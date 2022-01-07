News
Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling
WASHINGTON — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling.
Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
“I did not seek this fight, brought to this Capitol one year ago today, but I will not shrink from it either,” Biden said in his 25-minute address from Statuary Hall, where rioters had roamed one year earlier. “I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy.”
Yet even in his own telling, Biden’s presidency has been shaped by and in response to his predecessor.
At age 75 and grieving the recent death of his adult son, the former vice president decided to reenter public life to battle for the “soul of America” after watching Trump deliver praise for some of the white supremacists at a violent protest in Charlottesville in 2017. Biden vanquished fresher and more popular faces in a contentious 2020 Democratic primary on the promise that he was the most capable of unseating Trump. And he was sworn into the office just two weeks after the violent insurrection because he convinced Americans that he could turn the page on a turbulent four years.
Biden didn’t mention the former president by name even once in Thursday’s remarks. But he fired off zingers and reprimands aimed directly at Trump and the party that has increasingly cast itself in his image.
Trump, said Biden, is not just a former president, but a defeated one whose “bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy.”
He refuted Trump’s “big lie” — three of them, actually — and efforts to continue to sow doubt about the conduct of an election that even the former president’s own attorney general and judicial picks determined to be fair and free of significant misconduct.
He mocked the self-described patriotism of those who attacked law enforcement and breached the Capitol, as well as that of the man who inspired them to do it. “You can’t love your country only when you win,” Biden said.
The anniversary marked Biden’s most forceful condemnation of his predecessor, after a maiden year in office spent trying, often unsuccessfully, to avoid talking about “the former guy.”
“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” he said four weeks into his presidency. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”
But in the past year, Trump has gone from twice-impeached pariah to self-styled president-in-exile, his grip on the GOP stronger now than when he left office. Trump has mounted an aggressive campaign to oust from his party the few Republicans willing to condemn him. And he has amassed a war chest with the aim of retaking the White House in 2024.
It is a paradox for the president: Biden is often at his best when he takes on Trump, yet talking about the former president also serves to elevate him in the national conversation.
There could well be a rematch in 2024. Biden, who has said he intends to seek another term, told ABC last month that he’s even more likely to run again if Trump is on the GOP ticket.
But there’s a simultaneous effort afoot to change how elections are run, and that could portend a very different dynamic in a contested election next time.
Republicans in numerous states are promoting efforts to influence future elections by installing sympathetic leaders in local election posts and they’re backing for elective office some of those who participated in the insurrection. Democrats, for their part, are pushing voting changes that would seek to undo those GOP efforts and enshrine in law other longtime Democratic priorities.
The violence on Jan. 6 was only a small piece of the overall effort by pro-Trump allies to subvert the election. More than 50 lawsuits were filed in battleground states alleging some type of election fraud, a push that failed after judges named to the bench by many different presidents — including Trump himself -— rejected the claims. The Justice Department launched an effort to investigate instances of widespread voter fraud, only to have former Attorney General William Barr tell The Associated Press there was none. And Trump allies made unfounded accusations about voting machines used in many states, including false claims that some were made by a company with ties to Venezuela, among other wild allegations now the subject of defamation litigation.
Despite his insistent speech Thursday, Biden and other administration officials do not generally publicly dwell on the conspiracy theories around the election, in part because it gives fuel to the fire. And it’s widely expected that, despite Biden’s pledge to help push voting rights legislation to completion, he’s not going to look back at the events of 2020 much more. His belief is that he’s more likely to win over Trump supporters by governing, and doing it well, than by constantly re-litigating his presidential win.
As he left the Capitol on Thursday, Biden stopped to explain why he had decided to so forcefully criticize Trump after shying away from it for so long. “The way you have to heal is you have to recognize the extent of the wound.”
“You’ve got to face it,” he added. “That’s what great nations do. They face the truth. Deal with it. And move on.”
Much as Biden would like to move on, though, the future of America’s democracy is now tethered to the events of the 2020 election and the ongoing fallout that show no signs of disappearing.
___
EDITOR’S NOTE — Zeke Miller has covered the White House for the AP since 2017. Colleen Long covers the White House for AP and has led coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection and its aftermath.
Additional calls for Hennepin County sheriff to resign
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There are more calls for the resignation of Hennepin County’s sheriff who was recently convicted of drunken driving.
Five of Hennepin County’s seven commissioners and a Minneapolis City Council member have joined others that have called for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign.
Authorities say Hutchinson’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when he crashed his county-owned SUV last month in Alexandria. Investigators say the sheriff repeatedly denied that he was behind the wheel.
County board chairman Marion Greene tweeted Thursday that Hutchinson’s “actions and subsequent comments have eroded public confidence” in his ability to serve.
