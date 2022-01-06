Bitcoin
Zen Fighters: a brand new VR esports gaming metaverse on Blockchain
There is no denying the growing popularity of esports, but it doesn’t feel like it has reached the mainstream since up until recently digital sports games were being played on flat screens while sitting idle on a chair. However, the tide is turning with the arrival of VR headsets, allowing players to physically move in their environment as they compete with others. One such next-generation esports game is called Zen Fighters, where the players not only exercise and compete with each other but earn money for their efforts too. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the unique gameplay elements that make this game stand out from the rest.
What is “Zen Fighters”?
Zen Fighters is an innovative esports game built natively for virtual reality that incorporates NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to achieve the vibrant ecosystem of a real sports market. In this game, players will be able to earn NFT prizes like in-game items, new fighters, cosmetic upgrades or $ZENY tokens for their achievements, and own all of it in their personal crypto wallet, which they can later sell for any other cryptocurrency in global blockchain marketplaces like OpenSea, thus making it a play-to-earn game.
With elements from both Harry Potter’s Quidditch and Pokémon Go, as well as a Street Fighter type of matching system, Zen Fighters is a unique one-on-one competitive sport that is only possible in virtual reality. The game requires players to think on their feet, anticipate their opponents’ moves, and adjust their tactics depending on the unique superpowers of theirs and their opponent’s fighters.
Game Lore Behind Zen Fighters
The solar system in the Zen Republic metaverse consists of a sun and seven planets in its orbit. After millennia of intergalactic conflicts over who owns the sun, the citizens of these planets were able to come to an agreement on sharing the sun’s energy.
Together, they founded the Zen Fighters league as a symbol of their newfound camaraderie, in which the greatest fighters from all around the Zen Republic compete against one another.
The NFT Fighters
There are three types of fighters in Zen Fighters, coming from different planets of the Zen Republic Metaverse: Martians, Reptilians and Sumerians. These fighters are upgradable NFTs that differ cosmetically (hairstyle, body color, etc). The most important trait of a fighter is their superpowers. When a fighter is born, it acquires 3 random and non-changeable superpowers, some stronger, some weaker. Even though these superpowers can’t be changed, the more experience points a fighter gets, the more they level up and unlock new superpowers, possibly increasing their worth in the market.
Play-To-Earn Game Model
All assets in Zen Fighters are Non-Fungible Tokens that can be purchased using the Zen Fighters’ native currency, $ZENY.
By signing up for an account, you’re instantly linked to a crypto wallet where you may keep NFTs as well as $ZENY and any other cryptocurrency.
By playing the game, players have a significant chance of making a profit, especially the early supporters. There are a couple of ways to earn by playing:
- Leveling up fighters unlocks their new superpowers, and gives them a treasure box that can have valuable cosmetics or other things inside it. Characters that have been leveled up may be resold on the marketplace for a profit depending on their look and their abilities.
- Staked battles against other human players: Staking a certain amount of tokens and the winner takes it all.
- Official tournaments: Zen Fighters will host tournaments in which players can compete and win the prize pool!
- Competitive and cooperative minigames: Players will be able to compete with others in a race or cooperate to clear a mission and acquire treasure boxes or tokens!
Spectators Watch to Earn!
Spectators are a crucial piece of the puzzle to any esports game, and Zen Fighters is no exception. We understand that the audience of players for VR games is still rather low, so we are focusing on getting spectators intrigued, which will draw more players later down the road. To incentivize viewership, we will have spectators earn $ZENY tokens alongside players.
Invitation-only competitions with the top Zen Fighters on the planet will be held. The spectators will have a chance to get involved in these tournaments by watching and supporting their favorite fighters via live-stream on the smartphone app and streaming sites like Twitch. Viewers will be enabled to bet on the result of matches, support the players by investing in them, and even more. The viewers will also have a chance to purchase match tickets from the in-game shop to watch tournaments live in VR. Also, the spectators are not limited to watching, betting and investing – they can buy fighters themselves and lend them to others, acting as their agent, similar to the scholar system in Axie Infinity.
For more info about the game, check the website:https://zenfighters.io/
Bitcoin
How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan
As a new year is finally upon us, it is incredible to see where technology has taken things over the past 12 months. NFTs (aka non-fungible tokens) have disrupted both the investing and art world, making headlines in 2021 for their groundbreaking utility for both creators and investors alike, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down in 2022.
