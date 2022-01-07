Celebrities
’90 Day Fiance’s Stephanie Matto Reveals Why She’s No Longer Selling Her Farts
Stephanie Matto of ’90 Day Fiance’ has decided to stop selling her farts in a jar after facing a serious health scare.
90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto has stopped selling her farts in a jar after facing some serious health scares. The unusual side job landed the 31-year-old reality star in the hospital after fears she was suffering from a stroke or heart attack, Stephanie said in an interview with Jam Press, via the New York Post.
“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it,” she said. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe, and every time I tried to breathe in, I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”
“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate,” Stephanie continued. “I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”
It turned out that her health problems were caused by eating too much gas-inducing food like protein shakes and beans. However, the “fartrepenuer” as she calls herself, brought in some serious cash and she managed to rake in $200,000 before calling it quits. Stephanie wants to help by donating some of her earnings to charity which supports gastric disorders.
Stephanie clapped back at critics of her unusual side job, and in a Dec. 15 TikTok video she said, “People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I’ve made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars.” The reality star had first revealed in a viral TikToks posted in November that she’s made “45,000 in one week” from putting her farts contained inside a jar up for sale. Fans found this to be odd (and who can blame them, really?) and they’ve been relentlessly criticizing Stephanie for the unconventional gig.
Report: ‘Joy Reid will lose her show at MSNBC’
The Twitterverse is reporting that Joy Reid is out at MSNBC. There is no plan to shuffle her to another show.
According to an editor at news site Mediate, quoting a source at Comcast:
“Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings.
“As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”
Source @ Comcast: “Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.” – “She does not have a show come mid Spring” – The “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings” – 1/
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022
As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as “unmanageable” by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been “less than truthful about past incidents” 2/ (more to come).
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022
What’s the reason for her departure?
As you can see from the above tweet, Reid is “viewed as unmanageable by many” and she has been “less than truthful about past incidents.”
We’re sad to see her go. She seems like a nice lady. The viewers loved her.
Good riddance.
— The Czar of Collin County (@CollinCoCzar) January 6, 2022
Joy Reid losing her show on January 6 is just… **chef’s kiss**
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 7, 2022
Perhaps this is what happens when you repeatedly lie to your audience with absolutely no shame.
— Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) January 6, 2022
She should cry racism.
— brian. (@brianjamal15) January 6, 2022
Good riddance
— Pappy Thomas (@RealPappyThomas) January 6, 2022
Shawn Mendes Flaunts His Abs While Shirtless In Miami 7 Weeks After Camila Cabello Split
Talk about a revenge body! Shawn Mendes showed off his fit physique as he soaked up some rays in Miami following his split from Camila Cabello.
Living his best life! Shawn Mendes isn’t going to let his breakup with Camila Cabello stop him from enjoying the new year! The 23-year-old singer was spotted soaking up the sun during a getaway to Miami on January 6. Rocking nothing but a pair of black swim trunks, the “Something Big” hitmaker certainly turned heads on the sandy beach as he flaunted his flawless physique. Shawn’s rippling abs were on full display, as he emerged from the ocean with his trademark brunette hair slicked back.
Just before New Year’s Eve, Shawn took to his Instagram to confess to his fans that he was having a “hard time” on social media lately, although he didn’t specify if it had anything to do with his split from Camila, 24. However, the post was about thanking his fans for tuning into his latest breakup anthem. “I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn shared in the short clip. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”
As his fans were clearly sending Shawn their reaction to the new song, a source close to Camila told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how she felt about it as well. While he had written it when the pair were having trouble with their relationship, per the insider, Shawn had a chance to play it for Camila and she thought it was beautiful. “This song was from his heart and was absolutely written about him and Camila. Camila was able to hear the song before it was released and she told him that it was beautiful,” the source said.
When the couple first announced their decision to go their separate ways on November 17, they released a joint statement, noting they would “continue to be best friends.” “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple said.
‘Mad Men’s January Jones Rocks Cheetah Print Swimsuit While Celebrating 44th Birthday
January Jones celebrated her 44th birthday in style as she posed by the pool while wearing a cheetah print bikini that left little to the imagination.
January Jones let out her wild side for her 44th birthday. The mom-of-one rang in the next year of her life by the pool as she smoldered for a sexy selfie. Showing off her age-defying body, the Mad Men actress wore a cheetah print swimsuit with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.
The American actress not only looks younger than 44 but she also said she feels younger than that. “Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday,” the birthday girl captioned her Instagram post. “I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️).” Fans and friends alike loved January’s message, including South African actress Charlize Theron who left a toasting emoji in the comments section.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress is notorious for her fire Instagram snaps. In honor of the holiday season, she gifted her fans with a picture of her in a black, halter top catsuit. I April 2021, January even wowed her fans with a topless pic, joking that she couldn’t find a top to go with her bright pink pants. She was definitely feeling spicy that month as she posted a snap of her wearing a sheer white gown as she posed by the bathtub with the caption “Post shower photo op.”
January has an impressive list of celebrity exes. One of those A-listers includes Ashton Kutcher, whom she dated from the late 90s up until 2001. She then briefly dated Jim Carrey before moving on to pursue Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006. In 2009, she and Jason Sudeikis became an item following her SNL hosting gig but ultimately split in 2011. For the time being, January is enjoying the single life, and based on her pics, the single life is clearly a good look for her.
She has also had to take on the role of single mom to her son Xander, 10. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.” No one knows who Xander’s true father is, and January plans on keeping it that way.
