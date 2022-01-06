Celebrities
Wizards Broadcaster Apologizes After Criticism From LeBron James & More Over Reprehensible Reference To Kevin Porter Jr.’s Late Father
A broadcast announcer for the Washington Wizards has issued an apology following some heinous commentary about a player for the Houston Rockets.
On Wednesday, January 5, Kevin Porter Jr. hit a big shot to help the Houston Rockets defeat the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Porter and the entire team, though, the game-winning play ended up being overshadowed when one of the Wizards’ commentators made an awful reference to Porter Jr.’s late father.
“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Glenn Consor said on the broadcast.
In 1993, Porter Jr.s’ father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and spent four years in prison for shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in 1993. He was later murdered in a bar fight when Porter Jr. was a child.
After the video was tweeted out by many, the tasteless remarks quickly went viral, which eventually prompted LeBron James to condemn Consor’s commentary on Twitter.
“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” the Lakers baller tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you.”
Because this call sounds too insane to actually have been made on live television, a lot of viewers are suggesting that Consor may have been referencing former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played from 1972 to 1983.
Shortly after LeBron’s tweet criticizing him and essentially telling him to quit, Consor issued an apology, claiming that he was, in fact, referencing the other Kevin Porter.
“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Ken Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” Consor wrote. “I mistakenly thought Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I choose to describe the game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”
Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini Selfie While Enjoying Bahamas Vacation With Pete Davidson
The New Year is kicking off with some rest and relaxation for Kim Kardashian. While vacationing with Pete Davidson in the Bahamas, she posted a photo of herself lounging in the sun in her bikini.
Kim Kardashian is living her best life on vacation with Pete Davidson. The reality star jetted to the Bahamas with her man earlier this week, and is taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather while on the island. Kim took to Instagram on Jan. 6 to share a photo of herself lounging on a chair in the sun, wearing a skimpy brown bikini that tied around her neck. She has headphones in and sunglasses on while blocking her eyes from the bright sun, with her tan skin on full display.
“Sweet sweet fantasy baby,” Kim captioned the photo, using a lyric from Mariah Carey for her message. Pete was not in the photo, but the lovebirds were pictured boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. When they landed, photographers caught them smiling big as they headed to their destination on the ground.
Kim and Pete have been going strong since October. The two connected when Kim hosted SNL at the beginning of that month, and were spotted hanging out together in California just a few weeks later. Then, Kim spent some time in New York, and even ventured to Pete’s native Staten Island for a romantic date night. Pete celebrated his November birthday at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs, and was in California around Christmas for some more quality time with Kim. Although Kim and Pete seemingly spent New Year’s Eve apart, with Pete in Miami to host a special with Miley Cyrus, they clearly reconnected shortly afterward.
Meanwhile, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has been photographed spending time with actress Julia Fox at the beginning of 2022. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and amidst the process of the split being finalized, she asked a judge to “terminate and bifurcate” the pair’s marital status in December. Kanye has been publicly trying to win Kim back, but these days, she seems to only have eyes for Pete!
Dua Lipa Slays In Sparkly Crop Top & Sequined Mini Skirt In New Vacation Photos
Dua Lipa looked sexier than ever when she rocked a tiny cutout crop top with a bedazzled mini skirt while on vacation in St. Barts.
Dua Lipa, 26, has been having a fabulous time on vacation in St. Barts and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. The singer was having a blast on a yacht when she showed off her fabulous figure in a tiny silver crop top and a metallic sequin mini skirt.
Dua rocked a tiny metallic silver halterneck crop top that was cut out at the chest and completely open in the back. She chose to go completely braless underneath the top which had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with a high-waisted sequin Paco Rabanne Chainmail Skirt that was completely see-through and had a slit on the side.
The entire back of the skirt was transparent and Dua chose to wear a black thong underneath, revealing her behind. She styled her look with a slicked-back braided ponytail, metallic blue eyeshadow, and a hot pink Jacquemus Le Grand Bambino Bag.
This outfit was just one of the many sparkly looks Dua has been wearing on vacation. Just two days before, she showed off her toned figure in a sparkly glitter George Trochopoulos Bias Cut Silver Dress with cutouts across the front and back of the dress.
Dua posted a slideshow of photos of herself in the outfit with the caption, “Can u see me?” The halterneck dress was completely sheer and cutout revealing her tiny waist, abs, and chest. The dress featured an asymmetrical hem and was completely cut out in the back revealing her behind.
She styled her dress with a pair of bubblegum pink, patent leather slip-on The Attico Anais Hot Pink Mules, a slicked back tight braid, hoop earrings, a metallic smokey eye, and a matte nude lip.
#MAFS Red Flag On The Premiere Play: Possibly [Probably] Problematic Olajuwon Sparks Shade—& Two Brides Apparently Have A Blocking Beef
On the premiere of Married At First Sight season 14, a possibly problematic groom raised eyebrows with his name-switching, shirtless stripper duet antics, while his bride dazzled concerned fans.
As previously reported #MAFS is back in Boston and a press release noted that it’s “destined to be romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining.” Wickedly entertaining is right considering that there’s a spicy spouse-to-be who already has watchers up in arms.
Olajuwon, 29, told the experts that he’s a “former” playboy who went on a two-year self-discovery journey. He also revealed that he previously picked up honeys on Facebook while moonlighting under a fake name; Issac.