In an interview with WCCO last month, Hutchinson was asked if he had ever been drunk behind the wheel before the latest incident. The sheriff replied that everyone has driven drunk at some point.
Commissioner Irene Fernando says that comment “harmfully normalizes dangerous behavior” and disrespects those who have lost loved ones to drunken driving, WCCO-TV reported.
Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated last month, and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He was ordered to abstain from drinking alcohol.
Yes, you can have COVID-19 but test negative
Rapid antigen tests are quick, cheap and easy. But a new study suggests they can also be wrong, particularly about omicron.
Cupertino native Nick LaRocca found that out the hard way, accidentally infecting a friend after trusting test results that were negative.
“I tried to do everything the right way. I thought everything was good, even though I felt really crappy,” said vaccinated LaRocca, 36. “And I got one of my friends sick. That’s the last thing I wanted. … I was literally walking around infecting people not even knowing it.”
In the new study, antigen tests — such as Quidel’s QuickVue and Abbott’s BinaxNOW, which can be easily used at home – missed detection of COVID-19’s omicron variant during the first early days of infection.
The findings, if confirmed, urge against over-reliance on a tool that has become the cornerstone of reopening in-person businesses, schools and social gatherings. While important, testing should be just one part of a broader preventive strategy of masking, good ventilation and small gatherings, said experts.
The unsettling results are based on an analysis of a small number of workers who took daily tests at various settings, including an unnamed San Francisco corporation and New York City’s Broadway theaters.
The study found that 30 people tested negative using nasal-swab rapid tests during the first two to three days of infection. But the virus was detected in those same individuals using the slower, more expensive and more accurate saliva-based PCR test.
In general, people are less contagious during this very early stage. But the study found that in at least four cases, people unwittingly transmitted the virus to others.
“The policy implication is that rapid antigen tests may not be as fit-for-purpose in routine workplace screening to prevent asymptomatic spread of omicron, compared to prior variants,” concluded the study, conducted by the Covid-19 Sports and Society Working Group and Infectious Economics in New York, a consultant to businesses that are trying to keep staff safe. Published on the preprint server bioRxiv, the study has not been peer reviewed.
Although anecdotal reports of inaccurate results from rapid antigen tests abound, the study offers the first real-world proof that the tests lag in the ability to find infection — and supports lab work by the National Institutes of Health that discovered that the omicron variant is better at evading detection than previous variants.
“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” according to a Dec. 28 announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The new study doesn’t look at the accuracy of the test when used later in illness – for example, whether you’re still infectious days after recovering from symptoms.
It’s the latest anxiety for Californians trying to make decisions about safety, even as tests remain in short supply.
“If confirmed, that’ll render the strategy of testing before a high-risk encounter — ‘let’s test before we visit grandma’ — less reliable,” according to Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at UC San Francisco.
When her vaccinated son suffered from flu-like symptoms last week, Ayesha Charagulla, of San Jose, used a home test kit distributed by his school — and got negative results. But a PCR test later confirmed his COVID diagnosis.
“Luckily, we had isolated him from the beginning. But what percentage of students are going to school who are positive for COVID not knowing that they have it?” she said. “I am concerned whether these take-home tests are really reliable.”
During her illness in the days before Christmas, 22-year-old vaccinated Brittany Prock, of Campbell, was puzzled by three different test results. One rapid antigen test showed a very faint line, suggesting infection. She was relieved when another antigen test, taken only one day later, was negative. But a PCR test confirmed infection.
Marya Cunha’s tests also yielded conflicting results. Her results from a test distributed by a Santa Clara school test site were negative, but two different brands told her she was positive. She worried about exposing her mother, who is immunocompromised.
“The school districts are paying for these tests…but it’s confusing,” she said. “And frustrating, not knowing what to trust. I had a card saying I could go places. What’s the right thing to do?”
In Vallejo, Andrew Martinez had the opposite problem: a “false positive” test result. He spent New Years Eve alone in an isolated bedroom, listening as his family tooted celebratory party horns. And he cancelled $400 worth of work appointments. But a later PCR test showed he was negative.
Abbott Labs stands by its BinaxNOW test, saying that its studies prove that the test can detect the omicron variant as well as all other variants and the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. According to a statement by Quidel, its QuickVue test performs as well with omicron as previous variants.
Antigen tests are excellent at detecting people who are most contagious, concluded a new pre-print study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard. But accuracy declines in people with low levels of virus.
Immunologist Dr. Michael Mina, a longtime advocate of rapid tests, says the tests work when it matters most — when people are highly infectious.
Scientists are now trying to determine why the tests are missing some cases. Compared to other variants, omicron has been shown to infect faster and more efficiently in our bronchi, the two large tubes that carry air from the windpipe to our lungs, so it may be better detected by a saliva swab than a nasal swab.
