StarSharks, the Binance-backed Shark Metaverse, Launches its First Turn-based Card Game : StarSharks.Warriors

Singapore, Singapore, 5th January, 2022,

StarSharks – an NFT-GameFi ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain – has officially launched its first game StarSharks.Warriors. It is a turn-based card game where the player’s goal is to eliminate all sharks of their opponents. Players can install the StarSharks.Warriors official version from the StarSharks homepage .

The new game exists in a shark-themed metaverse defined and shared by the community with a sustainable economic system. The sharks on the platform are NFTs that can be battled, raised, and synthesized. Designed for both newbies and experts, the game combines simple combat rules and skill mechanisms with exciting and challenging infinite strategy combinations.

“We are excited and ready to bring people together to the StarSharks metaverse with the first game on this platform: StarShark.Warriors. It is a milestone and the beginning of our journey to become an inclusive, passionate and creative community. We hope that the community will enjoy the ‘StarSharks.Warriors’ game, and look forward to building future adventures and experiences with the StarSharks community,” said Franky, the CEO of StarSharks.

The StarSharks.Warriors is a combat game whose components include Shark body parts, genes, species, skills card and attributes. Each player begins with six skill cards allotted randomly. You can play the game in two modes: PvE and PvP. The PvE mode has an adventure mode and is constantly being optimized through community feedback. A training mode is currently being developed to make it even easier for beginners to get started. Players are automatically matched against another player based on their rankings.

There will be a total of five games within the StarSharks metaverse and players will be able to seamlessly transfer their assets between different games. StarSharks is breaking the barriers between games by giving players the true ownership of NFTs (sharks) that they can use to play multiple games without getting bored.

Users who can’t afford to buy an NFT can rent one using StarSharks’ NFT leasing feature. The “rent to play” feature will fully activate the liquidity and utilization of NFT assets. It bridges the gap between NFT holders who don’t have time to play and active players who don’t have enough initial capital to purchase entry NFTs.

The game launched on the heels of StarSharks’ recent $4.8 million private funding round that saw participation from dozens of reputed investors including Binance Labs, DAO Maker, Gate.io Labs, Kucoin Labs, YGG SEA and others. Prior to the private round, Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, had made a strategic investment in the shark metaverse.

About StarSharks

StarSharks (SSS) is a community-driven game platform where players, developers, and investors could define the value evolution of underlying NFTs in a sustainable ecosystem. This project aims to cultivate and share the value of content with the community, and to disrupt the current GameFi world where assets are isolated in one game. It enables players to come together to build and govern a new metaverse and create a community culture in the Shark-metaverse. StarSharks was founded in 2021 by a team with previous star performers from Timi Studio, Google, and Binance.

