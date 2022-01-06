Steph Curry in shooting slump, Fans blame Ayesha Curry and their open marriage

Golden State Warriors’ fans blame Ayesha Curry for Steph Curry‘s shooting slump. The superstar guard’s shooting has gone cold after news broke that his wife has a man on the side.

Curry had his worst shooting night of the season against the Dallas Mavericks recently. He scored 14 points and made just five of 24 shots, BSO reported.

Remember when Ayesha told Jada Pinkett Smith that men weren’t sliding into her DMs? Well, all of that changed after the TV chef went on a diet, underwent minor surgery, and hit the gym.

Fans were shocked at her dramatic new appearance. And the men noticed her for the first time.



RELATED: Steph Curry Fans Shocked by Wife Ayesha’s Dramatic New Look



this right here was Ayesha Curry long winded cry for new dick and there go the “entangler” herself Jada Pinkett Smith coaching & encouraging Ayesha for open marriage? pic.twitter.com/4KcdW5N030 — Reggie Regg (@ReggieRegg) December 22, 2021

According to Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi, the Currys’ perfect marriage isn’t so perfect.

Sure, they portray the image of the perfect NBA couple with three perfect children, but their perfect public image is in shambles.

According to Deuxmoi, the Currys’ relationship is described as an “open marriage” with “side-hookups”.

Deuxmoi wrote:

“Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

The fact that they were able to fool everyone for so long is remarkable.

An open marriage means both sides have partners outside their marriage. So why are his fans blaming Ayesha?

Open marriages are popular among modern couples who hope to keep their families together.

Steph’s fans are furious.



Ayesha ruined Steph career by telling the world she be cucking him smh — Winky?? (@DVDJXX) January 6, 2022

Steph has been playing awful ever since the news came out that he and Ayesha have an open relationship — Rick Lauraya (@rickblauraya) January 6, 2022