In the early days of the pandemic, frequent testing could have dramatically altered the course of the pandemic, said University of Colorado Boulder computer scientist Daniel Larremore, who studies COVID testing. “That virus was a different virus — and controlling it was a different proposition,” he said.
But now, faced with the more transmissible omicron variant, other solutions are needed, said Larremore. “That (testing) strategy is simply less effective now, which means we really do need to focus on ‘layering’ with other interventions.”
The new study “strongly suggests that we will be unable to effectively test our way out of the current surge, even if we each had a week’s supply of rapid tests on the counter,” Larremore said.
“Just like wearing a mask, smaller group sizes or better ventilation, antigen tests are part of a layered approach to mitigating omicron’s spread,” he said. “While they don’t work 100% of the time — and nothing short of complete isolation does — they still help us decrease transmission.”
St. Paul Public Schools may drop contact tracing, quarantine as coronavirus cases grow
Just as coronavirus cases are surging after winter break, St. Paul Public Schools is considering no longer identifying and excluding unvaccinated students who come into contact with an infected person at school.
Contact tracing is taxing school health personnel, and extended quarantines are hard on families, said Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director. She said many students have had to stay home for 10 days on three different occasions.
“Our parents are struggling to get to their jobs, they don’t have daycare options. … That’s a hardship for many of our families to endure,” she told the school board this week.
With the more contagious omicron variant taking over, the St. Paul district had counted 819 new cases in students, staff and visitors through Wednesday this week, compared to 690 all of December. At the same time, the severity of those cases “has gone down quite a bit,” Langworthy said.
She also said transmission at school is fairly low, which means quarantines are forcing many kids to miss school unnecessarily.
“It’s really hard for these kids to gain back what they lost last year,” she said.
Langworthy said she’ll meet with state and Ramsey County public health officials next week to discuss contact tracing and other possible changes in the district’s COVID-19 protocols.
CHANGING GUIDANCE
Last school year, Minnesota schools were required to identify and exclude for 14 days any students or employees who spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of an infected person.
For this school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced its close-contact quarantine length to 10 days for asymptomatic people and said students could stay in school as long as they and the infected person were wearing face masks. (Although St. Paul requires masks, students who eat together can be considered close contacts.)
At the same time, Gov. Tim Walz let his emergency powers expire, empowering school officials to decide which recommended COVID-19 protocols they want to follow. While the St. Paul and Minneapolis school districts continued contact tracing and close-contact quarantines, Anoka-Hennepin and many others did not.
This week, the CDC shortened close-contact quarantines again, allowing unvaccinated students to return to school after just five days and a negative test.
The CDC also shortened isolation times for people who test positive. They now can leave home five days after their symptoms first appear, as long as they don’t have a fever.
The Minnesota health and education departments have yet to respond to those changes, and the St. Paul and Minneapolis districts have told families they’re reviewing the new guidance.
TEST-TO-STAY
Rochester Public Schools in the fall began offering an alternative to quarantine, allowing close contacts to stay in school as long as they test negative five times over the course of the expected quarantine.
Interim superintendent Kent Pekel said he figured COVID-19 wasn’t go away anytime soon, and he didn’t want students to miss out on in-person instruction.
“Like it or not, we are going to have a subset of kids in our schools who are not going to be vaccinated,” he said in an interview. “We still have a responsibility and a desire to serve those students educationally, and that’s where this test-to-stay strategy comes in.”
Studies from Michigan and the U.K. indicated it could be done safely, he said, and Rochester had the same experience. The three-school pilot saved 159 students from missing 602 days of school, according to the district; nine students in the pilot ended up testing positive.
Pekel said he’s expanding test-to-stay to all Rochester schools later this month. This time, he’ll likely require just two negative tests and offer less intensive family support from school staff.
“We’re confident that it’s worth the effort to do because we know that keeping kids out of school has a gigantic educational cost,” he said.
The CDC on Dec. 17 endorsed test-to-stay as an option for schools, letting asymptomatic students stay in school with at least two negative tests over seven days, as long as other mitigation efforts are in place.
NO LIVE TEACHING
Pekel said Rochester students under quarantine — unless their entire class is at home — get no live instruction from teachers.
That’s also the case in St. Paul, where a memorandum of agreement with the teachers union says teachers are not required to attend to in-school and quarantining students at the same time or to record their in-person lessons.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said St. Paul has looked into test-to-stay as an alternative to quarantine, but it takes a lot of tests and administrative work. “If we do it, I want to do it well,” he said.
In Minneapolis, the teachers union calling for the district to establish “QuaranTeams” — groups of teachers at each school who would work with students who are isolating at home because of a positive test or close contact.
