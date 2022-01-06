News
Tua Tagovailoa not worried about Dolphins’ offseason trade possibilities, looks to rebound in finale
When the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went, it assured Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that the team was his for the final two months of the NFL season.
The expiration on that insurance comes in one game.
After the conclusion of the Dolphins’ season finale and 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, the offseason begins for Miami. At the forefront of decisions the franchise will have to make, will it commit to sticking with Tagovailoa heading into Year 3 for the Alabama product or will the Dolphins (8-8) reinsert themselves into trade conversations for Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson or the pursuit of another upper-echelon quarterback?
Tagovailoa is not allowing that possibility to occupy his mind as he heads into the final start of his second NFL season.
“No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said over web conference after Wednesday’s practice. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
The comments Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made the last time he spoke, the day after the trade deadline passed, were telling of his mentality.
“If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it,” Grier said on Nov. 3.
The last half of Tagovailoa’s season could then be viewed as an audition to determine if the franchise is comfortable allowing the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft keep the reins.
He missed the first game that followed with a finger injury on his throwing hand, further adding to his durability concerns. Tagovailoa then entered in the second half of the Nov. 11 Thursday night win over the Baltimore Ravens and started the ensuing six ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots (10-6).
Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of passes in those six and a half appearances for 1,504 yards (7.2 per attempt), eight touchdowns and five interceptions, plus a rushing score. It started with a stretch of four consecutive outings with a quarterback rating above 100.0, but the past three: 75.5 against the New York Jets, 91.5 at the New Orleans Saints and an ugly 53.1 in Sunday’s sloppy loss in Nashville, 34-3, to the Tennessee Titans that eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention.
“It didn’t go the way that I wanted it to go,” said Tagovailoa, evaluating his sophomore NFL campaign. “It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity.”
Tagovailoa only completed 18-of-38 passes, was sacked four times, fumbled three times, lost one of those fumbles, threw an interception and had at least a couple of other passes that could’ve been intercepted in the loss to the Titans.
“We move on,” said Dolphins coach Brian Flores of his message to Tagovailoa this week. “We move on to the next play. We take it one play at a time, one day at a time. We make the corrections, improve and go out there and put your best foot forward. That’s the case for him and every player. That would be my message to anyone that dealt with a little adversity.”
Mishandling the football multiple times in the rain and cold at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, it left Tagovailoa motivated to work on dealing with those conditions in the offseason.
“It’s trying to be able to simulate the cold-weather scenarios and trying to throw the ball when it’s wet at the same time, you know, in cold weather,” said Tagovailoa, from Hawaii, playing college football at Alabama and now professionally in Miami. “A lot of the good teams are cold-weather teams, as well. I think that’s something to take into consideration this offseason for myself. Probably go visit my brother or take a trip somewhere that’s cold and kind of get the feel of that.”
With one game left in his second season, Tagovailoa has a slightly better quarterback rating than he did as a rookie, 89.8 to 87.1. His completion percentage improved from 64.1 to 67.8 and yards per attempt have increased from 6.3 to 7.0. With 76 more pass attempts this year, he has thrown four more touchdowns — from 11 to 15 — but five more interceptions, from five to 10.
The lack of a bigger Year 2 leap also comes amid other factors like offensive coaching changes, arguably the league’s worst pass-protecting offensive line, the lack of a consistent running game and elite, consistently healthy receiving corps and his own health/availability.
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again ahead of regular-season finale against Steelers
Injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday as the team prepared for its regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with slim playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. He limped through a single practice last week but watched the team’s 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from the sideline.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said Jackson is still pressing for a return, but Harbaugh declined to say anything specific about his starting quarterback’s progress on Wednesday.
“I don’t see the value of taking about it at this time,” he said.
Backup Tyler Huntley, who started against the Rams, was listed on the team’s injury report with an illness but was a full participant in practice Wednesday.
Other Ravens who did not practice, according to the injury report, were cornerback Anthony Averett (chest/ribs), outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee). Neither Averett nor Oweh played against the Rams.
Guard Ben Powers (toe) returned to practice as a limited participant, while center Bradley Bozeman was listed with an illness but participated in full. Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, outside linebacker Justin Houston and guard Kevin Zeitler received rest days.
News
One-third of Giants’ active roster on Week 18 Wednesday injury report
The Giants’ Week 18 injury report looks like a CVS receipt.
Fifteen of the 45 players on the Giants’ active roster were listed on Wednesday’s projected injury report following a morning walkthrough.
That’s a third of the team Joe Judge has available for Sunday’s 1 p.m. finale between the Giants (4-12) and Washington (6-10) at MetLife Stadium, not including practice squad players he’ll call up.
Seven players were listed as did not participate: FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), QB Mike Glennon (wrist), DT Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), DT Dexter Lawrence (personal/Covid ramp-up), WR John Ross (knee), LB Elerson Smith (neck).
Smith was later placed on injured reserve with his new injury.
And eight players were listed as limited: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OT Korey Cunningham (Covid ramp-up), G Will Hernandez (ankle), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), DT Danny Shelton (Covid ramp-up), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/Covid ramp-up), OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder) and WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder).
