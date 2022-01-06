Connect with us

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of an 85-year-old man whose body was found in his Adams County residence.

Joshua Stephen Miles, 29, and Kyli Leanne Ferguson, 28, are being held at the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to the 8800 block of Wagner Street on a report of a suspicious death, according to a news release. The man had suffered “visible physical injuries” and items were missing from his home including a vehicle.

News

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has now gone 4 games without an interception

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Dolphins' Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
The most impressive improvement Zach Wilson has made in the last six weeks is minimizing turnovers.

Wilson began his rookie season as a turnover machine. He had nine interceptions in his first six starts, including four in a disastrous day against the Patriots in Week 2.

But in the six games since he returned from a knee injury suffered on Oct. 24 in New England, Wilson has only tossed three picks.

And that’s with his receiving corps dwindling by the week. Since Wilson’s return, he’s only played with Jamison Crowder for four games, Elijah Moore for two and Corey Davis for one.

Wilson only had his best three receivers for one game, against the Eagles in a 33-18 loss in Week 13, and he produced a three-touchdown performance (two passing, one rushing).

Most of Wilson’s recent production occurred with Braxton Berrios as the No. 1 option. And in spite of limited receiving options, he hasn’t thrown an interception in four straight games.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh believes the main reason for Wilson’s improvement in the turnover department starts with his fundamentals.

“His timing is coming together, one, he’s really sped up his timing. Two, he’s really done a good job with accuracy. His accuracy over the last few weeks and getting the ball pinpoint has been fantastic,” Saleh said. “He’s really come along. So the confidence level, the decision making has always been there. But the timing, the rhythm, the eye placement, the temple, getting the ball in a spot where only his receiver can catch it has actually been very very good.”

Saleh also applauded Wilson’s accuracy.

“His tempo and his footwork has been so consistent, which is why his pocket presence is elevated the way it has been, where he’s been able to exit the pocket,” Saleh said. “He’s feeling the pocket a lot more. His eyes are downfield. He’s keeping his eyes focused on where it needs to be with regards to progression. And then obviously, he’s tying his feet to everything.”

Wilson’s completion percentage for the season is worst among league starters (56.7%), but the accuracy has improved. He also completed a few high-difficulty throws against the Buccaneers on Sunday in a game the Jets could have won before a doomed fourth-and-two call led to a late Tom Brady touchdown drive.

Wilson’s 21-yard throw to Keelan Cole in the third quarter — which set up Ty Johnson’s rushing touchdown that gave Gang Green a 24-10 lead — should excite Jets fans.

Here is how the key completion played out. Wilson had Braxton in the slot and Keelan Cole as the outside receiver. They both ran a double post while tight end Kenny Yeboah ran a wheel route against Cover 3. Berrios’ post route occupied safety Jordan Whitehead and Wilson fired it over the outreached hand of Bucs linebacker Kevin Minter into a small window.

Wilson threw it with enough velocity and ark to quickly zoom past Minter’s hand.

That’s a high-level throw. If you think every NFL starting QB can make that throw, you’re wrong. To be frank, there’s a couple starting QBs in the AFC East that probably can’t make that throw.

“His eyes are where they need to be and now, he could just use all that arm talent,” Saleh said. “Which is what he was known for coming out of BYU and I think everyone’s really getting a glimpse of that. Some of the throws he made on Sunday, like those are high difficulty throws and he’s making about four or five wild throws every week.”

INJURY/COVID UPDATE

Veteran WR Jamison Crowder, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury, is returning to practice on Wednesday. Crowder, who currently leads the Jets in receptions with 50, will provide a good boost to the receiving corps going into the season finale in Buffalo. … Elijah Moore (quad) returned to the practice field but is working out on the side. His status for Sunday’s game against the Bills is up in the air. … The Jets are also getting their best defensive lineman back. Quinnen Williams missed two games with COVID-19, has been activated off the reserve list. TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman also have cleared COVID protocols. … WR Braxton Berrios is dealing with a quad contusion and isn’t practicing on Wednesday. But Robert Saleh views it as maintenance and there isn’t much concern about his availability for Sunday. … RB Michael Carter left Sunday’s game with a concussion. Before exiting, he produced 54 yards on three carries. Carter is progressing in the right direction, according to Saleh. The Jets expect their leading rusher to return against the Bills.

News

Gov. Polis extends tax deadlines and outlines recovery services for Marshall fire victims

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Gov. Polis extends tax deadlines and outlines recovery services for Marshall fire victims
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday he will extend tax filing deadlines for victims of the Marshall fire, which tore through Boulder County last week.

State officials are also partnering with local and federal governments to offer a wide variety of short-term recovery resources including housing assistance, unemployment insurance, mental health counseling and more. Polis cabinet members within his administration outlined many of those resources during a Wednesday morning news conference at the state Capitol.

The governor urged victims to head to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Recovery Center at 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette to learn which options are available to them.

At the center, federal, state, local officials alongside nonprofits and insurance agents can help victims find and pay for temporary housing, clothing, groceries, phone chargers, pet food and more.

“Whatever you need,” Polis said. “You don’t even have to know what you need when you show up.”

“Your home doesn’t have to be lost or even damaged,” he added.

First, Polis said he’ll offer Coloradans hurt by the fire and within the larger fire area identified by FEMA more time to file their taxes and he’ll extend payment deadlines. That extended deadlines will mirror a the federal tax extension also offered to victims. More information on those extensions can be found at tax.colorado.gov, he said.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera then outlined efforts to offer counseling for victims.

“It would be impossible to overstate the impact this tragedy will have on mental health,” Primavera said.

Crisis counselors, counseling, stress management and emotional support are all available through the state’s Crisis Counseling Program, she said. Mental health experts can be reached at 303-413-6282, 1-844-493-8255 or by texting “talk” to 38255.

“Reach out if you need help, this isn’t a burden you should have to shoulder yourself,” Primavera said. “You are not alone.”

While victims are seeking short-term assistance, it’s also crucial that they begin filing insurance claims, said Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway. Hundreds already have, he said.

For those who lost their homes, state law requires insurance companies to cover 30% of the value of the contents in their homes, Conway said. That money can help them rebuild their lives, buying computers to get back to work and other necessities.

Conway also encouraged victims to keep all of their receipts, no matter how innocuous, and document their properties before and after any repairs they make.

Those who need help navigating the insurance system can call 303-894-7490 or email dora_insurance@state.co.gov, Conway said.

News

Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Colorado Rapids acquire defender Aboubacar Keita from Columbus Crew
The Colorado Rapids shored up their defense Wednesday with the announced signing of central defender Aboubacar Keita from the Columbus Crew.

As part of the terms of the deal, the Rapids sent $300,000 in General Allocation Money to Columbus in exchange for Keita, and the total deal could increase by another $150,000 in GAM if certain performance marks are hit.

Keita, 21, made 16 appearances for the Crew and started 10 games last season. He is a left-footed center back who will compete for playing time alongside a sturdy back line.

