessa, [email protected]

For further information: Website | Twitter | Medium | Discord | Telegram | YouTube 

Contacts

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

New Privacy DEX, FairySwap Announcing Mainnet Launch with Massive AirDrop

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

New Privacy DEX, FairySwap Announcing Mainnet Launch with Massive AirDrop
google news

California City, United States, 5th January, 2022, Chainwire

FairySwap, a new type of decentralized exchange with front-running resistance and programmable privacy, is debuting its mainnet product. To celebrate, they are launching a massive giveaway of 300,000 $FAIRY tokens, 3% of the total supply, in a “Pixie Drop” event. The giveaway will run for 12 days, starting at 12:00 pm PST (8:00 pm UTC) on January 8th and ending January 20th. 

FairySwap is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Findora blockchain, a new type of blockchain that makes on-chain data publicly verifiable without revealing any of that data. 

Using Findora and its powerful Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), FairySwap is a privacy-centric DEX that provides fast cross-chain swaps with low gas fees. By keeping user data private, FairySwap will help prevent common hacks and exploits like Miner Extractable Data (MEV) and front-running.

“FairySwap is pioneering the capabilities of a privacy chain like Findora,” said a member of the team helping to build FairySwap. “By building on Findora we are giving control and ownership of your data back to you – which was the original vision of many early adopters of Bitcoin and Ethereum. We are focused on individual control and want to ensure the protocol is community-controlled. Over 97% of tokens will be distributed to the community via mining rewards, and there is no unfair allocation to early investors, advisers, insiders, or the team.” 

Distribution of Giveaway Tokens

The Pixie Airdrop is primarily designed to reward early miners as well as supporters on social media. Of the 300,000 $FAIRY that will be distributed, 20,000 $FAIRY a day will be distributed to those who have staked FRA tokens (the gas token for the Findora blockchain).

The rest of the 60,000 $FAIRY will be airdropped at the end of the 12 day period amongst the FairySwap community via this contest.

About Fairy Swap 

FairySwap is the first automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Findora blockchain. It uses Findora’s powerful EVM to offer lightning-fast cross-chain trades even on Layer 1 chains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, while still minimizing gas fees. By giving users programmable privacy, FairySwap allows compliance with local KYC requirements without revealing any data on-chain, protecting them from hackers and front-runners. 

Learn more at http://fairyswap.finance/ or join their community at https://t.me/FAIRYSWAP 

About Findora

Findora is a public blockchain with programmable privacy. Originally conceptualized as a university cryptography research project in 2017, and finally launched to the public in 2021, Findora utilizes the latest breakthroughs in zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computation, to allow users transactional privacy with selective auditability.

Learn more https://findora.org/ 

Contacts

Evangelist

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Ethereum Killer Polygon Races to Hit New ATH Soon

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Ethereum Killer Polygon Races to Hit New ATH Soon
google news

44 seconds ago |