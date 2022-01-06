Will Smith’s ex-wife is joining the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is gearing up for another shocking season — with two new ladies in tow!

Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino will reportedly be joining the cast of the hit Bravo series for its highly anticipated 12th season.

The reality stars in the making will join returning housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and fan favorite “friend of” Kathy Hilton.

Jenkins, 47, who is the founder, chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands, will be a full time addition to the cast, according to E! News. In addition to being a businesswoman, the mother-of-three is also an activist and philanthropist who created many different advocacy programs and organizations, such as UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she formed with actor Sean Penn.

The highly accomplished businesswoman has reportedly been named one of the “World’s Top Three Justice Innovations” by The Hague Institute for the Internationalization of Law. She has also been honored by the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The other girls better watch out because Zampino, 54, who will reportedly be a friend to the housewives, is also extremely successful. The artist and entrepreneur owns the skincare brand WHOOP ASH, along with other businesses under Sheree Elizabeth, Inc. In addition, Zampino owns many fashion boutiques.

The mother-of-one was famously married to Hollywood star Will Smith from 1992 to 1995. The former couple shares 28-year-old son Trey.

According to Radar, Zampino — who will be the series’ second Black cast member — is still close with her ex-husband, as well as his longtime second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

There has been no official word on a premiere date for the upcoming episodes, but the season will likely drop sometime in 2022.