Is Isaac — we mean, Olajuwon, ready for marriage? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vmh2ng0Rk4
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon is adamant that Isaac is a thing of the past however and he’s ready to settle down with a traditional wife who will greet him with “hot meals” every night.
“That’s not a wife,” said Olajuwon about the possibility of his wife not knowing how to cook.
Olajuwon.. Welcome to the 21st century. Cook ya own ish 😜😂#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JHIsuNb8Y5
— Pink Glitter (@DazzlingPinky) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: My woman has to cook. No exceptions.
His new wife:
-Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/uxyroCnyIk
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
He also said he wants his wife to accompany him to strip clubs and he made that point while stripper a** was beside his face at his #MAFS bachelor party.
**DEEP SIGH**
Olajuwon is already racking up nicknames and comparisons to MAFS’ season 12’s Chris Williams who shocked viewers with his consistently atrocious antics. Some fans are hopeful however that Olajuwon will surprise them, much like MAFS season 11’s Woody who fans worried wasn’t “ready for marriage” but turned out to be a success story alongside his wife Amani.
I hope Olajuwon surprises me like Woody did! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/9R2y5QBGrP
— Simply Tee✨ (@TarshaTee) January 6, 2022
Obi wan Kanobi sat his ass up on this tv and basically said y’all though Zach and Chris was bad lemme show my ass within the first episode and I- #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7ER6l5Yh2e
— ✨Wakandan Edge Control✨ (@TheRichestEbony) January 6, 2022
All the while fans were worried about Olajuwon’s possible behavior, they expressed concern for his soon-to-be bride Katina.
The beauty, 29, who like Olajuwon took a two-year break from dating to find herself, said she’s always dreamed of being a wife and mother but often attracts men in relationships and players. A reformed party girl who’s ready to leave behind the single life, she also said that she’s been cheated on multiple times and is “not that freaky.”
“I think my husband will be on the same page as me,” said Katina while discussing her lack of freak factor.
Katina said…these bags are DESIGNER 👏👏👏 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/rxdGB40Wjs
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 6, 2022
Sorry sis but it looks like that could be a problem.
Add Katina to the prayer list #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/WMDoRxBjdc
— Hurricane Kay (@MAFSMama) January 6, 2022
Ultimately fans are worried that things could get disastrous quick between the two attractive Bostonians, but we’ll have to wait and see them get married next week.
Katina and Isaac, I mean Olajuwon, finna be such a disaster. I can feel it. -Princess #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/XWrepM4PoB
— Rewine & Recap Podcast (@rewineandrecap) January 6, 2022
Olajuanna-man gon want a freak, and it looks as if Katina ain’t wit that vibe. Therefore he finna be in these streets the whole damn marriage 😩
#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/zin6dll3cK
— Dawn marie (@lovemeri_) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon: I used to be a cheater
Katina: I’m used to being cheated on
Experts: “it’s a match!!!” #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/V1d6t2eCZA
— Myrla’s lash glue (@_SheIsBritt) January 6, 2022
Olajuwon and Katina possibly going down in flames wasn’t the only drama that went down during the premiere, however.
On the Keshia Knight Pulliam hosted “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia got the ladies to spill on some behind-the-scenes drama between brides. Apparently, one bride wasn’t feeling the other and blocked her on social media.
Hit the flip to see who.
There’s apparently some friction between Alyssa who will marry Chris…
and Lindsey who tied the knot with Mark “The Shark” on the #MAFS season 14 premiere.
During the “Married at First Sight: Afterparty”, Keshia Knight Pulliam asked the ladies about their bachelorette party that included a shady moment when Lindsey shaded Alyssa. While the other ladies were enjoying themselves by downing shots and dancing with drag queens, a more conservative Alyssa isolated herself and spent time with her friends in a corner.
Lindsey told producers that she couldn’t remember who Alyssa was with a quip about a missing fellow participant.
“There’s a fifth bride, right?” asked Lindsey about Alyssa. “What’s her name? She’s been missing.”
Lindsey allegedly made some other snide comments and when word got back to Alyssa, she promptly blocked her on social media.
Alyssa blocked Lindsey for talking smack? Then Jasmina confirms it and said no no no…there were witnesses 😫🤣🤣💀 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/SoSlnVyMso
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 6, 2022
Damn Lindsey and Alyssa dont F with each other, and it don’t look like Jasmina like Lindsey either lmao #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs
— Shay🦋 (@sassykiesh10) January 6, 2022
During the “Married At First Sight: After Party” Lindsey tried to act confused about why she was blocked but fellow bride Jasmina held her feet to the fire.
“That’s not the conversation I heard,” said Jasmina. “You were talking about her at the bachelorette party and you say you don’t remember but her two friends and my two friends heard you and it got back to Alyssa and that is why she blocked you.”
Alyssa blocked Lindsey after the bachelorette party #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/nMQ1rNDw65
— The Latifah (@TheLatifah) January 6, 2022
Lindsey calling Alyssa fake on this after show. Whew, messy!!! And then Lindsey dropped the tea that Alyssa blocked her. And then Jasmina clarifies that Alyssa’s friends overheard Lindsey trash talking Alyssa. The girls are fighting 😂😂😂 #marriedatfirstsight #MAFS #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/fpQ1vESXlS
— Tee Mo (@teemo2006) January 6, 2022
BLOOP!
What do YOU think about this #MAFS blocking beef?
