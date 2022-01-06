Connect with us

Ye, formerly Kanye West, replaces Travis Scott as Coachella headliner

Published

1 min ago

on

Ye, formerly Kanye West, replaces Travis Scott as Coachella headliner
By Sandra Rose  | 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, has been officially announced as headliner to replace Travis Scott in the Coachella lineup.

Travis was removed as headliner following the tragedy when 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November.

Variety reports that pop singer Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia will headline on Saturday, while Ye headlines Sunday night.

1641403161 79 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West is Off the Market Rapper

KWJF / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Ye has been jet-setting around the world before going out on a romantic date with actress Julia Fox. The couple was seen on a date in New York City on Tuesday, before he jetted to Miami solo.

The Coachella music festival has already sold out 125,000 per-day tickets, despite pesky Omicron “cases” surging in America.

The 2020 Coachella was postponed due to Covid-19. It was originally slated to have Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine as headliners.

Meanwhile, friends are concerned that Ye has been wearing the same clothes for days at a time.

PICS Ye formerly Kanye West is Off the Market Rapper

KWJF / BACKGRID

He wore the same hoodie, paint splattered jeans and designer work boots on his date with Julia. And he was seen wearing the same ensemble while leaving his hotel the next morning (below).

1641486560 234 Ye formerly Kanye West replaces Travis Scott as Coachella headliner

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

He also wore the same hoodie, jeans and boots when he arrived in Miami on Wednesday (below).

1641486560 488 Ye formerly Kanye West replaces Travis Scott as Coachella headliner

MACE / BACKGRID

Where he was seen shopping at Balenciaga with his pal, rapper Future Hendrix on Wednesday.

1641486560 373 Ye formerly Kanye West replaces Travis Scott as Coachella headliner

DUTCH… / BACKGRID

And here he is wearing the same jeans and boots at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game along with rapper French Montana (right) in Whittier, CA. way back on December 22.

Friends say Ye is having difficulty getting over estranged wife Kim Kardashian who is spending most of her time with comedian Pete Davidson — away from her 4 children.

People who are depressed tend to neglect their hygiene and wear the same clothes for days on end.

Tags: Coachella Music Festival, depression, Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, poor hygiene, Travis Scott, Ye

Ryan Ferguson: 5 Things About ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant Who Served 10 Years For Murder He Didn’t Commit

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Ryan Ferguson: 5 Things About 'Amazing Race' Contestant Who Served 10 Years For Murder He Didn't Commit
One of the contestants on the new season of ‘The Amazing Race’ is Ryan Ferguson, a man who spent a decade in prison after being falsely accused of murder!

The race is on! The Amazing Race kicked off its 33rd season on Wednesday (Jan. 5), introducing viewers to ten new teams that will travel around the world in hopes of securing the grand prize. One of the duos competing in this cycle is Dusty Harris and his best friend, Ryan Ferguson. While every contestant on The Amazing Race brings a compelling backstory to the table, Ryan, 37, is particularly noteworthy, having served ten years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. As he and Dusty continue their race around the four corners of the globe, here’s what you need to know about Ryan.

CBS

1. Ryan Was Falsely Convicted Of Murder.

In 2001, Ken Heitholt – a sports editor for the Columbia Tribune – was beaten, strangled, and killed in the publication’s parking lot on Halloween night in Columbia, Missouri, per Newsweek. Two years after the murder, Charles “Chuck” Erickson claimed he had dreams about the crime but could not remember committing it. Chuck was at a Halloween party with Ryan at the time. He would admit to the crime while also implicating a then-19-year-old Ryan. This would eventually lead them both to be convicted of murder.

“We were best buddies, and then you get the carpet ripped out from under you when this crazy news hits,” Dusty Harris told KRCG 13. “We were literally inseparable best friends from 9th grade on until he was 19 years old, and then the wrongful conviction happened.”

2. There Was No DNA Evidence Linking Ryan To The Killing. 

There was no physical or DNA evidence that connected Ryan to Heitholt’s death. However, Chuck’s testimony, and a statement from Jerry Trump, a Tribune janitor who claimed to have seen both Ryan and Chuck at the scene, resulted in Ryan getting convicted of murder. Ryan was sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Chuck took a plea deal to get 25 years. Ryan always maintained his innocence.

3. He Served Ten Years In Prison Before Getting Set Free.

After a decade behind bars, Ryan finally got the justice he deserved. Kathleen Zellner – a high-profile attorney who has worked in wrongful convictions and represented Steven Avery, the subject of Netflix’s Making A Murder – worked to free Ryan. His conviction was ultimately vacated in 2013 after an appeals court ruled that the prosecutors withheld evidence, per Too Fab.

Plus, both Chuck Erickson and Jerry Trump recanted their testimonies. They said that the prosecutor, Kevin Crane, helped them with their testimonies, per KRCG 13. After Ryan was freed, he was awarded $11 million in damages from the city in a civil trial. He would collect $2.75 million in a settlement agreement. As of 2022, Chuck Erickson is still fighting to overturn his conviction.

