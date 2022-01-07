News
Biden warns of U.S. peril from Trump’s ‘dagger’ at democracy
By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America’s system of government remains under urgent threat.
The president set the tone on a day of remembrance that brought fiery speeches, moments of silence and anguished accounts from lawmakers recalling the terrifying hours of Jan. 6, 2021, when the Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol and rioters tried to stop the routine, ceremonial certification of election results.
Notably, almost no Republicans joined Biden and the Democrats in what some hoped would be a day of reconciliation. Instead, it was a fresh and jarring display of a nation still deeply torn by the lies that led to the riot, by its unsettled aftermath and Trump’s persisting grip on a large swath of the country.
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
Biden’s criticism of the defeated president was rife with condemnation for the assault that has fundamentally changed Congress and the nation, and has raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.
His voice booming at times, reverberating in the ornate Statuary Hall where rioters had laid siege, the president called on Americans to remember what they saw Jan. 6 with their own eyes: the mob attacking police and breaking windows, a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, gallows erected outside amid calls to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching on TV.
“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history,” Biden said, incredulous. “They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot.”
Until the anniversary, Biden had mentioned the attack only sparingly but he aggressively weighed in Thursday and coupled his message with a call for voting rights legislation that Democrats have long been urging.
The president’s remarks drew a stark contrast with the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election. Five people died in the Capitol siege and its immediate aftermath.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
Yet even as the president spoke, the vanquished Trump gave no signs of letting go, a show of the division in the country emphasized by the silence and absence of most Republicans to join Biden at the Capitol.
From Florida, Trump revived his unfounded attack on the elections. He accepted no responsibility for sending the thousands of supporters to the Capitol that day when he told them to “fight like hell.” By Thursday evening, he was sending out a fundraising appeal.
Even among congressional Republicans who condemned the attack in the days afterward, few spoke that way now — some joining in Trump’s false portrayals.
“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a sometimes Trump confidant who had initially said he had abandoned Trump after the riot only to quickly embrace him again.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell — who at the time said Trump was “practically and morally” responsible the attack — issued a statement that highlighted the gravity of that day, but also said some Democrats were trying to exploit it for other purposes. He was absent, with a contingent attending the funeral of former colleague Sen. Johnny Isakson in Georgia.
Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few GOP lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.” Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on January 6.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s “Today” show. “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
She was joined by her father Dick Cheney, the former vice president and now a Republican Party elder. They were the only members of the GOP seen for a moment of silence on the House floor.
Dick Cheney was greeted by several Democrats and said in a statement: “I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”
Throughout Thursday, lawmakers shared their experiences of being trapped in the House or rushed away from the Senate, as the siege raged for hours. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan showed a shard of glass from one of the Capitol’s broken windows he carries in his pocket.
“January 6 is not over,” he said, choking up. “The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head.” He said: To truly protect our democracy we need truth.”
The House panel investigating the insurrection plans to spend the coming months exploring and revealing what happened with public hearings.
Biden and his administration have come under criticism from some in his party for not adequately explaining how they believe democracy is at risk, or pushing Congress hard enough to pass election and voting rights legislation that is stalled by a Republican filibuster in the Senate.
Barack Obama, the former president, said “nothing is more important” on the anniversary than ensuring the right to vote.
“Our democracy is at greater risk today than it was back then,” Obama said in a statement.
Biden’s address, and that of Vice President Kamala Harris who is leading the administration’s efforts on the voting and elections legislation, appeared as a direct response to critics.
“We must pass voting rights bills,” Harris said in her address. “We cannot sit on the sidelines.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew on history with a hope that Americans would turn to their “better angels” to resolve differences. Lawmakers held an evening vigil on the Capitol steps.
Other remembrances — or demonstrations — were few around the country.
Biden’s sharp message and the Republicans’ distance from it come as lawmakers are adjusting to the new normal on Capitol Hill — the growing tensions that many worry will result in more violence or, someday, a legitimate election actually being overturned.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that 3 in 10 Republicans say the attack was not violent. Around two-thirds of Americans described the day as very or extremely violent, including about 9 in 10 Democrats.
