TA: Ethereum Drop 10% on the Day, and it’s Vulnerable For Bigger Decline
Ethereum declined heavily below the $3,680 support against the US Dollar. ETH price is sliding and there is a risk of a move towards the $3,200 level.
- Ethereum started another decline from the $3,750 resistance zone.
- The price is trading below $3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair remains at a risk of a larger decline below the $3,400 level.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Downsides
Ethereum failed to clear the $3,850 resistance level and started a major decline. ETH declined below the $3,750 and $3,700 support levels to move into a bearish zone.
Besides, there was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. There was a close below the $3,600 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears even pushed the price below the $3,500 level.
A low was formed near $3,411 and the price is now struggling to recover. Ether price is now trading below $3,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $3,500 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,847 swing high to $3,411 low.
The next major resistance is near the $3,630 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,847 swing high to $3,411 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear upside break above the $3,630 level could spark a decent recovery wave. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,700 level. The next main resistance is near the $3,750 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,550 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,420 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,400 level. A downside break below the $3,400 level might lead the price towards the key $3,320 support in the near term. The next major support is near the $3,200 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is in the oversold region.
Major Support Level – $3,400
Major Resistance Level – $3,550
Velas Price Prediction — Will VLX Hit $0.65 Soon?
- Bullish VLX price prediction is $0.5182 to $0.5851.
- The VLX price will also reach $0.65 soon.
- VLX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.3693.
In Velas (VLX) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about VLX to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Velas Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of VLX is $0.478 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,484,751 at the time of writing. However, VLX has decreased to 6.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, VLX has a circulating supply of 2,245,778,571 VLX. Currently, VLX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Changelly PRO.
What is Velas (VLX)?
Velas is an AI-powered Delegated Proof-of-Stake (AIDPOS) blockchain, open-source platform, and wide-scale ecosystem of decentralized products. Velas is working to add an AI module as an additional layer to prevent known attacks by slowing down the blockchain when the attack on the system is in progress, and accelerating the system when there is no malicious behavior in the network.
Velas (VLX) Price Prediction 2022
Velas holds the 114th position on CoinGecko right now. VLX price prediction 2022 explained below with an hourly time frame.
The Falling wedge is a bullish pattern that starts from the top high and contracts as the price falls. However, this price movement forms a downward cone. When the highs and lows of a trend converge. This shows that due to the huge volume of trade during this time, the price of VLX will continue to rise and in the near future it will surpass its all-time high price ever.
Currently, VLX is at $0.48. If the pattern continues, the price of VLX might reach the resistance level to $0.5418 and $0.5833. If the trend reverses, then the price of VLX may fall to $0.4717.
Velas (VLX) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of VLX.
From the above hourly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of VLX.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.5442
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.5851
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.652
- Support Level 1 – $0.4554
- Support Level 2 – $0.4010
- Support Level 3 – $0.3693
The charts show that VLX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VLX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.652.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the VLX might plummet to almost $0.3693, a bearish signal.
Velas Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of VLX is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of VLX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the VLX’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, VLX is in a bearish state. Notably, the VLX price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VLX at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VLX is at level 29. This means that VLX is in an oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.
Velas Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Velas’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Velas. Currently, VLX lies in the range at 72.16, so it indicates a very strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of VLX. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of VLX lies below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, VLX’s RSI is at the 29 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of VLX with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Velas.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and VLX is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and VLX also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Velas network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VLX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Velas in 2022 is $0.58. On the other hand, the bearish VLX price prediction for 2022 is $0.36.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the VLX ecosystem, the performance of VLX would rise reaching $0.54 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.65 if the investors believe that VLX is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Velas (VLX) is a high-level transactional and AI-powered crypto project.
VLX has listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Changelly PRO.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the VLX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Jan 04, 2022, VLX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.568.
Velas (VLX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of VLX in the past few months, VLX is considered a good investment in 2022.
Velas (VLX) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Velas (VLX) will hit $0.65 soon.
Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $1 by 2023.
Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2024.
Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $2.2 by 2025.
Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
TA: Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Support, Turn Sell On Rallies
Bitcoin declined sharply below the $45,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could recover, but upsides might be limited above $45,000.