1641486439 552 Ryan Ferguson 5 Things About ‘Amazing Race Contestant Who Served
Ryan and Dusty (CBS)

4. Dusty Stayed By His Side Throughout The Ordeal

While Ryan spent ten years of his young life in prison, his friend, Dusty, stuck by his side and believed that his buddy was innocent. That’s why Ryan said he wouldn’t do The Amazing Race with anyone else. “The Amazing Race really provided us an opportunity to reconnect in a way that would have never been possible otherwise,” he told KRCG 13. “The competitiveness of it, the stress of it, it really just showed who we are as people because we supported each other so much.”

5. Ryan’s Story Was The Subject Of A Documentary

Ryan’s journey has been the subject of an episode of Dateline. He also shared his experiences in the 2015 documentary Dream/Killer. Ryan also teamed with MTV for Unlocking The Truth, a 2016 series about other allegedly wrongfully convicted prisoners.

“I feel for the other people who are still experiencing what I experienced. That’s always my first thought and last thought,” he said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. “Just knowing that we have a criminal justice in America, and it is not functioning properly. There’s no accountability for police and prosecutors when they do the wrong thing. My prosecutor is now a judge! It’s mind-boggling.”

 

Noella Bergener On Dating New Man Amid Divorce, RHOC Drama

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Noella Bergener On Dating New Man Amid Divorce, RHOC Drama
Real Housewives of Orange County newbie, Noella Bergener has been going through it during this season of the show.

Between her husband “Sweet James” Bergener flee to Puerto Rico, being served divorce papers (with flowers?!)  and not getting along with “thirsty” cast mate, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, it looks like things are starting to take a lighter turn as it is being reported she’s dating a new man.

Less than a year after their separation is spilling the details on her new “relationship.”

“There’s somebody I’ve known for years,” Noella, 36, revealed during an episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast.

“He knew me married and knew my husband. That’s not weird at all, but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other,” she said.

Noella’s not naming the mystery man but said that he really came to her in her time of need during her heartbreaking separation from James.

“He was one of those that just constantly checked in on me,” she shared. “Like the moment James left, just like, ‘How are you? Did you need anything? Do the kids need anything’ Like one of those.”

Noella went on to say that the two have been seeing one another for about a month.

“It’s just slow. It’s very, very fresh,” she stated. “So, who knows. At the end of the day, I have an amazing friend, but right now, we’re friends who kiss.”

In other RHOC news, Noella appeared on last night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spilled some tea on what red flags she missed in her early days with James.

After a fan asked via video chat what red flags she saw looking back with now-clear eyes, she said she absolutely would not have stayed in her marriage.

“I still have no idea why he left, he gave me no explanation and will still tell me he loves me, so that’s confusing,” she said before clarifying and following up with, “On my part now, I understand now that I really lost myself and my self-love and self-care some time ago, so working through building that up, so yeah, if I was the woman I am today, I probably would not have stayed in this marriage as long as I did.”

Noella also went on to talk about the fallout between Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador, and if she’s still friends with Nicole James.

After Andy said Heather “really made Shannon eat dirt” at Emily Simpson’s party, Noella did not hold back on her take on the spat.

“It doesn’t shock me now that I know Heather. But to watch it back was very painful. That was, it was just cruel,” she answered. “It was completely cruel, but it’s kind of in [Heather’s] character.”

Noella then went on to elaborate on the current state of her friendship with Nicole James after viewers negatively reacted to the way Nicole treated Noella while she was having breakdown over the loss of her marriage.

“So, I saw everything that the viewers saw, and I called it out in the moment.,” she said before continuing, “Nicole and I, we’ve had a heart to heart and there are some things you don’t understand and now I understand about how she was really robbed of her voice…she’s a great girl though, and I love her.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

 

 

Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They’re Just Friends

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 6, 2022

By

Basketball Besties Or YSL Soulmates? Chloe Bailey & Gunna Spotted Holding Hands Leaving Lakers Game After Insisting They're Just Friends
Following a date to the Atlanta Hawks game that had everyone thinking Gunna and Chloe Bailey were a couple, the pair seemingly confirmed rumors by holding hands after another basketball game.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After insisting they were just friends after their first outing together, Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted holding hands last night while leaving the Lakers game.

When they were first spotted at an NBA game together back in October, the pair made it a point to shut down dating rumors, telling reporters that they’re just friends and that they’re linking up to work on music together. But, when they paid a visit to the arena formerly known as The Staples Center on Tuesday, January 4, they didn’t make any effort to hide the fact that they’re growing closer, holding hands on the way out of the arena.

The next day, Gunna released the tracklist for his upcoming project DS4EVER, which does include a feature from Ms. Bailey on a song called, “You & Me.” So, maybe these little NBA outings are just some good promo for the album…or maybe the sparks were flying in the studio and that to the pair being more than friends. Only time will tell.

Some more concrete evidence on Chloe’s possible romance come on the heels of her sister, Halle, who also looks to be happily boo’d up!

In recent weeks, Halle Bailey has been spotted a few times with Youtuber-turned-rapper DDG. Usher posted a picture with the pair to his Instagram Story after snapping a photo with them following a show during his Las Vegas residency.

The Bailey sisters are all grown up!

