AscendEX Lists Pontoon Token, TOON
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Pontoon Token (TOON) under the trading pair TOON/USDT starting on Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Pontoon Finance is a one-click liquidity mirror solution across chains that aims to reduce fragmented liquidity across chains and address the lack of trustless, decentralized interoperability between DeFi protocols. The protocol has been designed to solve various challenges in the DeFi sector and to accelerate the growth of the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem.
Pontoon incentivizes liquidity providers with a 35 percent APY and staking users with additional earnings. Pontoon is a Proof-of-Stake relayer network secured by a series of validators running relay nodes which then provide incentivized staking rewards based on the fees collected from transactions validated by the nodes.
Through Pontoon’s unique decentralized and incentivized model, the platform looks to benefit both users looking to move assets across chains and liquidity providers who enable the movement of assets in the marketplace by operating as lenders and relayers.
TOON is Pontoon’s ERC-20 native governance token, which leverages a community-first approach in its utility. Tokens are distributed as rewards and incentives for users, liquidity providers, and relay network node operators who actively participate in the protocol. TOON’s primary utilization from users is to participate in protocol governance.
35 percent of the total TOON supply has been earmarked for community rewards, and in efforts to drive the community-first ethos, distributed entirely to ecosystem participants. The tokenomics of Pontoon’s token ultimately allows for community-driven governance and a fair incentivization model, both facilitating the ecosystem’s growth.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Pontoon
The Pontoon Finance protocol was developed to solve the multiple challenges facing the DeFi sector and accelerate the growth of the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem. Pontoon aims to reduce fragmented liquidity across chains and address the lack of trustless decentralized interoperability between DeFi protocols.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://pontoon.fi/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PontoonFi
Telegram: https://t.me/pontoon_announcements
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Solana: A Quick Review And Look Ahead
Solana has had an amazing past 2 years as it became one of the fastest growing altcoins; in 2022, we see how they are doing what many tokens couldn’t and won’t be able to do.
Few fall in the same category as Solana, so let’s take a look at what’s taken the token here, and what may look ahead.
Briefing Of Solana And It’s Rise During 2021…
Solana in short, is a public blockchain platform. It achieves consensus using the proof of stake mechanism. It’s internal cryptocurrency ticker is SOL. In 2021, Bloomberg journalist Joanna Ossinger described Solana as “a potential long-term rival for Ethereum,” citing superior transaction speeds and lower associated costs.
Last year was a pretty good year for Solana ($SOL) as many early investors saw upwards of 45,000% gains in 2021 – which propelled Solana to being a top 10 crypto. Altcoins had a booming year, and Solana was no exception. The project has a unique blockchain that uses ‘proof-of-stake’ coupled with ‘proof-of-history’. This means transactions are processed in order, which results in very quick, very low costs transactions.
SOLANA hit a 10% drop this past week. SOL-USD on TradingView.com
Solana also made headlines with Visa as they get ready launch their Fast Track program. According to a press release in recent months, Zebec is the first Solana-based project accepted to the Visa program, which has supported companies such as Stripe, Chime, and Crypto.com. Here’s what Sam Thapaliya, founder and CEO of Zebec Protocol, stated regarding the release:
“By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like Zebec Protocol gain unprecedented access to Visa experts, technology, and resources. From payroll to investments, subscriptions, rewards and more, Zebec is completely reimagining every financial transaction by making it programmable and continuous. We’re thrilled to join with Visa to accelerate the process of bringing our innovative payment solutions to millions of users worldwide.”
The Good And The Bad..
Many investors are excited to see what Solana brings to the table, as recent studies show that a survey of 30 random crypto token holders, 10 held Solana’s token over bigger coins.
Despite high rising movement throughout 2021 for many of the biggest names in altcoins, 2022 has been a rough go for most if not all of the top altcoins on the market. SOL’s price has not been kind to bulls of late. Over the past nine trading days, SOL has dropped nearly 30% from the high of nearly $205. With that being said, the selling pressure at the highs was nothing compared to the buying pressure at the lows, and that is a sign of hope for the near future.
TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $45K: What Could Trigger Another Decline
Bitcoin extended decline below the $44,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides unless there is a break above $45,000.
- Bitcoin started a major decline below the key $45,500 support zone.
- The price is trading below $44,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish continuation pattern forming with resistance near $43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might face resistance if there is a move above the $44,000 level.
Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk
Bitcoin price started a major decline below the $46,500 and $45,000 support levels. BTC remained in a bearish zone and there was a move below the $44,000 level.
The price settled below the $43,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a clear move below the $43,000 level and the price traded as low as $42,424. It is now consolidating losses above the $42,500 level.
An immediate resistance is near the $43,500 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,065 swing high to $42,424 low. There is also a key bearish continuation pattern forming with resistance near $43,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The first major resistance on the upside is near the $44,500 level. The next major resistance is near the $44,750 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $47,065 swing high to $42,424 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $44,750 resistance zone could start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance is near the $45,600 level and the 100 hourly SMA, above which the bulls might gain strength.
More Downsides in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above $44,500, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $42,650 zone. The first major support is near $42,500 and the recent low.
A downside break below the $42,424 low could push the price further lower. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $40,000 level in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,500, followed by $40,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $43,500, $44,000 and $44,750.
GameStop Turn To NFTs, Plans To Launch Marketplace Later In The Year
Video game retailer GameStop has entered the non-fungible token (NFT) space. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is forming a division to develop a marketplace for non-fungible tokens and form cryptocurrency partnerships with crypto firms.
GameStop To Build NFT Marketplace
According to the WSJ story, the company has employed more than 20 individuals to oversee the unit, which is developing an online hub for buying, selling, and trading NFTs of virtual videogame artifacts like avatar clothing and weaponry.
GameStop launched its NFT website last year and has been inviting creators to join the platform.
The company is also close to signing deals with two crypto startups to exchange technology and co-invest in the creation of blockchain and NFT-based games, as well as other NFT-related initiatives. According to the report, the store plans to get into similar deals with a dozen or more crypto startups this year and invest millions of dollars in them.
GameStop restructured its leadership team and board of directors last year, appointing activist investor Ryan Cohen as chairman.This has has pushed GameStop to become more tech-focused.
GME Price Rise In Response
Last January, GameStop’s stock skyrocketed after Reddit stock traders began buying the shares. The stock began trading at $18 in 2021 and reached a high of $483 a year later. Multiple congressional hearings and federal agency probes were held as a result of the unprecedented volatility.
The stock of GameStop ended at $131 on Thursday, but has already risen to $172 in after-hours trading.
GME trading at $163 post-market following the news. Source: TradingView
The news propelled GME shares substantially higher after hours in what appears to be yet another short squeeze, which will be great news to longs who had seen the stock price fall.
Some of the industry’s largest companies in the videogame business, including Ubisoft Entertainment, Zynga Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co., have started or announced plans to sell NFTs in recent weeks. However, some industry leaders and players have expressed reservations about the value of NFTs and the motivations of their developers.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on GameStop’s physical storefronts, the WS Journal’s report presented the GameStop NFT strategy as one targeted at increasing the company’s overall financial performance.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
