“A hurricane”: COVID storm sends test-makers into overdrive
GUIPRY, France — As countless millions of people in Europe waste hours in lines for COVID-19 tests and scour their nasal passages with self-test kits at home, at the other end of the chain, workers are straining to meet the demand.
At NG Biotech, production lines are humming, spitting out freshly packaged tests every second or so. The French start-up is recruiting more hands so its workforce that has already expanded six-fold during the pandemic can manufacture night and day.
“It has been like a hurricane,” says Milovan Stankov-Pugès, co-founder and CEO of the test-kit manufacturer in western France’s Brittany region.
The wildfire spread across Europe of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving soaring needs for testing. Infection-detection is buckling under the strain of unprecedented numbers of cases. Some French laboratories are running short of reactive agents needed for PCR tests and are having to ration their use. In the past week, France has recorded an average of more than 200,000 new cases per day.
Schools in France are distributing home test kits to children, to try to slow rampaging infections so classes can stay open. The government has softened self-isolation rules, trying to limit disruption to the economy and essential services by allowing people to return to work faster after testing positive. The fully vaccinated can now break quarantine after five days with a negative test and no symptoms.
In an extraordinary stopgap measure to ease staff shortages at hospitals, France is even allowing health care workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate.
Securing tests has become a battle, sometimes with long lines. French supermarkets have exceptionally been granted permission for the month of January to sell self-testing kits that previously were available only in pharmacies.
“Under the legislation in France three or four years ago, it would have been inconceivable to distribute home tests to detect a virus,” said Stankov-Pugès, as his workers furiously boxed tests for shipment.
“In the face of necessity, everyone broke down the barriers and was pragmatic and arranged things so the easiest tools to use could also be used at home.”
Before the sweep of the delta and then the omicron variant prompted governments in Europe and elsewhere to bring back unpopular restrictions and roll out vaccination boosters, NG Biotech was producing around 500,000 tests per month.
The company ramped up to more than 2.5 million tests delivered in December and is now scaling up again with the aim of soon reaching 5 million per month, Stankov-Pugès said.
“This is a 10-times increase in only three months,” he said. “This wave took everyone by surprise.”
Families despair over post-holiday return to remote learning
DETROIT — Parent Latonya Peterson sums up her frustration over Detroit schools returning — at least temporarily — to virtual learning in three short words: “I hate it.”
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Detroit district this week joined a growing number of others in moving classes online after the winter break. The shift involving 50,000 students once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children.
A single parent who works more than 60 hours each week at two jobs, Peterson sometimes had to miss work to help her teenage son during more than a year of online learning.
“I will have to take time off, but I’m looking at how long this is going to last. You only get so many off days and so many paid time off days,” Peterson said Wednesday, a day after the district announced that students would resume classes at home with laptops through at least Jan. 14.
The vast majority of U.S. districts appear to be returning to in-person learning, but other large school systems including those in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee and Cleveland have gone back to remote learning as infections soar and sideline staff members. Dozens of smaller districts have followed, including many around Detroit, Chicago and Washington.
The disruptions also raise alarms about risks to students. Long stretches of remote learning over the last two years have taken a toll, leaving many kids with academic and mental health setbacks that experts are still trying to understand.
President Joe Biden, who campaigned on a promise to reopen classrooms, is pressing schools to remain open. With vaccines and regular virus testing, his administration has said there’s no reason to keep schools closed.
“Look, we have no reason to think at this point that omicron is worse for children than previous variants,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday. “We know that our kids can be safe when in school.”
But the reality for some districts is not so simple: Testing supplies have been scarce, and many districts face low vaccine uptake in their communities. In Detroit, just 44% of residents 5 and older have received a vaccine dose, compared with a statewide rate of 63%.
In a letter to parents, Detroit Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said that in light of low vaccination rates among students and families, a return to the classroom would lead to “extreme levels of positive cases.”
“The only way we’re going to get to the other side of this pandemic is if we move to higher rates of vaccination,” Vitti said.
The closures are often driven by waves of teachers calling in sick. More than a third of Philadelphia’s 216 public schools have switched to remote learning through at least Friday, drawing an outcry from families that were given little time to prepare.
On Friday, Chicago students remained out of school for a third straight day after school leaders failed to reach an agreement with the teachers union over virus safety protocols. The union wants to revert to remote instruction because of the infection surge.
In Detroit, both Peterson and her son, Joshua Jackson, 16, are vaccinated. Joshua would rather stay in-person and said it was more difficult for him to focus in a virtual classroom.
“I feel like I learned less,” the high school junior said. “I’m worried that we won’t go back to class. They (the district) did it before and said it only would be a short while. It turned out to be the whole school year.”
Officials in districts that are returning to online instruction insist the move is only temporary, with most intending to go back to in-person classes within a week or two. As infections reach record levels in some areas, some parents say it’s the right move.
Nicole Berry’s three children returned to Detroit classrooms last fall, but she has been keeping them home since she caught COVID-19 herself around Thanksgiving and got scared. Detroit gives families the option of full-time remote learning.
Berry, 48, juggles teaching them on her own while also working more than 40 hours per week.
“My children weren’t going back anyway. I’d already made the decision,” she said.
In Chicago, Jennifer Baez said she hopes the district will allow remote learning until the surge slows down. She and one of her sons got sick recently with COVID-19. She is not certain her kids will keep their masks on or that other precautions are in place.
