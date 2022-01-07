News
Albert Pujols ready to ‘see what’s out there’ in 2022
ST. LOUIS- A little more than a year has passed since an Instagram post from his wife Deirdre suggested that 2021 was going to be it for Albert Pujols in a major league uniform. The post was quickly cleaned up to walk retirement talk back, but a lot has happened since then.
The former St. Louis slugger was released by the Angels during the season and signed less than two weeks later with the Dodgers for the remainder of the year. With a strategic eye on his usage, Pujols showed he can continue to hit big-league pitching, especially from lefthanders. He even did a commercial for Marvel Entertainment, talking about retirement with basketball player Sue Bird and football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
But will there be an encore on the field somewhere in 2022?
In a Spanish language interview released Thursday that appears to have been recorded early last month while Pujols was in the Dominican Republic, he indicated he is ready to “see what’s out there” as far as a chance to continue his career.
Pujols is a free agent and would not be eligible to sign until owners and the Players Association reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. Until then, owners have locked out players.
The new deal is widely expected to include a universal designated hitter, which would expand Pujols’ pool of potential teams. His time playing in the field has been cut back in recent years as injuries have impacted his ability to play defense.
Suggest a Correction
News
Many St. Louis area school board members are not seeking re-election in 2022
ST. LOUIS–In April, voters will go to the polls and elect city councils, mayors, decide school bond questions and choose school board members across the St. Louis area. In most cases, two school board slots are up for grabs, and in some cases three.
But in four of the region’s largest school districts—Rockwood, Parkway, Mehlville and Fort Zumwalt, no board incumbents are seeking new terms in office. The filing deadline closed on December 28, although the list of candidates won’t be officially certified until late January.
In interviews with FOX2, board members have talked about the challenges brought on by the past two years-a global pandemic which forced schools into virtual learning and debates about mask mandates–although none who responded specifically cited COVID as the main factor in their decisions.
“I just felt it was time,” Parkway School Board member Sam Sciortino, a longtime district educator and administrator who was first elected in 2010. “I’m older…I’m probably at the point where I need to slow down a little bit.”
As for the passionate debates which have sprung up over the past two years? “That’s been such a difficult time for everyone. The district wants to do the right thing for students,” he said. “The one thing we’ve had is civility. We feel their angst, we feel their concerns, it’s sincere.”
Pam Hill also opted against seeking a new term on the Parkway board. In an email she said there was no specific reason for her decision, but declined an interview.
In the Rockwood School district, board members and administrators have faced threats over issues of diversity and inclusion, on top of the challenges of navigating COVID. Board members Loralee Mondl and Thomas Dunn did not respond to questions asking about their decision not to run again.
“Two terms was my original plan when I ran in 2016 because my youngest child graduates this spring,” said Mehlville’s Kevin Schartner. “I’ve put a lot into these six years and felt it would be the right time to step back and see new community leaders step up.”
“I have served 21 years,” Fort Zumwalt Board President Michael Swaringim wrote in an email. “My turn has ended, and it’s time for others to step up. I have different plans that I would like to pursue.”
In the FOX C-6 school district, two of the board’s three incumbents have decided not to run. Judith Smith told FOX2 she plans to devote more time to a Mission organization that provides free eyeglasses for those in need.
“These past two years have been very difficult. It is always difficult to make decisions that everyone agrees with. Some days people love you and some days they hate you. As board president this year I have tried to lead and move forward with what is best for ALL of our students and staff. I do not let negativity get in the way of doing what is right for students and staff,” she told FOX2 via email.
Incumbents are running for re-election in Ritenour, Maplewood-Richmond Heights and in Jennings, among others surveyed, where all three will be on the ballot. In Ferguson-Florissant, Board President Sheila Powell-Walker is running again, while Leslie Hogshead is not. Hogshead has been on the board since 1992 and did not respond to a request for comment.
“The last three years have been a whirlwind,” Powell-Walker, who was first elected in 2019, said in an interview. The first six months she described as what you might expect for a typical board, before the “twin pandemics” of racial unrest and COVID-19 erupted nationally in 2020. She said she needed to consider whether or not to run again, but opted to put her name before voters again.
“Even though things are very tumultuous right now in the world of education, the needs of our children haven’t changed, and so someone still has to sit at the table and make thoughtful decisions that are going to ensure that all kids are going to have access to the learning they deserve.”
Powell-Walker, Terry Turner and Jillian Dunn are running for one of the two seats on the board in April, pending the certification of candidates.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis City expands COVID testing with new partnerships
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 200 teachers who work for the Parkway School District called out sick and missed the first day of classes after winter break.
Superintendent Keith Marty notified parents and guardians that 240 teachers were absent Wednesday for various reasons, including testing positive for COVID-19, awaiting test results, or caring for sick family members.
News
Nearly one in three COVID tests in Missouri come back positive in past week
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly one in three of all COVID tests taken in Missouri over the last recorded seven days have come back positive.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 863,885 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 10,073 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,299 total deaths as of Thursday, Jan. 6, an increase of 16 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.54%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
Missouri has administered 8,573,746 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 5, 18.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 30.0% positivity rate as of Jan. 3. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
The state has administered 104,606 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.2% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 3.46% of 3.3 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 114,818 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 913 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 6,865; yesterday, it was 6,290. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,046.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2022.
Approximately 50.8% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 104,281 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 74,975 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.1% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|48,054
As of Jan. 3, Missouri is reporting 2,771 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,584. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 20% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 611 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 18%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 5, the CDC identified 57,190,371 cases of COVID-19 and 827,879 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.45%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Suggest a Correction
Albert Pujols ready to ‘see what’s out there’ in 2022
Many St. Louis area school board members are not seeking re-election in 2022
St. Louis City expands COVID testing with new partnerships
‘And Just Like That’s Kristin Davis, 56, Confesses To Feeling ‘Extreme Stress’ Over Aging
Nearly one in three COVID tests in Missouri come back positive in past week
TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $45K: What Could Trigger Another Decline
$6 million home for sale in St. Louis County offers 12,000 square feet of luxury
Lakewood police agent shot in exchange with alleged killer is released from hospital
How a medical emergency turned an Illinois couple’s life upside down
Marshall fire investigation spotlights Twelve Tribes religious sect
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News1 week ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?