Until You Do Right By Jordyn: MORE Of The Messiest Reactions To Khloé Kardashian Getting Re-Embarrassed By Her Barnum & Bailey Baby Daddy
Until Khloé does right by Jordyn…
Until they publicly apologize to Jordyn… pic.twitter.com/vEdHMtjSAR
— Big Harley The Don 🇳🇬 (@LexP__) January 4, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Klown King Tristan Thompson re-embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.
Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.
This part of Tristan Thompson’s apology sounds like a plea for Khloe to leave him. He’s practically begging for her to never take him back. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKKsLMDRYT
— Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) January 4, 2022
In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.
Remember when the Kardashian sisters wanted to scare the crap out of Jordyn Woods and show her no mercy for her daring to go near, “Khloe’s man,” Tristan Thompson?
This is so scary to watch because sober, Kim and Kourtney truly wanted Jordyn to suffer and possibly harm herself. pic.twitter.com/tswBflw3o2
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 4, 2022
At one point, Khloé fired shots at Jordyn on Twitter instead of holding her serial cheating baby daddy accountable.
Why was jordyn woods the only woman she called out publicly? https://t.co/BQa0PmI0Af
— don’t worry bout me I’m a thug (@__amanita__) January 4, 2022
In the midst of all the Khloe/Tristan khaos, Jordyn appears to be completely unbothered while living her best life with heart-eyed boo Karl-Anthony Towns.
new year, best me ❤️
— Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 5, 2022
Do you think the Kardashians will ever apologize? Tell us down below and peep more of the messiest reactions to Tristan re-embarrassing Khloé on the flip.
Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man
God don’t like ugly pic.twitter.com/XwmcfGoq2f
— Ace (@ThatTorontoGyal) January 4, 2022
God don't like ugly
God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes
Tristan: Khloe, you don't deserve this.
Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now: pic.twitter.com/KU8M1pjuSs
— raveen marie ❄️ (@xoraveen) January 4, 2022
Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now:
Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now:” – welppp
When Jordyn Woods said
“Nobody wants your situation”
Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.
Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation.
😭😭😭
— ⁷Jungkook’sWhoreAOTY💜 (@KRAYJEFORMYSELF) January 4, 2022
not a soul
“Nobody wants your situation”
Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.
Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation” – not a soul
Rita Ora Stuns In Gorgeous Strapless Bikini On New Year’s Vacation — See Photos
Rita Ora was as happy as could be while flaunting her toned body in new photos taken from her vacation to Australia.
The year 2022 is treating Rita Ora well so far. The British singer, 31, has been enjoying a much-needed getaway to Australia with boyfriend Taika Waititi, 46, since the new year kicked off — and by the looks of her latest Instagram post, she’s having a fabulous vacation! In the photos, which were shared on Wednesday, January 5, Rita had a giant smile on her face as she danced on the beach in a two-piece, strapless dark green bikini. She added to her look with stylish sunglasses and a few gold necklaces that she left wrapped around her neck.
Rita looked nothing short of incredible on the beach. Her tanned, toned physique was fully highlighted in the three photos, which also captured the gorgeous scene behind Rita. The superstar’s hot bod was especially on full display in the first image, in which Rita proudly posed with her hands on her bikini bottoms. In the next two photos, Rita danced around on the beach and let her luscious dirty blonde hair whip around in the wind.
Rita’s tattoos were also visible in her bikini pics. She’s all inked up on both of her arms, starting from her shoulder and down towards her wrist. The singer appears to also have a large tattoo on the side of her waist, as well as a quote that is slightly covered by her bikini bottom. “I stayed here till I got at least one with a little bit of sun 🌞,” Rita wrote in her caption, adding, “I’m feeling 2022.”
Rita’s film director beau wasn’t in her photos, though it’s entirely possible he was behind the camera taking them. Rita and Taika sparked dating buzz back in April 2021, after seemingly meeting in Australia when she was filming The Voice and he was directing Thor: Love & Thunder. The pair finally confirmed their relationship in August, when they attended The Suicide Squad premiere together in Los Angeles. They’ve been going strong ever since!
RHOSLC Mary Cosby Slams Meredith For Criticizing Race Remark
The latest episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that aired Sunday night was definitely one for the books.
The episode showed the ladies, mainly Jennie Nguyen, coming after Mary Cosby’s racist remarks and her lack of understanding of how her use of “slanted eyes” could be construed as racist. (Have we not learned anything from Brandi Redmond’s scandal, anyone?)
All of the cast were in attendance for Whitney Rose’s brand relaunch when Jennie brought up the issue. Everyone except Mary and, surprisingly, Meredith Marks seemed to understand the frustration over using the term.
