Velas Price Prediction — Will VLX Hit $0.65 Soon?

Bullish VLX price prediction is $0.5182 to $0.5851.

The VLX price will also reach $0.65 soon.

VLX bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.3693.

Velas Current Market Status

According to coingecko, the price of VLX is $0.478 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,484,751 at the time of writing. However, VLX has decreased to 6.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, VLX has a circulating supply of 2,245,778,571 VLX. Currently, VLX trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Changelly PRO.

What is Velas (VLX)?

Velas is an AI-powered Delegated Proof-of-Stake (AIDPOS) blockchain, open-source platform, and wide-scale ecosystem of decentralized products. Velas is working to add an AI module as an additional layer to prevent known attacks by slowing down the blockchain when the attack on the system is in progress, and accelerating the system when there is no malicious behavior in the network.

Velas (VLX) Price Prediction 2022

Velas holds the 114th position on CoinGecko right now. VLX price prediction 2022 explained below with an hourly time frame.

The Falling wedge is a bullish pattern that starts from the top high and contracts as the price falls. However, this price movement forms a downward cone. When the highs and lows of a trend converge. This shows that due to the huge volume of trade during this time, the price of VLX will continue to rise and in the near future it will surpass its all-time high price ever.

Currently, VLX is at $0.48. If the pattern continues, the price of VLX might reach the resistance level to $0.5418 and $0.5833. If the trend reverses, then the price of VLX may fall to $0.4717.

Velas (VLX) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of VLX.

VLX/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above hourly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of VLX.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.5442

Resistance Level 2 – $0.5851

Resistance Level 3 – $0.652

Support Level 1 – $0.4554

Support Level 2 – $0.4010

Support Level 3 – $0.3693

The charts show that VLX has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VLX might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.652.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the VLX might plummet to almost $0.3693, a bearish signal.

Velas Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of VLX is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of VLX lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the VLX’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, VLX is in a bearish state. Notably, the VLX price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VLX at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VLX is at level 29. This means that VLX is in an oversold state. However, this gives confidence for the traders to trade without any fear.

Velas Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Velas’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Velas. Currently, VLX lies in the range at 72.16, so it indicates a very strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of VLX. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of VLX lies below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, VLX’s RSI is at the 29 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of VLX with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Velas.

BTC Vs ETH Vs VLX Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC and VLX is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and VLX also increases or decreases respectively.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Velas network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VLX. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Velas in 2022 is $0.58. On the other hand, the bearish VLX price prediction for 2022 is $0.36.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the VLX ecosystem, the performance of VLX would rise reaching $0.54 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.65 if the investors believe that VLX is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Velas? Velas (VLX) is a high-level transactional and AI-powered crypto project. 2. Where can you purchase a VLX? VLX has listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, FMFW.io, and Changelly PRO. 3. Will VLX reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the VLX platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Velas? On Jan 04, 2022, VLX reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.568. 5. Is VLX a good investment in 2022? Velas (VLX) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of VLX in the past few months, VLX is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Velas (VLX) reach $0.65? Velas (VLX) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Velas (VLX) will hit $0.65 soon. 7. What will be the VLX price by 2023? Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $1 by 2023. 8. What will be the VLX price by 2024? Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2024. 9. What will be the VLX price by 2025? Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $2.2 by 2025. 10. What will be the VLX price by 2026? Velas (VLX) price is expected to reach $3 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.