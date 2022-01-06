Connect with us

Celebrities

Windsor Castle suspect seen for first time after threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth with crossbow On Christmas day

Published

2 mins ago

on

Queen Elizabeth
The teen who police believe threatened to kill Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day has been exposed for the first time without his scary mask. Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, is suspected of climbing Windsor Castle’s spiked fence armed with a crossbow after allegedly posting a Snapchat revealing his plan to assassinate the 95-year-old.

In the photo obtained by The Sun, Jaswant can be seen smiling with a lanyard around his neck. He appeared to be a normal teen.

Buckingham Palace Accused Of Covering Up Queen Elizabeth’s Health Condition Following Her Hospitalization

Jaswant is suspected of sending his friends a Snapchat where he allegedly disguised his voice, wore a mask, and threatened to assassinate the Queen.

Holding the crossbow in his hand, the masked man said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.”

He went on to give a reason, claiming, “This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.”

The masked man later identified himself. “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith,” the shadowy figure stated. “My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

 

MEGA

Jaswant was arrested after being caught by armed guards with a crossbow inside the castle grounds on December 25. He was just 500 meters (1,640 feet) away from Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments.

According to reports, the teen scaled the spiked fence with a rope ladder.

Jaswant has since been sanctioned under the Mental Health Act. His father has spoken out, revealing his disbelief.

“Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what,” Jasbir Singh Chail told Daily Mail. “We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.”

“From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”

The Queen has already dealt with health issues recently. She was hospitalized in October, an issue the Palace has been accused of attempting to cover up.

Windsor Castle suspect seen for first time after threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth with crossbow On Christmas day 2

 

MEGA
