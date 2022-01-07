Avalanche’s top line dominates in blowout home victory over Jets

Suggest a Correction
The Avalanche’s top line took flight on Thursday against the Jets.
Colorado rolled to a 7-1 victory at Ball Arena with goals from Gabe Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Landeskog recorded a hat trick. MacKinnon added four assists to extend his NHL-best points streak to 12 games.
The Avalanche (19-8-2) — winners of 10 straight at Ball Arena — need one more victory to set a franchise record for consecutive home wins. Colorado hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
A back-and-forth opening period Thursday began with a Jets power-play goal. Darcy Kuemper got beat by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele just 20 seconds into the shorthanded sequence. The Avalanche pulled it even later in the first when forward Nazem Kadri tipped in a rocket from defenseman Erik Johnson.
Kadri is off to the best start of his NHL career with 42 points (12 goals) over 27 games played this season.
The Avs powered ahead in the second period. Rebound goals from Landeskog (twice) and Rantanen — each assisted by MacKinnon — provided a 4-1 lead. Colorado added third-period goals from MacKinnon and Landeskog (with another MacKinnon helper). Then defenseman Bo Byram found the back of the net to secure the landslide victory.
Kuemper has won seven consecutive starts in net for the Avalanche to tie his career-best set in 2019 with the Arizona Coyotes. Kuemper made 34 stops against the Jets.
This story will be updated.
Tad Boyle warned that after an unusually long midseason delay between games, the Colorado men’s basketball team wouldn’t exactly be in midseason form once the Buffaloes returned to the floor.
At long last — 19 days to be exact — that day finally arrived on Thursday. And indeed, the Buffs looked more like a team playing its first game of the season, and not one playing its first game of the new calendar year.
Yet much like the early games of the 2021-22 season, the Buffs found a way to get the job done down the stretch. Spurred by a dominant run midway through the second half, the Buffs made it a happy 59th birthday for Boyle on Thursday, resuming Pac-12 Conference play with an 83-78 win against Washington State at the CU Events Center.
Washington State led for much of the first half after surging ahead behind a 16-4 run. CU answered that burst with seven consecutive points to keep the score close throughout the remainder of the half, though the Cougars took a 38-37 lead into halftime.
Consecutive 3-pointers from Washington State’s Tyrell Roberts gave the Cougars a 58-52 lead midway through the second half, but CU ripped off an 11-0 run to take control. WSU battled to within 71-68 and remained within four points on several occasions down the stretch, but the Buffs came up with a key basket each time to hold off the Cougars.
WSU had a final chance after battling to within 79-76 in the final minute, but senior guard Elijah Parquet worked down the shot clock before converting a driving layup to push the CU lead back to five points.
CU shot a red-hot .643 after halftime (18-for-28) and finished 19-for-27 at the free throw line, offsetting a sloppy 17-turnover effort by the Buffs.
Senior Evan Battey went 7-for-8 from the field and paced the Buffs’ offense with 20 points. Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points with four assists, while Jabari Walker went 7-for-11 with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Freshman guard Julian Hammond III also contributed a clutch effort off the bench. After fellow freshman KJ Simpson was sidelined for the remainder of the game after taking a shot to the head in the first half, Hammond posted five rebounds, four assists, two points and no turnovers in 14 minutes.
Colorado 83, Washington St. 78
WASHINGTON ST. (8-5, 1-2 Pac-12)
Gueye 1-2 0-2 2, Jackson 3-6 2-2 8, Bamba 5-10 2-4 14, Flowers 2-10 2-2 7, Roberts 9-20 4-4 25, Abogidi 6-6 4-6 16, Rodman 2-3 1-1 6, Jakimovski 0-2 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 15-21 78.
COLORADO (10-3, 2-1)
Battey 7-8 4-6 20, Walker 7-11 2-5 16, da Silva 3-6 2-2 10, Barthelemy 5-12 5-5 17, Parquet 2-6 2-2 6, Clifford 3-6 3-3 9, Hammond 1-4 0-0 2, Lovering 1-2 1-4 3, Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 19-27 83.
Halftime — Washington St. 38-37. 3-point goals — Washington St. 7-26 (Roberts 3-10, Bamba 2-4, Rodman 1-2, Flowers 1-9, Jakimovski 0-1), Colorado 6-15 (Battey 2-3, da Silva 2-3, Barthelemy 2-5, Parquet 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled out — Jackson, Abogidi. Rebounds — Washington St. 26 (Abogidi 10), Colorado 28 (Walker 8). Assists — Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5), Colorado 17 (Barthelemy, Parquet, Hammond 4). Total fouls — Washington St. 25, Colorado 18.
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police and city officials are investigating an hourslong delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.
The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom next to her grandmother at about 3 a.m. on Saturday when someone fired several shots into their apartment.
Arianne is the grandniece of Floyd, a Black man who grew up in Houston and died in Minneapolis in May 2020 when a white police officer pressed his knee onto his neck during an arrest. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of state murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. Floyd, whose death triggered protests around the country in 2020, was laid to rest in the Houston area.
LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, said when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Police didn’t arrive at the apartment until around 7 a.m., four hours after Arianna was shot.
“We didn’t wait … The baby had to get to the hospital. If we didn’t get her there when she did, she would have died. The doctor said that,” LaTonya Floyd told The Associated Press on Thursday.
LaTonya Floyd said she and her family are very upset with the delayed response to their 911 call.
Arianna’s family members say they’re not sure why their apartment was shot at several times.
Arianna remained hospitalized on Thursday. She was shot in her side and the bullet pierced her liver and lungs and broke three ribs. No arrests have been made.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and the Houston Emergency Center, which handles 911 calls for the city, have announced separate investigations into the delayed response.
“Collectively, we will determine whether changes in protocols and training will need to be made as to how calls are handled and coded for dispatch,” Finner said in a statement.
Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said he believes the call was miscoded not as a shooting but as a less urgent call.
Griffith said officers did respond quickly to the apartment complex where Arianna lives after they were notified by ShotSpotter, an algorithm-powered detection technology used by law enforcement to detect gunfire.
“They drove around the complex. Nobody flagged them down. They didn’t see any spent casings or anything like that. They cleared it,” Griffith said.
The notification by ShotSpotter, which came at 3 a.m., did not give a specific apartment that officers needed to go to but only that there had been gunfire near the complex.
Emergency Medical Service workers arrived at the scene within six to seven minutes after the shooting, but no one was there anymore, Griffith said.
Finner said officers who responded to the area around the apartment complex after the ShotSpotter notification didn’t know that Arianna had already been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle within three to four minutes after the shooting.
“’We continue to pray for her recovery,” Finner said.
The Houston Emergency Center says an initial review indicates Houston police were not notified about the shooting at the same time as medical personnel.
Griffith said Houston police were short-handed on New Year’s Eve as over 400 officers were out sick with COVID-19 and notifications by ShotSpotter were “dropping like crazy” and continued through 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
LaTonya Floyd said she is confident that whoever is responsible for shooting her grandniece will be arrested and that the investigation into the delayed response will result in improvements to how such calls are handled.
“We will get justice for our niece,” she said.
___
Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy was grazed by a bullet fired into a home Thursday night in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Police said the boy was grazed in the back of his leg.
Police did not release the victim’s age or any further details about the incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?