Trudy Rubin: Legacy of Jan. 6 insurrection: Foreign friends, adversaries believe U.S. power is in decline
The global impact of the Jan. 6 insurrection is still growing one year after the attack.
Most Americans don’t realize the shock felt by our foreign friends, and the glee of our adversaries, at watching mobs of MAGA vandals storm the Capitol of the world’s greatest democracy.
Even when European and Asian allies disagreed with American policies, they still looked to the United States as the leader of the community of democratic nations. Especially given the growing strength of China and the muscle-flexing of Russia.
The coup attempt on Jan. 6, along with its continuing reverberations, has shaken our allies’ faith in America’s future. Despite the Biden administration’s success in strengthening alliances Trump rebuffed — and building new ones in Asia — foreign officials now worry about the stability of the United States.
They watch with astonishment as the former president continues to promote his Big Lie about election fraud in 2020 — and as most GOP leaders support his falsehoods. They wonder whether Trump will try again to steal the election in 2024, and whether more of his supporters will use violence.
No NATO ally could have conceived of such a scenario before Trump incited the coup attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“This is a year in which the crisis of American democracy has become incredibly visible to all,” the noted British columnist Martin Wolf told a Financial Times podcast in late December.
“And that is a singularly disturbing fact for those of us who live in what we used to think of as the free world.”
Wolf’s colleague Gillian Tett, the Financial Times’ editorial board chief, added: “When it comes to the question of American democracy right now, there’s a huge amount of uncertainty. Yes, the potential insurrection on Jan. 6 was suppressed. Yes, we have a new figure sitting in the White House as a result of an election. But one of the signs of just how dazed and confused everyone is, is that when everyone talks about what could happen in 2022, with the important midterms coming up, there’s a lot of discussion about whether or not people will actually believe the results.
“And what’s even more remarkable is that the person who is seen as being behind this insurrection … is being deemed a significant contender for the 2024 presidential race.”
European and Asian leaders wonder whether the partisan madness eating away at America’s democratic institutions will undercut any effective U.S. foreign policy. This is a time when our country needs to be united against China’s advances and Russia’s aggression. Moreover, NATO allies know they can’t handle these threats alone, and are looking for solid U.S. leadership in pushing back against Moscow and Beijing.
Instead, foreigners watch with amazement (or glee in Beijing) as Trump, his congressional acolytes and pro-Trump media shatter the most sacred principle of democracy: the commitment to free and fair elections in which the candidate who gets the most votes wins and the loser steps aside.
Never mind that audit after audit, court decision after court decision, debunks GOP claims that votes were altered, voting machines fixed, or absentee ballots misused. Never mind that a monthslong study by The Associated Press of every potential case of voter fraud in six key battleground states found fewer than 475 individual cases of potential fraud out of 25.5 million votes cast.
Despite the clear facts, nearly two-thirds of self-declared Republicans say the 2020 election was stolen. And state GOP leaders are trying to pass laws that will enable state legislatures to override the popular vote and choose their own slates of electors. This is only one of many openly discussed schemes to ensure no Democrat can win the 2024 presidential ballot, no matter the number of votes cast in their favor.
In foreign capitals, they are already imagining the domestic U.S. political chaos if the GOP refuses to accept the results in the 2024 presidential ballot. They also worry about bitter U.S. domestic conflicts in the long run-up to 2024 elections, especially if the GOP wins a House majority in 2022 and makes clear its plans to upend 2024 results it dislikes.
No wonder America’s friends wonder whether our country is on its way to destroying itself. No wonder our adversaries believe this to be the case.
“Trump has handed authoritarians such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping a huge gift: a United States divided, internally preoccupied, and contradicting its own democratic ideals,” writes the noted Stanford political scientist Francis Fukuyama in Foreign Affairs.
Indeed, Chinese state media, and political leaders, point to the chaos of Jan. 6 at the Capitol as proof their system of governance is superior to America’s. The divisiveness that paralyzes American politics increases their self-confidence in their authoritarian order, and their conviction that the United States is in decline.
Trump’s Big Lie, which keeps the legacy of Jan. 6 boiling, is the gift that keeps giving to America’s adversaries. So long as Republican leaders refuse to rebuff that lie in public, they are handing China and Russia a compelling advantage by helping rip up American democracy at its roots.
Ask Amy: Good guests have responsibilities, too
Dear Amy: During the current climate of hibernation and cautious socialization, it’s appropriate to prioritize your family’s well-being.
But may I say something in defense of hard-working hosts as well?
After a two-year hiatus, we restarted our annual Christmas party.
Asking guests to “vaccinate or hibernate” and other clear measures were taken. And of course, anyone uncomfortable should have politely declined.
I still ran into the same rudeness that has befuddled me since I began hosting social gatherings years ago, so I thought I’d share a few ground rules that should be revisited.
