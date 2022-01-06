News
Will anticipated offseason changes produce more big plays for Broncos tight end Noah Fant?
A third consecutive play from inside the Los Angeles Chargers’ three-yard line had gone nowhere and Broncos tight end Noah Fant was fed up.
As coach Vic Fangio called timeout to give the offense a chance to regroup for a fourth-down play, Fant stalked to the sideline, having already ripped his helmet off, and vented to anybody within listening distance.
At the root of his frustration?
“We didn’t convert,” Fant said after the Broncos’ 34-13 loss to the Chargers. “We got to a fourth-and-goal from the 2 down there after having a first-and-goal from the 2. To me, that just doesn’t cut it.”
No, it doesn’t and it didn’t — the fourth-down play, a pass from Kendall Hinton to Drew Lock, was stopped a yard short of a touchdown. The score remained 10-0 Chargers.
The goal-to-go situation could be emblematic of Fant’s third Broncos season, which ends Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fant is in position to become the first tight end to lead the team in catches in consecutive years since Pro Football Hall of Fame member Shannon Sharpe (1992-97). Fant’s 67 catches are 10 more than any teammate.
So why does it appear the offense is still searching how to best deploy Fant? It’s a question coordinator Pat Shurmur and his staff have fielded for two years. Later this month, it may be the job of a new coach and coordinator.
Will it help to add a quarterback more willing to make contested throws to Fant, who can high-point the pass as he walls off a defender? Will a red zone scheme that creates matchups for Fant on the perimeter against smaller defensive backs equal more touchdowns? Will there be an overall offensive shift that features more down-the-field routes? All questions to be addressed once quarterback and coaching staff clarity is achieved.
Fant had a season-high 92 yards against the Chargers on six catches, including a season-best 35-yard catch and his first touchdown in 11 weeks.
“I’m encouraged by it,” Shurmur said before practice Wednesday. “I would imagine we have one of the youngest offenses in the league so when you’re talking about playing time and young players improving with regard to Drew Lock, you can say the same thing about Noah Fant.
“As long as they have good instincts and a willingness to work and keep fighting, they’re able to make something out of it when the opportunities come their way. He’s done that.”
What Fant hasn’t done is get into a big-play/touchdown groove.
The distance of Fant’s four touchdowns are 14 (at Jacksonville), three (Baltimore), four (Las Vegas) and five (at Chargers) yards. Only nine of his catches (13.4%) were explosive plays (gain of at least 16 yards). And only six of his catches (8.9%) traveled at least 11 “air” yards.
The lack of big plays has impacted his standing among NFL tight ends.
Catches: Fant is fifth, behind Baltimore’s Mark Andrews (99), Kansas City’s Travis Kelce (88), Dallas’ Dalton Schultz (75) and Miami’s Mike Gesicki (71). Good company.
Yards: Fant is eighth with 654 yards. Andrews (1,276) and Kelce (1,091) are the only two with at least 1,000.
Yards per catch: Fant is 19th with a 9.8-yard average. Eight tight ends are averaging at least 12 yards per reception, including Andrews (12.9) and Kelce (12.4). Atlanta rookie Kyle Pitts leads all tight ends at 15.4.
Fant needs 21 yards to set a career-high and already has career highs in catches and touchdowns. But after the Chargers game, he was left to lament the empty scoring trips.
“That’s on me and that’s on all of our guys to be better,” he said. “It’s motivating for me. I’ll see what I can do better and try and fix it this week.”
James Finley officially joins CSU football’s staff as running backs coach
FORT COLLINS –– The Colorado State football team confirmed prior rumblings in announcing the hiring of several assistant coaches.
On Wednesday, first-year coach Jay Norvell officially added James Finley to his inaugural staff at CSU as his running backs coach.
Norvell also acquired four key support staff members in Tim Cassidy (senior associate athletic director/football chief of staff ), Colton Bosnos (director of football operations), Lucas Gauthier (director of player personnel) and Jeremy Copeland (director of player development).
Finley, whose addition completes the green and gold’s 2022 offensive staff, arrives in Fort Collins following a four-year stint as Mater Dei High School’s wide receivers coach. During his tenure with California’s perennial prep powerhouse, the Monarchs seized a pair of state championships (2021 and 2018).
