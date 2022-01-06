The Week in Drag – Laganja Estranja is a muse, Trixie and Katya get raw, Shannel’s Winter Wonderland, and more! – Socialite Life

Hello, hello, hello! Happy New Year and welcome to the first Week in Drag of 2022! Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is just around the corner and we’ve got content from some of your favorite Drag Race alums to keep you entertained before the season premiere. This week, we catch up with some Drag Race UK favorites and check in with some of our funniest queen pairings with Bob, Katya, Trixie and Monét. It’s a light week, but there’s still plenty to see, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Who is excited about season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race (besides myself of course)? The queen-testants played a game of “Would You Rather” and their responses prove that they’ve got the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that promises this will be a great season. Check this out and get ready for the premiere this Friday at 8pm on VH1.

Drag Race UK favorites including Tia Kofi, The Vivienne, Tayce and Cheryl Hole are the subject of this fascinating documentary chronicling their UK “I Like to Watch” tour, discussing drag culture in the UK and talking about coping with COVID.

When you think about fabulous drag queens, the name Shannel definitely comes to mind. In addition to being one of season one’s most unforgettable queens, the man behind the makeup, Bryan Watkins, is also an insanely talented decorator. His elaborately and festively decorated home in Las Vegas puts the Strip to shame.

If you enjoyed VH1’s drag-tastic holiday movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas, you’ll love this backstage footage from stars Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint and Jan as they sample and review their new craft service obsession, Crustables.

Bob the Drag Queen moves from YouTube to TikTok with the help of Plastique Tiara, who not only creates a beautiful face, but shows Bob how to create a memorable transformational TikTok. No, seriously, I don’t think Bob has ever looked so amazing.

Bob debuts a new hair look and talks about twinks, Hamilton and lots more with Monét X Change on the latest “Sibling Advicery”.

Want more from Bob and Monét? Check out the latest “Sibling Rivalry” where the pair talk hotels.

Lip sync assassin Laganja Estranja blessed us by dropping the entire second season of her web series “Muse Me” on YouTube this week. On the premiere episode, she takes us behind-the-scenes of her video for the song “Hypeman”.

Trixie Mattel is back with a new Get Ready with Me video where she beats her mug for new press photos promoting her upcoming album and reviews some new makeup products from Flower Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay and more.

Trixie and Katya watch and react to season two of the divisive Netflix series Emily in Paris (while showing off their lovely French accents) on the latest “I Like to Watch.” I can pretty much assume this review is better than the show itself.

Trixie and Katya tackle the taboo topic of nudity on this week’s “UNHhhh”

See Also

Jaymes Mansfield is back with more wig wizardry. This time she styles a fun human hair wig from celebrity stylist Hair by Jay. The finished product is so cute, so stick around to watch her work her magic.

Want more follicle fantasy? Watch as Jaymes styles another human hair wig, colored by her boyfriend. She gives the unit a “mega tease” and creates a Jem and the Holograms meets Nina Hagen 80s look.

This week, Jaymes also brought us a new Get Ready with Me video where she discusses her first Botox experience.

Last week Denali and Cheryl Hole teamed up with Nicky Doll and Alexis Mateo for a supersized edition of “Fashion Photo Ruview”. Watch as this quartet of queens toot and boot the runway looks from Drag Race Italy.

Well, that’s it for the first Week in Drag of the new year. Hope you and yours had a wonderful holiday season and, until next week, stay healthy, stay safe, get your booster and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS