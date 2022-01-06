Connect with us

Celebrities

Why Bella Hadid Is Really ‘Enjoying’ Her Hot Romance With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Published

1 min ago

on

Why Bella Hadid Is Really ‘Enjoying’ Her Hot Romance With Boyfriend Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid loves that her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman is ‘more low key’ than her previous exes, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman have been dating for several months — and it seems like the 25-year-old model is smitten with the 33-year-old art director. “Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting the couple met through “the same group of friends” before things took a romantic turn.

“Of course it helped that they hung in the same group of friends before dating so they got to know each other on a deeper level before taking their relationship to the next step,” they explained. Bella took her romance with Marc public last June after stepping out for lunch in New York City. She later went Instagram official with Marc, who is also an entrepreneur, on July 8 after attending the Cannes Film Festival. In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted out and about in NYC.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman began dating in 2021. (BACKGRID)

Our source added that Marc “gets along amazing with her family and friends,” including sister including mom Yolanda Hadid, older sister Gigi Hadid, 26, and younger brother Anwar Hadid, 22 (HL previously reported back in August that Bella had introduced Marc to her family).

Of course, Bella is used to dating men in the public eye — like her on-again, off-again ex The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye), 31, who she first linked up with in 2015. The pairs constant break-ups and makeups were regularly covered in the media, however, Bella is enjoying Marc’s “low key” presence compared to the GRAMMY winner.

“Bella is used to dating men who are well known in the public eye. But she’s loving the fact that Marc is more low key and behind the scenes than her previous boyfriends,” the insider said to HL. “She always has so much going on and so does he. But that allows them to miss each other more often and they cherish the time they do get to spend together. They work really great together.”

Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious invitation: ‘No chance’

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Dwayne Johnson Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" - Arrivals
Dwayne Johnson has snubbed Vin Diesel‘s offer to return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, and claims his former co-star’s public invitation was “an example of his manipulation”.

The ‘Red Notice’ star has insisted he previously told Diesel he would not be returning to the movie series, and as a result he was “very surprised” when the 54-year-old actor took to Instagram in November to try to tempt him back.

Johnson – who played Luke Hobbs in five ‘Fast & Furious’ films – said: “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation.”

In his November post, Diesel said his children – Hania, 13, Vincent, 11, and Pauline, six – call Johnson “Uncle Dwayne” and he also referenced their late franchise co-star Paul Walker, who died in 2013 aged 40.

Diesel – who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies – wrote at the time: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny. (sic)”

And Johnson has admitted he didn’t like Diesel referring to his kids, or Walker, when trying to convince him to return to the franchise.

He told CNN: “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.

See Also

“My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace.

“It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.

“Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

Celebrities

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video
Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!

Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.

“When your 6 year old daughter takes over your TikTok while cleaning up,” Coco captioned the post. “She is actually good at filming. She started doing TikToks on her own page at 4 before TikTok took it down, they were so hysterical” the proud mom explained, noting that the video platform originally took down the youngster’s clips due to her age. She then went on to explain how she’s always been “obsessed with cleaning” and added how the “mini toilet” she scrubbed is indeed Chanel’s. “She still uses it because she is so petite,” Coco hilariously pointed out.

In addition to participating in her mom’s videos, Chanel has already taken after mom with her sense of fashion! The 42-year-old wife of Ice-T, 63, was spotted leaving a hair salon with her mini-me in tow last summer, and the pair both donned comic book strip-inspired ensembles. The reality star star struck a pose next to the five-year-old, as they each looked fiercely at the camera.

Coco opted for a retro comic-printed pair of leggings and paired those with a scoop neck black tank top, a pair of towering black pumps, and dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, little Chanel opted for a sundress that was adorned with a cartoon Disney princess print. Coco wore her signature bright blond locks in loose waves and also rocked a bright pink lip, gold hoops, a silver watch, and black leather bag.

Coco Austin and daughter Chanel attend the Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala, New York, NY, Dec. 2018 (MediaPunch/Shutterstock).

The photos last summer came after the mom faced backlash for still breastfeeding her daughter at the then-age of five. She then told E!’s Daily Pop that the negative feedback she’s been getting from others is not making her change her opinion and even jokingly said her daughter’s going to be “a boob freak.”

“I’m [not] going to stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I,” she said in the clip. “She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child.”

Celebrities

Nicole Kidman claps back at sexist question about her marriage to Tom Cruise

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Split
Nicole Kidman was far from impressed when she was asked a ‘sexist’ question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Moulin Rouge star is currently promoting her new movie Being The Ricardos in which she stars as Lucille Ball, based on the real-life actress who was married to Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz from 1940-60.

During her interview with The Guardian, Nicole discussed the ‘extraordinary relationship’ between Desi and Lucille, and the reality of ‘falling in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with’.

Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

The reporter asked if the Oscar-winning actress was referring to her former marriage with Tom, who she married in 1990 before divorcing after 11 years in 2001. The pair also share adopted children Isabella, 29, and Connor, 26.

A stunned Nicole replied: “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no.”

In the article, it notes that the actress is “angry,” before she continued: “And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Nicole Kidman The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Tom and Nicole’s marriage remains one of the most high-profile in Hollywood history, with the pair meeting in 1989 while working on the film Days of Thunder.

They married on Christmas Eve 1990, but Tom filed for divorce in February 2001 citing irreconcilable differences with the separation finalized later that year.