Overall, Mater Dei posted a combined record of 43-2 throughout Finley’s career on staff. Two current Rams offensive linemen Tautai Li’o Marks and George Miki-Han spent their high school playing days at Mater Dei. Graduated punter Ryan Stonehouse also operated as a Monarch before attending CSU.
Cassidy, a 40-year veteran on the operation side of collegiate football, previously worked alongside Norvell at Arizona State and Nebraska. Cassidy’s resume includes stops at Texas A&M and Florida as well.
Bosnia, Gauthier, and Copeland travel to Canvas Stadium after serving under Norvell at Nevada. Meanwhile, CSU also announced that it will retain Ricky Santo –– the program’s director of RAM life, who embraced identical duties in 2021.
The Rams will announce defensive staff additions at a later date.
Below, find a list of CSU’s known 2022 staff members:
- Matt Mumme (offensive coordinator, Nevada)
- Jordan Simmons (strength and conditioning director, Nevada)
- Bill Best (offensive line coach, Nevada)
- Timmy Chang (wide receivers coach, Nevada)
- Chad Savage (tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator, Nevada)
- James Finley (running backs coach, Mater Dei High School)
- Thomas Sheffield (special teams coach, Nevada)
- Tim Cassidy (senior associate athletic director/football chief of staff)
- Colton Bosnos (player operations/administration, Nevada)
- Jeremy Copeland (player development, Nevada)
- Lucas Gauthier (player personnel, Nevada)
- Freddie Banks (defensive coordinator, Montana State; reported)
- Adam Pilapil (defensive line coach, Montana State; reported)
- Ricky Santo (RAM life director)
Half a world away, former CU Buffs player Sabatino Chen stung by loss of family home
Sabatino Chen was half a world away and, due to the time difference, settled in for the evening when the unimaginable text messages began to arrive.
First was an image taken by his father, Michael Chen, of a line of black smoke rising thickly above the Louisville neighborhood of their longtime family home. Not long after, Michael Chen was sending videos from the car, the midday visibility erased by smoke as he quickly sped ahead of the line of flames overtaking the neighborhood.
A week later Sabatino Chen, a former prep basketball star at Monarch High and a two-year player at CU, still hasn’t set eyes on the destruction. One of hundreds of families displaced by the Marshall Fire, Chen has been visiting Spain, the home of his wife, and isn’t scheduled to return for several weeks.
It won’t be a fun homecoming. The family home that still stored much of Sabatino’s basketball memorabilia, not to mention nearly three decades of Chen family memories, is no more.
Chen’s youngest sister, Sophia, was a standout soccer player at Monarch and has been staying at Sabatino’s Denver home while he has been in Spain. At the semester break she graduated from the University of Albany, where she was a team captain as a goalie this past fall, and Sabatino said she was working out at the Louisville Rec Center last week when the fire situation began to turn.
Sabatino’s car had been parked at the family home to get some minor repairs handled while he was in Spain. His father parked Sabatino’s car at the rec center and returned home with his daughter to rescue the dogs and another car. Sabatino says his father made one last attempt to get back to the house but was turned away by police.
The past few years already had been difficult for the Chen family. One of Sabatino’s three sisters, Alana, died unexpectedly at 24 in December of 2019. The family kept her room preserved at the home.
“It was wild talking to them, talking to my friends because I couldn’t really connect to any news,” Sabatino said. “No one was ready for how fast everything happened. It has still maybe not settled in for me just because I’m (in Spain) and I haven’t been able to see it up close. My parents bought that house when I was two, like in 1992. We moved away shortly to California, but they rented it and we moved back when I was in fifth grade. We’ve been there ever since.
“My sister that passed away, we kept her room the way it was. Me and Carissa, the oldest sister, we have our own places and moved out but we still had stuff that stayed there. My old room was still kind of there with some of my CU stuff. It’s going to be tough to go back and see it all.”
The Colorado basketball programs will host a gift card drive at all four games this weekend at the CU Events Center to benefit Marshall Fire victims. That run begins with the men’s game on Thursday against Washington State and continues with Friday’s women’s game against USC. The gift card drive culminates with a Sunday doubleheader that begins with the women’s game against UCLA at 11 a.m.
Men’s head coach Tad Boyle said he spoke with Michael Chen a day after the fire, and this week he expressed his thoughts for Chen’s family and all the fire victims. Boyle has a sense of what those victims are going through. A little more than five years ago, while the Buffs were visiting New York for the Legends Classic, Boyle’s family home in Greeley burned.