Baez works remotely as a legal secretary. Because of her youngest son’s developmental delays, she is forced to sit with him for much of the school day in his general education classes, where he typically has a classroom aide.
“You just kind of learn to roll with the punches. I feel like as a mother we adapt,” Baez said. “If I got to be a lunch lady and a gym teacher and whatever else on top of my law office job, we just do it. Same way we’ve been doing it since 2020.”
U.S. jobless rate sinks to 3.9% as many more people find jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.
At the same time, Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department showed that the nation’s unemployment rate fell from 4.2% to a healthy 3.9%, evidence that many more people found jobs last month. Indeed, despite the slight hiring gain reported by businesses, 651,000 more people said they were employed in December compared with November.
Wages also rose sharply, a sign that companies are competing fiercely to fill their open jobs. A record-high wave of quitting, as many workers seek better jobs, is also fueling pay raises.
Overall, the report pointed to a still-solid job market. Consumer spending and business purchases of machinery and equipment likely propelled the economy to a robust annual growth rate of roughly 7% in the final three months of 2021. Americans’ confidence in the economy rose slightly in December, according to the Conference Board, suggesting that spending probably remained healthy through year’s end.
The data for the jobs report reflects the state of the economy in early December, before the spike in COVID infections began to disrupt the economy later last month. Omicron has sickened millions of Americans, forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, reduced traffic at restaurants and bars, and caused some major school systems to close, potentially keeping some parents at home with children and unable to work.
The aftermath of the pandemic has made the government’s survey of company payrolls more volatile, with one month’s data often followed by a sharply different trend a month or two later. On Friday, for example, November’s job gain of 210,000 was revised up to 249,000, and October’s gain, originally reported at 531,000, was upgraded to a strong 648,000.
The economy has also shown resilience in the face of surging inflation, the prospect of higher loan rates and the spread of the omicron variant. Most businesses report steady demand from their customers despite chronic supply shortages.
Even with December’s modest gain, 2021 was one of the best years for American workers in decades, though one that followed 2020, the job market’s worst year since records began in 1939, a consequence of the pandemic recession. Companies posted a record number of open jobs last year and offered sharply higher pay to try to find and keep workers. Americans responded by quitting jobs in droves, mainly for better pay at other employers.
Economists have cautioned that job growth may slow in January and possibly February because of the spike in new omicron infections, which have forced millions of newly infected workers to stay home and quarantine, disrupting employers ranging from ski resorts to airlines to hospitals.
Alaska Airlines said it’s cutting 10% of its flights in January because of an “unprecedented” number of employees calling in sick. But because omicron is less virulent than previous COVID-19 variants and few states or localities have moved to limit business operations, economists say they believe its economic impact will be short-lived.
Still, Andrew Hunter, an economist at Capital Economics, a forecasting firm, calculates that up to 5 million people — roughly 2% of America’s workforce — could be stuck at home with COVID over the next week or so. Workers without sick leave who miss a paycheck are classified by the government as jobless. Any such trend could sharply lower job gains in the employment report for January, to be released next month.
Omicron will also likely weigh on jobs at restaurants and bars. The number of Americans willing to eat at restaurants started to slip in late December, according to the reservations website OpenTable. Restaurant traffic was nearly at pre-pandemic levels for much of November but had fallen nearly 25% below those levels by Dec. 30, based on a weekly average of OpenTable data.
Other measures of the economy have mostly reflected a resilient economy. A survey of manufacturing purchasing managers found that factory output grew at a healthy pace in December, if slower than in previous months. Hiring also picked up. Auto dealers report that demand for new cars is still strong, with sales held back by semiconductor chip shortages that have hobbled auto production.
King Soopers union members to go on strike starting Wednesday in Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs
Union members plan to go on strike against King Soopers grocery stores in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs starting at 5 a.m. Wednesday after rejecting what the supermarket chain said was its best contract offer.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 announced Friday morning that the strike on what it says are unfair labor practices will last three weeks and involve approximately 8,400 workers at 78 stores. Kim Cordova, the union president, said after negotiating for 17 hours Wednesday, the union rejected an offer she said was full of concessions the company is seeking from workers.
The proposals that UFCW Local 7 opposes include caps on the amount of sick leave employees can take per year, changes in overtime, outsourcing of jobs, and wages it says are not competitive.
Kroger-owned King Soopers, the largest grocery chain in Colorado, has denied engaging in unfair labor practices. It said its offer includes $148 million for wage increases and signing bonuses over the next three years.
The company, which also owns City Market stores in the state, added that it proposed additional money for health care benefits. King Soopers has been advertising for temporary replacement workers in case of a strike.
The union is negotiating new contracts for its members across Colorado. The contracts for the stores in the Denver area, Boulder, Parker and Colorado Springs expire Saturday. Union members at the stores voted overwhelmingly Sunday and Monday to authorize a strike.
Contracts at other King Soopers and City Market stores expire later in January and February.
The union and Albertsons agreed Thursday to extend their contracts and continue negotiating. That company owns Safeway and Albertsons stores in Colorado.
The last strike by grocery workers in Colorado was in 1996. Union members at King Soopers walked off the job and Safeway and Albertsons eventually locked out union members. The strike lasted 42 days.
