’90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto Reveals Why She’s No Longer Selling Her Farts

Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiance’ has decided to stop selling her farts in a jar after facing a serious health scare.

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has stopped selling her farts in a jar after facing some serious health scares. The unusual side job landed the 31-year-old reality star in the hospital after fears she was suffering from a stroke or heart attack, Stephanie said in an interview with Jam Press, via the New York Post.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she said. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate,” Stephanie continued. “I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”

It turned out that her health problems were caused by eating too much gas-inducing food like protein shakes and beans. However, the “fartrepenuer” as she calls herself, brought in some serious cash and she managed to rake in $200,000 before calling it quits. Stephanie wants to help by donating some of her earnings to charity which supports gastric disorders.

Stephanie clapped back at critics of her unusual side job, and in a Dec. 15 TikTok video she said, “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars.” The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.