It was Boyle’s childhood home and his mother, who actually had joined the Buffs on that New York trip, still lived there. Certainly Boyle wasn’t trying to compare that loss to those in the Marshall Fire — no one was injured, and while the structure was a total loss, CU’s head coach estimated about 50 percent of the belongings within were spared. Yet the emotion of such a sudden and jarring loss (no Boyle ever lived there again after departing for New York), combined with the headaches of dealing with insurance agencies and the questions of what to do next, are familiar challenges to Boyle.
“There’s a lot of people in need right now, and the Chen family is one of them,” Boyle said. “I know personally, my wife and I are looking at doing some support of as many victims as we can. It was so fresh in Mike’s mind when we talked that he couldn’t even talk about rebuilding or what the next steps are. I’m sure every family that has been affected has gone through that process.
“I’ve been through it personally with a family member and I know what the families are going through right now. It’s not fun.”
It still will be several weeks before Sabatino returns to Colorado and has a chance to see the devastation in person. However, just a week after the Marshall Fire leveled his old neighborhood, the former Buffs player already has been overwhelmed, even halfway across the world, by the response.
“The biggest thing I want to put out there is our gratitude to everyone,” Chen said. “The response has been insane, just how quick and how many groups have reached out. A lot of Monarch alumni groups on social media, and same with the CU Buffs and the fans and everyone that has reached out. It’s awesome to see how fast and how effective a community like Boulder County and CU can be in helping others.
“All in all, I want to give my gratitude from my family.”
Jets name C.J. Mosley their team MVP for 2021-22 season
C.J Mosley: Jets MVP.
Mosley was named the Curtis Martin Team MVP for being the heart and soul of the Jets this season.
“It was an awesome feeling, I was very honored,” Mosley said Wednesday. “I’m very blessed to be voted MVP by my peers, by my brothers. It’s always a humbling and vulnerable experience when you get to talk in front of a group of men, especially men that look up to you and believe in you. It definitely means a lot to be MVP.”
It’s almost impossible to find a member of the Jets organization who has something bad to say about Mosley from the players to the coaches. He’s been the unquestioned leader of one of the youngest teams in the NFL.
“C.J is one of the best players I ever played against and probably the best guy I will play with,” Quinnen Williams said. “When it comes down to communication and come down to executing, when it comes down to vocal leadership or leading by example and different things like that. He may be one of the best in the business.”
Mosley also helped the Jets new coaching staff lay a foundation in their first year. He was the poster child for how the organization wants to grow.
And he’s been the bright spot of a defense ranked 32nd in points and yards allowed this season.
“C.J. is awesome,” Robert Saleh said. “You guys know how I feel about C.J. I know everyone saw that he was voted Team MVP, but I’ve made a comment before that he’s an All-Pro player and an All-Pro human. He’s one of the more thoughtful individuals. I think his locker room presence is phenomenal, his leadership is phenomenal. When he speaks, everyone listens even though he doesn’t really speak that much. Just been a pleasure.
“For a guy who’s accomplished so much in his career, to have a new staff come in here and ask him to lose 20 pounds and he does it,” Saleh added. “To ask him to show up to OTAs and he does it. To ask him to adjust the way he’s played linebacker his whole career, he does it and he’s having a heck of a season. Not because of coaching, but because he’s an unbelievable football player and he works so hard at it. Credit to him and everything. He deserves every accolade he gets and I’m really happy he’s here.”
Mosley is also worthy of praise off the field, but his on the field play this season has been noteworthy because it’s his first season back after a two year hiatus.
In the 2021-22 season, he’s registered 155 tackles, fifth most in the NFL, adding added two sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits to his career totals. He also is tied for the most run stops (84) among linebackers in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats.
This season allowed Mosley to remind the football world he’s still here.
“I still can play this game at a high level,” Mosley said. “Despite the injury, despite opting out last year, my game is the same if not better, in my opinion. So still, obviously a lot to work on. Still getting smarter, still getting better. Looking at new reads, figuring out offenses. That’s just a work in progress every single day trying to elevate your game.”
The Jets should reward their team and Mosley by adding more talent around the four-time Pro-Bowler since they will have the assets to do so in the offseason.
