$6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis County is filled with luxury amenities and offers more than 12,000 square feet of living space.
The estate, located at 42 Huntleigh Woods Drive, is priced at $5,995,000 and sits on 2.34 acres.
In total, there are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite includes a sitting room, walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom with a whirlpool tub, its own laundry area, and a covered balcony overlooking the manicured lawn.
A spiral staircase leads to the basement, which features a billiard room, bar and lounge area, home theater, and exercise room. The home also has an eight-car garage, saltwater pool, 18-foot ceilings, and fireproof concrete floors.
Built in 2012, the home has undergone multiple renovations to remain a “state-of-the-art” composition, according to the property listing.
The property was listed by Wayne Norwood of Janet McAfee Real Estate.
Lakewood police agent shot in exchange with alleged killer is released from hospital
A Lakewood police agent, who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a man who allegedly killed five people in Denver and Lakewood, was released from the hospital on Thursday as dozens of supporters clapped and cheered.
Agent Ashley Ferris was shot on Dec. 27, in the Belmar area, in an exchange of fire with 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod. Ferris, who was shot in the abdomen, returned fire and killed the shooting spree suspect, according to police.
Ferris, a U.S. Army veteran, acknowledged and thanked hospital staff members who lined the halls, clapping and cheering, as she left being pushed in a wheelchair. As she exited the building Ferris pulled back a COVID-19 facemask and flashed a broad smile. Dozens more supporters, including fellow officers, continued the exuberant show of affection.
Last week, our community faced a terrible tragedy when a gunman killed 5 people & injured others. Among the injured was Agent Ashley Ferris. Today, she was released from the hospital & back into the arms of her family & friends. Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism. pic.twitter.com/5Qr51lpdSs
— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) January 7, 2022
Ferris, sitting in a van, waved and said: “Thank you guys!” A handmade sign held by a person in the crowd thanked Ferris, proclaiming that she is a “Hero.”
Ferris is now “back into the arms of her family & friends,” Lakewood police said on Twitter. “Thank you #AgentFerris for your strength & heroism.” She will continue in her recovery efforts.
“Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage,” which Ferris ended, police said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as those who were injured and their families.”
How a medical emergency turned an Illinois couple’s life upside down
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Dec. 16, 2021, was supposed to be a normal night for East Peoria’s Ame Nunamaker, but instead, It became her worst nightmare.
She thought Derek, her husband, was talking in his sleep late at night, Dec. 16. Since then, she’s been in the hospital, over the holidays and the new year, hoping for her husband’s full recovery.
‘I’m calling 911’
“He was very urgently waking me up, and I asked him what was wrong and his speech was kind of garbled, and kind of gibberish,” Ame said about her husband, Derek.
She also noticed his arm was not moving as well as it normally does.
“I said I was going to call 911, and he says ‘no, wait.’ Then he started to sit up,” she said. “I’m pretty sure he was going to say ‘I think I’m okay,’ but what came out was ‘I sneak,’ and I said ‘I’m calling 911.’”
Luckily, Ame knew Derek was showing signs of a stroke. He was taken to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, immediately given a blood thinner, and taken in for a CT scan. Ame said they found a clot in his brain.
“It was too deep for them to go in safely without causing any more kind of damage,” she said. “They were going to just observe it, and use blood thinners.”
That plan of action changed quickly after his condition worsened significantly, and Derek was life-flighted to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington for brain surgery.
“Unfortunately, the surgery took too long, because there was so much going on, that parts of the brain did die,” Ame said.
Derek is likely to have some brain deficits, but Ame said it could take up to two years to fully understand the extent of the damage.
Because of a neck dissection, or internal tear, his carotid artery collapsed during surgery. Doctors warned this could lead to brain swelling, and advised a second brain surgery.
After removing the left side of his cranium, doctors told Ame his brain had already started to swell.
“We absolutely made the right choice,” Ame said.
After two hospitals and two brain surgeries, Derek started to stabilize.
‘Christmas Eve, he was able to walk’
Twelve hours after the initial 911 call, Ame found a way to communicate with her husband.
“He was squeezing our hands, knowing we were there,” Ame said. “And it was a very purposeful, attentive squeezing, so it was awesome. And then I got him to start responding to yes/no questions with one finger for yes, two fingers for no, and the surgeons were ecstatic. Because he understood speech, and he was able to respond just after two major brain surgeries.”