Maybe during this downtime, we’ve forgotten the “Duties of a Good Guest”:
You’re a guest, so act like one. Be a sparkling conversationalist. Or wear a festive sweater we can discuss. Bring a fun gift or story to tell. Guests DO have an obligation to not sit silent and sullen. It’s a party, folks.
If you cannot make it, immediately and politely decline the invitation. A lot of time and resources go toward planning a party and your hosts will appreciate this.
SHOW UP! Nothing stuns me more than the guests who enthusiastically respond, ask to contribute to the menu (sometimes insist), and then fail to arrive. A message may follow later that adds further insult: “I fell asleep” or “Our kids came back from college and we were catching up.”
Parties are not akin to restaurant reservations that you can cancel at the last minute when something more attractive comes along.
The pandemic has created a decline in the social skills of our young.
Let’s lead by example in demonstrating how to be a good guest.
— Harried Hostess
Dear Harried: I appreciate your “Good Guest” tips. Now, I’d like to add to/refute some of them.
Amy’s “Duties of a Good Guest:”
Pay attention to your health. Always remember that people you come in contact with at a party might also have an elderly/compromised/unvaccinated family member in their daily lives.
If you are not feeling well or have just learned that you were recently exposed to someone with an active case of Covid, regardless of your own vaccination status, give the host a call — even at the last minute — and let them know that you won’t be able to make it.
Don’t proselytize or publicly challenge other guests’ health-related choices.
Don’t offer me a share in your stash of online hydroxychloroquine.
Wear a mask if you want to.
Introduce yourself by name to people you haven’t met and ask them a question or two. Listen to their responses.
Don’t bring along your dog, unless invited.
Put your phone away, unless you are showing me pictures of your uninvited dog.
If you are feeling sad, lonely, pensive, or not-particularly “sparkling” on the night of the party — you can sit next to me.
Dear Amy: I have two children: a daughter (41, who is divorced) and a son (42), who is married but has no children.
My complaint is not with them, but with so many grandmas around who quiz me about my lack of grandchildren.
I usually answer them by saying I don’t know what my adult kids’ plans are.
This is followed by being inundated by pictures of their grandchildren.
I am happy for them, but just want to yell STOP.
Any thoughts?
— Not a Grandma in Jersey
Dear Not a Grandma: You might offer a more definitive statement by responding, “Oh, I think that ship has sailed.”
Your real complaint seems to be the fact that you are overwhelmed by looking at pictures of other people’s grandchildren.
One way to try to stem the tide would be to say, “I’d love to see one more picture of your cutie pie, but then let’s catch up!”
Dear Amy: I’m responding to the letter from “Against Gift Lists.” This mom was completely against providing gift lists to her in-laws.
I was exactly the same as her!
This year was the first year since my childhood lists to Santa that I actually provided a gift list.
It was amazing, I wrote down how I wanted silver, so my grandpa went and gave silver coins for everyone in the family.
Apparently, he’s been collecting silver for years. He showed me his collection and we talked for hours.
— Pro List
Dear Pro List: I’ve received a surprisingly large response to the idea of gift lists (who knew this would become such a hot topic?), with readers coming down fairly equally on both sides.
Your story is a real treasure. Thank you!
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Massachusetts lawmakers call on Charlie Baker to testify as omicron sends coronavirus cases, hospitalizations surging
State lawmakers frustrated over a lack of state-level response to the rapid spread of the omicron variant — and its strain on hospitals and schools — want to hear from Gov. Charlie Baker at an oversight hearing next week.
“Something dramatic has changed. Omicron is superspreading everywhere,” Rep. William Driscoll, D-Milton, said, explaining why lawmakers want to hear from the governor. “Omicron has rewritten the norms and essentially our understanding of how COVID behaves and we’re at a point where we really need more energy around this because the stakes are high again.”
Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness Co-chairs Driscoll and Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, sent Baker an invitation on Wednesday asking the governor to testify to COVID-19 testing efforts, distribution of personal protective equipment and testing supplies, efforts related to vaccine status verification, and “preparation for possible prolonged or future disruption due to Omicron or other COVID-19 variants.”
The COVID-19 oversight committee is planning its second omicron-focused hearing. Senior Baker administration public health officials skipped the first hearing last month.
Comerford and Driscoll said in their letter Wednesday that they will work with Baker’s office “to find the earliest possible, mutually-agreeable date and time” for the hearing.
A spokesman from Baker’s office said the administration is reviewing the committee’s request.
The invitation comes after House Speaker Ron Mariano and Sen. Adam Hinds this week questioned how the Baker administration has used $200 million in resources intended to deal with another coronavirus surge and whether additional money might be necessary.
The average number of new daily cases has climbed more than twofold since the beginning of December, with more than 27,612 new cases reported on Wednesday alone. A surge in hospitalizations — up more than 133% on average — prompted health officials to issue a “crisis message” in which they said emergency departments “are at critical capacity and things will get worse.”