- Bitcoin gained pace below the key $45,500 support zone.
- The price is trading below $45,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $46,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start recovery, but the bears might remain active near the $45,000 zone.
Bitcoin Price Dives 5%
Bitcoin price failed to clear the $47,500 resistance zone and started a major decline. BTC declined heavily below the $46,000 and $45,00 levels.
The bears even pushed the price below the $43,500 level. A low is formed near $42,505 and the price is now consolidating losses. It is trading near the $43,500 level. It is facing resistance near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $47,066 swing high to $42,505 low.
Bitcoin is trading below $45,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An initial resistance is near the $44,000 level. The first major resistance on the upside is near the $44,800 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $47,066 swing high to $42,505 low is also near the $44,800 level. Besides, there is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $46,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $44,800 resistance zone could send the price towards the trend line. The next major resistance is near the $45,600 pivot zone. A close above $45,600 is needed for a fresh increase in the near term.
More Losses In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $44,800, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $43,000 zone. The first major support is near $42,500.
A downside break below the $42,500 level could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $41,000 level in the coming sessions. The next major support is near the $40,000 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $43,000, followed by $42,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $44,000, $44,800 and $45,600.
Based On A Twitter Poll, Airbnb Users May Get Crypto Payment This Year
Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb has hinted that the popular travel home-booking company may soon accept crypto payments based on a recent Twitter poll.
Chesky Says Users Want Crypto
A growing number of businesses are making crypto payment available to their customers. However, some businesses are taking an unusual approach to cryptocurrency adoption.
The #1 feature users are requesting in 2022, according to Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, is the feature to pay for bookings in cryptocurrencies.
“If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be?” Chesky tweeted over the weekend.
Two days later, he revealed the list of the the top six suggestions out of roughly 4,000 received.
Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6:
1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)
2 – Clear pricing displays
3 – Guest loyalty program
4 – Updated cleaning fees
5 – More long-term stays & discounts
6 – Better customer service
Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci
— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022
Clear pricing displays, a guest loyalty program, updated cleaning fees, more long-term stays and discounts, better customer service, and “commercial spaces (kitchens, co-working)” are among the other top proposals. The CEO of Airbnb specifically confirmed that the company is looking into commercial spaces, saying:
“Already working on most, will look into others now.”
Some governments ban foreign transfers, according to one person who suggested crypto. As a result, he relies on digital currencies. “We are looking into this.” Chesky replied.
In the travel sector, Airbnb maintains an online marketplace. There are already over 5.6 million listings worldwide, according to the company’s website. Airbnb has served over 1 billion clients since its inception in 2007, and over 4 million hosts have listed their properties on the marketplace.
In most countries, Airbnb accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB as payment methods. Also accepted are Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Paypal. Airbnb presently does not accept cryptocurrency as a payment method.
Airbnb will join the ranks of Tesla and AMC, among others, in accepting cryptocurrency as payment if the popular recommendation is implemented.
BTC/USD slumps to $42k. Source: TradingView
Related article | IPO Windfalls from Airbnb Could Boost Bitcoin: DCG CEO
Airbnb Rival Already Into Crypto Pay
While Airbnb is just getting started with crypto pay, DTravel, a decentralized home-sharing platform made that possible in 2021
The platform is integrated into the Travala.com. This is managed by users holding the DTravel (TRVL) token, which is backed by Binance.
Customers may book 250,000 homes using cryptocurrency. With a global network of 20,000 homes, the TRVL token can be used to book homes. The TRVL token is listed on exchanges such as MEXC Global, Bybit, Gate, and KuCoin.
Airbnb has been considering crypto pay for quite sometime too. “We have been following the space for quite a long time,” Chesky said, noting that “the founder of Coinbase was an early employee of ours.”
“The key is when regular people understand how the new technology improved their lives, beyond the initial excitement,” the CEO added. “I’m particularly enthusiastic about several applications that ordinary people could utilize to improve their daily lives.”
Related article | Dtravel Home-Sharing Platform Arrives on MEXC Global & Bybit Launchpad
Featured Image from Shutterstock, Charts from TradingView.com