Even this shorthanded, though, the Giants notably left wide receiver Pharoh Cooper unprotected on their practice squad following last week’s kickoff gaffe in Chicago. It seems likely that could land him in the doghouse.
At least COVID ramp-up players like Lawrence, Slayton and Cunningham were activated off the COVID list and have a chance to play.
“All the players are back in, ramping up and getting ready to go ahead and return,” Judge said. “We’ll see where they are physically as far as their return.”
Practice squad DT Woodrow Hamilton was added to the COVID/reserve list, on the other hand, while LB Omari Cobb and DB Ka’dar Hollman were restored to the practice squad from the COVID list.
Due to icy practice fields, Wednesday morning’s practice was moved indoors, so there was no viewing period open to the media due to the NFL’s and NFLPA’s COVID protocols. The team had a second outdoor afternoon walkthrough planned.
TRAFFIC JAM
Icy roads and an early morning accident on Route 3 West prevented many Giants players and a coach or two from reaching the team’s facility on Wednesday. Many who did get to the building were late.
“Man, I was on Route 3 for four hours this morning,” safety Julian Love said. “It was very unfortunate. Thankfully I made it in safe, made some plays on the road I wouldn’t advise. But I hope everybody’s safe.”
Traffic updates said all lanes of Route 3 West were closed and traffic traveling west on Route 495 was being diverted to the Turnpike. Judge said players were sending videos and photos from their cars in dead stop traffic to prove to their coaches that they hadn’t just overslept.
Practice squad RB Sandro Platzgummer posted a photo on Instagram of endless dead-stop traffic with the caption: “6 hours stuck in standing traffic. Pls somebody drop some food off [in] a chopper.”
Judge said the coaching staff was more than understanding.
“With the circumstances these guys are dealing with, the tractor trailer that’s crossing off both directions of traffic, from what we understand and from the pictures we’re seeing — we’ve had players that were talking about getting out of their cars and walking,” Judge said. “We told them to stay in the vehicle, stay with it, it’ll clear on out. We’ve had coaches that were stuck, as well.”
Judge said most of the delays were “all the guys coming from the city, Hoboken, Weehawken type of areas.” Judge said the coaches were getting flooded with texts at 6:45 a.m. from players saying, ‘Look, I’ve been stuck for about a half hour or so. What do you want me to do?’”
“We just told them, ‘Drive safe, stay patient. When they get you out, we’ll get you over here,’” he said. “Some of the guys have tried to stay in through meetings through their speaker phone and things of that nature. We’ll get them caught up when they get here.”
QB Jake Fromm said the traffic “wasn’t that bad” for him.
“I got here pretty early, but I know that if you were coming across the bridge, it was really bad, so just prayers for everybody involved,” he said.
News
Bicycle Village to close Aurora location after 19 years
Vail Resorts’ chain of bike shops is vacating its flagship Aurora location, which the company’s website says is the largest such shop in the Rocky Mountain region.
Bicycle Village has occupied 25,000 square feet at the Havana Exchange shopping center at 2802 S. Havana St. for 19 years, according to Brian Pesch, chief operating officer of Aurora-based Western Centers, which manages the shopping center.
Pesch said the store’s lease was up for renewal, and Vail chose not to renew. He said he didn’t know why.
“They’ve been great tenants, and we’re sorry to see them go,” Pesch said. “It’s part of the commercial real estate business, I suppose. But the bicycle business has been phenomenal throughout the whole COVID period. So, it’s leaving us a bit mystified.”
Pesch said the store’s lease ends in March. It accounts for 28% of the shopping center, he said.
Joseph Donadio, Vail’s senior manager for store development and real estate, told BusinessDen he could not comment, but that company would release more information soon.
Vail operates three other Bicycle Village stores in Littleton, Westminster and Colorado Springs. The company closed a Boulder location last year.
Pesch said Bicycle Village hosted an annual spring sale that attracted thousands of customers to the shopping center.
Western Centers is beginning to market the space, he said.
Vail Resorts became the sole owner of Bicycle Village in 2010 as part of a larger $31 million deal with Ken Gart and Tom Gart, the family behind Gart Sports, according to a press release at the time.
Tua Tagovailoa not worried about Dolphins’ offseason trade possibilities, looks to rebound in finale
RHOC’s Tamra Judge Talks Noella’s Awkward Lunch With Nicole
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again ahead of regular-season finale against Steelers
Kris Jenner’s BF Corey Gamble Shows Support For Tristan Thompson After Apology To Khloe Kardashian
One-third of Giants’ active roster on Week 18 Wednesday injury report
Based On A Twitter Poll, Airbnb Users May Get Crypto Payment This Year
Oliver Hudson Gives Sneak Peek At Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s Famous Aspen Home — Watch
Bicycle Village to close Aurora location after 19 years
This Microdermabrasion Machine Gives You A Salon Quality Facial At Home & Is On Sale For Under $100
Greg Robinson, defensive coordinator on Broncos’ first two Super Bowl champions, dies at age 70
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week