Driscoll said the Baker administration has so far ignored lawmakers’ calls to institute an indoor mask mandate and other “pretty basic layers” of mitigation designed to prevent surges and help communities exit surges.
Comerford called the omicron variant a “very significant force” and accused the Republican governor of “abdicating” his responsibility to municipalities and school districts looking for uniform policies in an effort to stop the spread.
“I believe the state can and should do much more. I believe that the administration must speak to the people of the commonwealth and say, “We are seeing unprecedented numbers and here’s our plan.”
Comerford credited Baker for activating the National Guard to assist hospitals strapped for resources, distributing tests to hard-hit communities and organizing a bulk purchasing price for at-home tests for Massachusetts municipalities, but criticized other aspects of the omicron response she characterized as “failures.”
Topping her list of failures was the state response in public schools. Testing kits provided to teachers returning from holiday break were delayed and many schools were left to make their own decisions whether to cancel or delay class start times this week. Consistent, widespread testing capabilities are still not available for teachers and students, Comerford said.
The Massachusetts Teachers Association has also been vocal in its criticism of the botched testing effort. On Wednesday MTA President Merrie Najimy called out the “inadequate and incompetent actions in recent days by Governor Charlie Baker and state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley” who she said “have played a role in worsening a public health crisis in our school communities, threatening the well-being of students, educators and families throughout the Commonwealth.”
Chuck Slocum: America needs a strong challenger to Biden in 2024
The decision by the Republican National Committee to fund $1.6 million in President Trump’s personal legal fees is an unwise one.
I say this as a former member of the RNC — I served as chair of the then Independent-Republicans of Minnesota in the 1970s — and over the years spent personal time and effort on behalf of Republican U.S. Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and both Bushes. I met Trump a decade before he became president in 2017.
The commitment to fund Trump’s defense as he faces numerous investigations into his business practices has already been made by the committee that includes at least three members from each of the 50 states. There are ongoing investigations involving criminal fraud by the Trump Organization that additionally include election interference, the Trump National Golf Club and civil fraud.
None of them have anything to do with Trump’s actions as U.S.president.
- According to the Federal Election Commission, the first payment of $121,670, was made in October to Trump’s lawyer Ronald P. Fischetti. At issue in this case is whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to defraud lenders.
- In a related civil fraud investigation, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who is involved in the criminal inquiry, is seeking to question Mr. Trump under oath.
- Last July, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with orchestrating a 15-year scheme to evade taxes. A trial in this case is scheduled for next summer.
- Dating to the November 2020 election, the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis, a Democrat, has been conducting a criminal investigation of election interference in Georgia by Trump and his campaign.
- Lastly, an Investigation into the Trump National Golf Club by the district attorney’s office in Westchester County, N.Y., is at least partly focused on whether the Trump Organization misled local officials about the property’s value to reduce its taxes.
Over the years, several of Trump’s lawyers have clashed with him over their legal fees. In 2019, his former personal lawyer Michael D. Cohen sued Trump’s family business, saying that Trump had not fulfilled an agreement to cover his and others’ legal costs.
In May, the New York Times reported that another lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, had been pressing aides to the former president to pay him for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Daron Shaw, a University of Texas political scientist and a former strategist for George W. Bush’s presidential campaigns, has said in a New York Times article two weeks ago that the payments pointed to Trump’s “total command of the party apparatus.”
“Organizationally, the Republican Party is still a wholly owned subsidiary of Donald Trump for president,” Professor Shaw said. “Until the next heir to the throne is apparent, he’s still the king.”
A challenge to President Joe Biden is important to the nation and its future.
I agree with Shaw that additional national leadership should be encouraged by Republicans interested in seeking the 2024 presidential election.
Some of those who are interested or could be, in addition to the former president:
Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and lawyer who ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016. A former federal prosecutor, he has been a visible and independent commentator on national television for a number of years and enjoys substantial national name recognition.
Larry Hogan, governor of Maryland and successful businessman, won the heavily Democratic state for a second time in 2018, only the second Republican ever to do so. He has also chaired the National Governors Association.
Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador, whose candor and insightful grasp of state and global issues is far reaching among potential candidates
Ben Sasse, U.S. senator from Nebraska, who is a former college president and an author of several policy related books. In 2016, he said if Trump were the Republican nominee he would look for another option — a “constitutionalist.” Sasse won re-election in 2020 to a second term.
Marco Rubio, U.S. senator from Florida, who competed vigorously for the presidency in 2016, especially outspoken in the debates, has said he has interest in running in 2024. He chairs the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and was once speaker of the Florida House of Representatives.
Americans deserve a thoughtful, issues focused and spirited presidential election in 2024.
Chuck Slocum [Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com] is president of The Williston Group, a management consulting firm.