The medical staff still warned Ame that even though things were looking positive, they were not out of the woods yet.
“There was a huge chance he wasn’t going to make it,” Ame said.
She said he gets frustrated trying to speak, and it is hard for him not to be able to communicate like he used to.
“Just seeing my husband who is so independent and so capable of everything… seeing him so vulnerable and dependent, it’s– I don’t even have the word for it. It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Ame said.
Derek, a physical therapist at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center, was now in physical therapy himself, working on his motor skills.
“Christmas Eve, he was able to walk,” Ame said. “The first time he said ‘I love you,’ of course, there were tears.”
A very real danger
The Nunamakers faced a major setback when doctors discovered more blood clots throughout Derek’s lungs. He also had two blood clots in his right leg.
He was given another blood thinner but suffered a brain hemorrhage as a side effect.
As of Jan. 5, Derek is continuing to get stronger, more mobile, and better at communicating. For Ame and the rest of the Nunamaker’s loved ones, it’s a waiting game, wondering how Derek will fare with each neurological exam and each scan.
“There is a very real danger of one of the blood clots being fatal,” she said.
What causes a stroke?
Kelly Kratschmer is a Family Nurse Practitioner at OSF St. Joseph’s, and she has a master’s in science and nursing and is board certified. She said while strokes are more common among elderly patients, no one is invincible.
“Strokes in the younger population are uncommon, however, they can happen to everybody,” she said.
She said a multitude of things can cause a stroke, but some main triggers are high cholesterol, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues.
What are the signs of a stroke?
Kratschmer also outlined the biggest warning signs of strokes with a single acronym.
“There’s an acronym for that, and it’s called fast– F-A-S-T. F stands for facial drooping. A is for arms; arm weakness, or arm deficit between one side to the other. S meaning speech, which could be speech difficulty or speech slurring. And T means time. Time to call for help, time to call 911, and also time of ‘last normal,’ when was the last time you saw the patient at their baseline.”
The Nunamakers
“My husband is never sick. He’s only had maybe a mild cold here and there and seeing him like this, I can’t even explain. My heart was breaking. It’s just pure fear, every day, every minute,” Ame said.
Most recently, Ame said medical officials need to check on Derek’s liver for clots as soon as possible.
The pair is not working right now as Ame works to assist Derek with his health journey. A GoFundMe has been set up in their name. Find it here.
Marshall fire investigation spotlights Twelve Tribes religious sect
The mishmash of houses occupied by the Twelve Tribes religious sect remains a focus of the investigation into the origin of the Marshall fire, as Boulder County sheriff’s officials confirmed Thursday they’re still in the process of executing a search warrant on the property.
Authorities have seized control of the property south of Boulder as the investigation continues. The search at the compound has been complicated by weather and will take some time to complete, the sheriff’s office said, adding that authorities can keep Twelve Tribe members from returning until the search is finished.
Boulder County sheriff’s officials are investigating whether the Marshall fire, which ignited a week ago and burned more than 1,000 homes as it blasted into Louisville and Superior on hurricane-force winds, might have started on the religious sect’s property along Eldorado Springs Drive.
A person driving in the area the morning the Marshall fire started filmed a now-viral video of a shed burning on the Twelve Tribes property. Investigators have not yet pinpointed the cause of the wildfire or determined its exact origin point, although Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the blaze began in that neighborhood off Colo. 93 and Marshall Road.
The entire Twelve Tribes property has been fenced off since Sunday, and law enforcement kept guard around the fencing this week, shooing off passers-by who wandered too close. Scorched metal and debris can be seen in one corner of the compound; some houses inside the fence appear unscathed by flames. A hand-painted welcome sign that features mountains, meadows and stars greets visitors out front.
“We’re just in the same boat as everyone else is in, we’re waiting on the authorities to conduct an investigation and we’re cooperating,” said a Twelve Tribes member reached by The Denver Post who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak on behalf of the group. “We would like to find out where it started like everyone else. We’re obviously part of that community… our hearts and prayers are with everyone.”
The possibility that Colorado’s most destructive wildfire started on property occupied by a religious sect that was previously known by many in the area simply for its bohemian Boulder restaurant, the Yellow Deli, put a renewed focus on the usually low-profile group this week.
