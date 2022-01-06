Vicki Lawrence reveals Betty White’s emotional last words

Andy Cohen is addressing his nasty comments toward Ryan Seacrest over the weekend.

During his CNN broadcast with Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve, the TV host threw shade at the ABC special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Seacrest, calling the performers a “group of losers.”

“I’m sorry, but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” he said while also slamming the performers during a drunken rant.

MEGA

Now, the 53-year-old Bravo producer is owning up to his mistakes, and taking back the unnecessary comments he made about Seacrest and his ABC show.

BETHENNY FRANKEL LOOKING TO ANDY COHEN FOR HELP AFTER FACING BACKLASH FOR ‘TRANSPHOBIC’ STATEMENTS: REPORT

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said on his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, January 3, per Just Jared. “I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

“I just kept talking and I shouldn’t have,” he continued. “I felt bad about that. So that is the only thing. It’s the only thing.”

MEGA

But his comments about the former American Idol host weren’t the only targets in Cohen’s New Year’s Eve outburst, as he also called out Mayor Bill de Blasio for doing the “crappiest job” in his four years as the mayor of New York.

“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” he continued during his rant while Cooper tried to get him to calm down. “Sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year.”

The next day, Cohen blamed his actions on the alcohol, insisting that he was “overserved,” but he admitted he still had fun.

See Also

However, CNN didn’t find Cohen’s outburst as fun, as the talk show most likely will not be invited back as a host next year.

MEGA

TRIBUTES POUR IN AS CELEBRITIES, RYAN REYNOLDS, SETH MEYERS, RYAN SEACREST & MORE SAY GOODBYE TO BETTY WHITE: PHOTOS

“We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us New Year’s performance?” a source told Radar. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry.”

“Andy went too far. I think we can agree that it is CNN who look like losers,” another insider added. “Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year. Embarrassing himself is one thing, but embarrassing Anderson Cooper is another. I [sic] was already known that Anderson doesn’t want to host next year’s special, he would rather ring the new year in with his son. And without Anderson thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen.”