In fact, NFTs just had their best year on record, generating over $23 billion in trading volume—a significant increase from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar.
Anyone, who is able to legally prove they created content, is entitled to sell that content as an NFT. From Youtubers to entrepreneurs, the entire artist community can now take advantage of the exciting new marketplace for their digital art.
The desirability and market value of NFTs stem from their exclusivity, as their non-fungibility by definition means that NFTs are classified as one-offs. This means that, unlike other cryptocurrencies, NFTs cannot be replaced. Although one Ethereum can replace one Ethereum, nothing will replace an original Monet nor an NFT.
Since NFTs exist on the blockchain, they cut out the need for any middlemen. These digital assets have been rapidly adopted as a new form of investment over the last year or so, but their value lies not only in being an exclusive asset to revere—they also provide a way for independent creators to earn an income.
One such artistic community, in particular, has been flourishing due to the emergence of NFTs and that is Japan’s anime and manga community. Although the artistic genres have their roots back in the 12th century and rose to popularity in the 20th century, the manga and anime communities have been once again thrust in the spotlight, thanks to the emergence of NFTs.
“One Piece” is a famous manga series that published its 100th volume in September 2021. Over the last two decades, the series sold more than 490 million copies, previously setting a record for the most printed comic series by a single author. Its publisher Shueisha has selected 10 classic scenes from the series to turn into luxury prints, which are priced at nearly 500,000 yen ($4,500) each.
In September, a lottery was launched to purchase one of the 20 limited-edition prints of each illustration, attracting 3,000 entries in the first two days. With each print allowing owners to see when the artwork had changed hands via their smartphone, these art prints backed by the blockchain weren’t your traditional manga artwork. This is a prime example of how NFTs are adding further value to the anime community.
Although manga artists commonly illustrate for publications, the original drawings are often not preserved or celebrated as a legacy. NFTs provide a solution to this problem, creating a way for both anime and manga art to be appreciated, honoured, and remembered for years to come. Anime is already an internationally-recognized artistic genre that is beloved by many across the world. However, thanks to NFT technology, the genre has now been made more accessible, with creators able to distribute their creations across the globe by simply logging onto NFT marketplaces.
One company, in particular, that is fostering the anime and manga artistic community is Goku. The platform was created to build a community for anime and manga enthusiasts as a hub to share their interests. Its token aims to be the first of its kind and its platform provides a way for artists to interact with their fans directly and allow users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. The company is also excited to launch its own line of limited-edition NFTs via OpenSea and Rarible.
Goku aims to provide a place where communities can connect over their love and passion of anime and manga art and celebrate and uphold the genre’s legacy in a way that it deserves.
Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash
Bitcoin
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?
One of the most successful innovations to come out of blockchain technology is the introduction of decentralized finance. Decentralized or DeFi is a broad term used to catalog the decentralized applications that integrate traditional financial services into the crypto world.
Decentralized finance applications and protocols are constantly evolving to integrate emerging trends. Over the last few months, the DeFi industry has seen a sudden influx of liquidity-focused decentralized finance projects introducing a new generation of DeFi called DeFi 2.0.
Introducing DeFi 2.0
DeFi 2.0 is a new phrase used in the blockchain world to refer to the subset of DeFi protocols built on breakthroughs such as yield farming. Several on-chain systems powered by native tokens are experiencing new development in liquidity due to DeFi 2.0.
DeFi 2.0 aims to capitalize on the first generation of DeFi products that establishes an initial user base before developing the primitives for the construction of DeFi apps. It rectifies the new trend of creating dApps in a business-to-business focus and takes the utility back to the users, which was the initial intention of decentralized finance.
Moreover, DeFi 2.0 acts as the catalyst to promote emerging market trends and solve the biggest challenges, such as the rising Ethereum gas fees. DeFi 2.0 deploys a two-layer solution with expansive scalability and introduces a new wave of decentralization that has ironically been missing in the earlier model of decentralized finance.
Apart from decentralization and scalability, DeFi 2.0 has also given the process of staking, multi-chain swaps and NFTs a new life by empowering new protocols with robust functionality and usability.
Several projects have embraced DeFi 2.0, and one of the most promising projects that stand out of the bunch is Asgard DAO.
Asgard DAO – Decentralized Currency Reserve Protocol on BSC
Asgard DAO is one of the early solutions readily embracing the emerging DeFi 2.0 by creating a decentralized protocol based on the $Asgard Token and backed by a robust DAO. The project aims to bring protocol-owned liquidity to DAOs and prioritize decentralization when developing a project.