“For the outside community, it might be a good thing for people to learn more about this group,” said Janja Lalich, a sociologist and a longtime expert on cults.
The Twelve Tribes was founded in 1972 by Eugene Spriggs in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a new sect of Christianity that blended Spriggs’ personal beliefs with elements of both Christianity and Judaism.
The group, which is estimated to have a few thousand members worldwide, is no stranger to controversy. Some of their teachings are considered to be misogynistic and racist, but over the years they’ve been criticized most consistently for their treatment of children.
Spriggs, who died in January 2020 at age 83, believed children should be disciplined with wooden rods. Adults in the Twelve Tribes have been reported to regularly spank and hit the group’s children for misbehaving, Lalich said.
Some ex-members described enduring severe, sometimes hours-long beatings for minor misbehavior as children. The Twelve Tribes’ members have steadfastly defended the use of physical discipline and disputed that the practice constitutes abuse.
In 1984, police and social workers in Vermont raided a Twelve Tribes complex and took 112 children into protective custody over reports of child abuse — but were forced to return the children hours later when a judge found the raid was unconstitutional. The raid, featured on the front page of The New York Times, was a seminal moment for the group.
On the 16th anniversary of the raid, the Twelve Tribes marked the event by inviting media and community members to its Vermont community, where children who were taken in the raid — by then adults — spoke in defense of their parents’ discipline practices and said they were not abused, according to coverage in The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus.
Another defining characteristic of the Twelve Tribes is how many businesses the group operates, said Stephen Kent, a professor of sociology at the University of Alberta. The group runs restaurants, like the Yellow Deli in Boulder, as well as bakeries, a construction business, soap-making factories and more. The businesses are staffed by Twelve Tribes members, who have been known to work without pay.
The Twelve Tribes faced legal action in California in 2008 after authorities there found its businesses violated the state’s minimum wage laws because workers were not paid, according to the San Diego Reader. At the time, the Twelve Tribes described all of its workers as “volunteers,” the story said. People who join the Twelve Tribes must give up all their possessions.
Lalich said the group should be considered a cult.
“A cult is a group that has a charismatic, authoritarian leader, it has an extremist ideology, an all-or-nothing ideology or belief system, and it uses manipulative and coercive methods of influencing control to exploit the members in one way or another — money, sex, whatever,” she said. “So (the Twelve Tribes) definitely fits that profile.”
The Twelve Tribes’ teachings call slavery a “marvelous opportunity” for Black people, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Black members are considered to be subservient to white people. The group also shuns gay people and requires women to be submissive to men, according to the center.
Some of the Twelve Tribes’ literature discusses fire, and, in particular, fire as a force of God, but the group isn’t known to be particularly fire-focused, Kent said.
“It’s not likely that a group like the Twelve Tribes would destroy its own facility,” he said, adding that some religious groups have purposely set fires. One particular group in Canada that believed fire was a cleansing force would periodically burn down their own homes, he said.
“(They’d) take off their clothes and throw their clothes in the fire and march naked across the Canadian prairies waiting for Jesus to return,” Kent said.
But he said there is no indication that the Twelve Tribes uses fire that way.
“As much as I am not a fan of Twelve Tribes, it’s unfair, bordering on dangerous, to make pre-evidential suggestions and determinations of intentions and cause before we have the evidence,” he said.
Neighbors said the group members generally kept to themselves, and estimated 20 or 30 people lived at the multi-building compound on Eldorado Springs Drive. The group was known to burn with some frequency on the property, neighbors said, sometimes in barrels.
“Whatever work they are doing over there, something has triggered a couple (of fires in the past),” said Dave Maggio, who owns a house beside the Twelve Tribes compound and believes the Marshall fire likely started on the group’s property. “This one, my guess is it wasn’t vindictive, it wasn’t on purpose.”
Boulder County sheriff’s officials have refused to release any prior records related to the Twelve Tribes property, and have declined to say whether any fires previously have been reported at their address. All outdoor burning was prohibited the day the Marshall fire started due to high winds and dry conditions.
Another neighbor described seeing Twelve Tribes members taking walks through the neighborhood, kids and strollers in tow.
Sometimes, group members would put up a large white tent, and the sounds of their singing would waft through the neighborhood.