Shockingly, Meredith only muttered that she was unsure if she would use the term but didn’t outright agree with Jennie.
However, the drama didn’t stop there. During a live-tweeting session that can only be described as cringey and tone-deaf, Mary decided to hurdle insults at Meredith for seemingly not having her back and defending herself in a series of very inaccurate tweets.
It all started when Meredith tweeted, “I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient. #rhoslc”
Well, Mary was NOT having it, comparing Meredith to “Switzerland” — i.e., not being able to pick a side.
“Really Meredith??” she tweeted. “You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there….you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me..you have your own issue to be productive on…You never have the right answer..Switzerland”
Things only got worse from there after a fan tweeted, “Wtf is going on with @MeredithMarks0?? How can she possibly say she doesn’t know if saying slanted eyes to an Asian person wouldn’t be offensive??”
Mary probably gave one of the worst responses in housewives history, setting the definition of racism back decades.
“Because she understands that I wasn’t coming from a place of racist! I was complimenting! I’m not racist by definition! Sick of people judging me as if you can!” she tweeted back.
Um, what? Are we hearing this correctly? Did she say because she is Black that she is immune to being racist? Oh, boy.
Then, @QueensofBravo posted, “We’re barely 5 minutes into #RHOSLC and Mary is already mimicking Jennie’s accent.” Mary then responded to them and tried to throw back some of the shade at co-star Lisa Barlow. (Who she also called “two-faced” in the episode.)
Mary wrote, “Lisa B. Did it throughout the entire season…mine is the only one that aired! They can pick…all day…I Always know what my intentions are! ….”
Honestly, I’m not sure if Mary truly does know how her “intentions” are coming across.
Do you think Mary is in the wrong for using “slant eyes,” or is Meredith in the wrong for not stepping up immediately after the subject was brought up?
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Cree Campbell Asks Angela Simmons If She Can Set Her Up On A Blind Date! [VIDEO]
“Growing Up Hip Hop” returns this week and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure!
Our preview clip features the Simmons sisters Vanessa and Angela as well as Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell’s daughter Cree, spending some quality time as Angela Simmons packs up for a move to Atlanta. Of course Vanessa and Cree can’t resist asking Ang if she’ll be reuniting with Bow Wow, but Cree has an even better idea — what if she sets Angela up on a blind date?
Check out the clip below:
That was actually super cute and we think Angela could work well with a doctor or surgeon. What do you think?
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Treach lays down the law to Egypt when Sam’s arrest spirals into danger. Twist breaks the news of a gun charge to Mack Maine. Angela’s abrupt move to Atlanta leads to an explosive girl’s night. JoJo and Tanice’s struggles nearly shut cameras down.
Sounds like a whole lot of drama! If you guys hadn’t already heard, there have been a few changes made to the cast this season.
On the OG side, JoJo Hailey of Jodeci fame and Layzie Bone from Bone Thugs’N’Harmony are both joining the GUHH cast along with Jo Jo’s son Devin Hailey and daughter Sakoya Winter, who also happens to be Layzie’s mentee. Sakoya is encouraged by her OGs to build a bridge between herself and the others. Will the attempts work in her favor? Or will the crew’s loyalty to each other leave her outside of the circle?
Angela’s move to Atlanta plays a big part of the plot this season, as well as plans to freeze her eggs for future babies. The abrupt move leads Vanessa Simmons, to once again, question Angela’s decision making. Jojo Simmons and Tanice face unexpected marital woes after the birth of their son and are challenged to find the spark in their relationship. Will this couple get back on the same page? Or will their fears of a second baby leading them to divorce come true?
Meanwhile Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis is feeling overwhelmed when her fiancé Shawn Rogers shows little to no interest in planning their nuptials, as they scramble to finalize plans and make it across the aisle. Egypt Criss and Sam’s bubble of love bursts when Sam’s legal troubles threaten to separate them for over a decade. Tyran encourages Sandra “Pepa’ Denton to get more involved with him and Egypt’s lives. Meanwhile, Treach and wife Cicely step up to steer Egypt closer to her dreams of stardom.
Cree Campbell continues to work on her relationship with her father Uncle Luke while navigating the challenges of wanting to become a mother one day. Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. displeasure with his father’s documentary leads to an unexpected one-on-one with an OG. The stakes are raised when run-ins with the law lead to changes in behavior and possible jail time for Sam, Briana and Twist. Will the crew lean on the advice of their OGs and continue their families’ alliances? Or will disagreements create irreconcilable cracks in their connections?
“Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres Thursday, January 6 at 9PM EST on WeTV.
Will you be watching?