Asgard DAO is combating the sharks who heavily control the number of protocols in DeFi. The protocol gives every user with more than 1% of the current supply of the native token $Asgard the ability to vote, suggest and debate on the project’s development. The proposal passed with a majority vote will be automatically deployed as executable codes following a three-day voting period. This DAO model has lowered the entry barrier to create an unbiased environment for governance.
Asgard DAO also incorporates the need for robust staking protocols by allowing users to stake $Asgard through Asgard’s dApp website to earn rewards. These rewards derive from bond sales processes that vary on the number of tokens staked and the reward rate. Bonds is the process of trading Liquidity Provider tokens for Asgard tokens at a discount price. With Asgard DAO the process of purchasing bonds is simplified to a single-step process.
Asgard DAO expertly demonstrates the potential of DeFi 2.0 to battle the shortcomings and bad factors in the crypto and DeFi space.
Photo by Tezos on Unsplash
Bitcoin
Data Shows Layer-1 Price Growth Reflects Unique Address Proliferation
Is that time of the year again, Bitcoin seems stuck in a never ending range while Layer-1 coins and other cryptocurrencies rally. The crypto market ended 2021 with important profits, but not with the bang everyone seemed to have been expecting.
Related Reading | TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K
Arcane Research recorded important growth in Layer-1 coins, such as Fantom (FTM), and Avalanche (AVAX) as a result of a 2021 full of adoption. These cryptocurrencies experienced rallies over 15x against Ethereum (ETH) and took a portion of its market share.
Arcane Research claims the growing popularity in decentralized finances (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the transaction fee increase on the Ethereum network. The latter phenomenon started in 2020 with the “Summer of DeFi”, the period that saw the biggest boom in DeFi users leading to an increase in network usage.
The proliferation of NFTs contributed with that issue and let layer-1 coins such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and others to onboard those users that were priced out of Ethereum. The same seems to be happening with Fantom and Avalanche. Arcane Research claimed the following:
As illustrated on the charts, the greater the number of users of a particular protocol, the more value it tends to attain. In other words, the hypothesis that a multi-year bear is lurking because altcoins have gone up too much requires some nuance.
The explosive growth in these layer-1 coins could followed a similar path as those cryptocurrencies that benefited for a short term only to see their use base decimated, or users could form communities and become permanent contributors with their expansion. In that sense, the implementation of second layer scalability solutions for Ethereum could become a threat for those projects.
A Multi-Chain Industry Supported By Layer-1 Cryptos
A separate report by Delphi Digital records a major growth in other layer-1 projects during 2021. Terra (LUNA) was one of the most important on those terms alongside Polygon (MATIC), a scalability platform for the Ethereum ecosystem.
In terms of total value lock (TVL), Terra saw a 356x increase while Polygon experienced a 17,100x increase in its TVL. As seen below, Fantom and Avalanche entered the top 10 blockchains by TVL but with a smaller increase that the aforementioned cryptocurrencies.
Despite its high transaction fees, and congestion issues Ethereum remained the largest network in terms of TVL during 2021 and preserved its dominance, for the time being. When analyzing the biggest protocols by TVL, it is interesting to find Lido Finance and Multichain, as Delphi Digital claimed, two platforms with interoperable and cross-chain capabilities.
This could hint at a future where Ethereum and layer-1 coins find themselves in an equal field as users turn to the latter in search of a more cost-efficient ecosystem, and cross-chain features.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Plunges After Rejection: Technicals Remain Bullish
As of press time, ETH trades at $3,811 with a 1% loss in the past day.
Zen Fighters: a brand new VR esports gaming metaverse on Blockchain
‘Mob Wives’ Star Renee Graziano Arrested After Crashing Car: Report
St. Charles County deputy hit by vehicle and in serious condition, 2 in custody
Atlanta Mayor Fires Chief of Staff After Arrest for Threatening Ex-Wife
RHOBH Fans Slam Erika Jayne for Selling $710 Hair Extensions
St. Louis native competes on FOX’s new cooking show ‘Next Level Chef’
How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan
Capricorn Kingin’: Martell Holt Shares Hopeful 40th Birthday Message Following Messy Mistress Interview — ‘I Know My Heart & I’m Still Good!’
Judge scolds Gov. Jared Polis over commutation of trucker’s 110-year sentence
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week