The percentage of Americans who blame Trump for the riot has grown slightly over the past year, with 57% saying he bears significant responsibility, up from 50% in the days after the attack.
Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud were rejected by the courts and refuted by his own Justice Department.
An investigation by the AP found fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud among 25.5 million ballots cast in the six battleground states disputed by Trump, a minuscule number in percentage terms.
Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
High school roundup: Burnsville gets OT winner over Eastview in girls hockey
Burnsville’s Katie Katzmarek scored the game-winning goal six minutes into overtime on the road against Eastview en route to a 2-1 victory Thursday at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Zoie Dundon scored five minutes into the game to give Burnsville (11-4-1) the early lead. The Blaze held the lead until late in the third period when Avery Chesek scored on the power play for Eastview (5-6-1) to force overtime.
Both goaltenders played well, with Burnsville’s Addison Oettinger finishing with 28 saves and Eastview’s Angie Lombardi tallying 31.
Rosemount 4, Farmington 2: A four-goal performance from Whitney Tuttle powered Rosemount to its 13th win in 14 games.
Tuttle scored once in each of the first two periods before scoring twice in the final period to break open a 2-2 tie. Tuttle has 23 goals and 18 assists so far this season.
Other scores: Apple Valley defeated Eagan 6-3; North St. Paul/Tartan defeated Irondale 5-1; Lakeville South defeated Shakopee 6-1; Prior Lake defeated Lakeville North 4-3; St. Croix Valley defeated Woodbury 1-0.
Boys hockey
Hill-Murray 9, Tartan 2: A seven-goal third period outburst powered Hill-Murray to a runaway victory on the road.
Tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Simon Seidl scored three minutes into the third period to give Hill-Murray the lead. From there, the Pioneers scored five goals in the game’s next five minutes. Seidl netted his second of the game and Dylan Godbout scored twice, adding on to his first-period goal to give him a hat trick. With the win, Hill-Murray (9-3-0) maintains the top spot in the Metro East standings. Tartan (6-5-1) sits at third.
Other scores: Eastview defeats Minnetonka 5-3; St. Thomas Academy defeated South St. Paul 11-0; Delano defeated Rosemount 2-1; Simley defeated Two Rivers 8-0; Mahtomedi defeated Highland Park 9-1.
Girls basketball
Park of Cottage Grove 71, Hastings 30: Justine Jameson scored 24 and Tori Henderson added 19 to propel the Wolfpack to a comfortable win over Hastings. Park (5-5) held Hastings (6-3) to just 12 points in the second half as no Hastings’ players scored double digits. Maggie Schlottman led the team with nine.
Other scores: Como Park defeated Harding 94-37; Highland Park defeated Washington 47-35.
Boys basketball
Eastview 81, Apple Valley 48: A balanced Eastview attack proved too potent for Apple Valley as four Lightning players scored in double digits, none more than 13 points, in the win.
Ten players scored for Eastview (8-2) with Chet Kloss leading the way with 13. Mileo Patterson scored a game-high 16 points for Apply Valley (2-6). Eastview was in control all night long, leading by 18 at halftime and outscoring the Eagles by 15 in the second half.
Lakeville South 66, Prior Lake 61: Avery Mast scored 24 as Lakeville South outlasted Prior Lake in overtime.
Lakeville South (5-3) fought back from a nine-point halftime deficit to win on the road. Mast led all scorers with 24 and Connor Beauchamp and Jackson Ressler scored 12 and 11, respectively, to aid in the Cougars’ win. Malcolm Jones scored a team-high 23 for Prior Lake (4-6).
Other scores: Shakopee defeated Burnsville 84-48; Rosemount defeated Farmington 66-58, Highland Park defeated Washington 72-49.
At state Capitol, Minnesotans mark anniversary of Jan. 6 election insurrection. ‘We can’t tolerate this.’
More than a hundred Minnesotans braved bone-chilling cold Thursday evening in St. Paul to mark one year since rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump violently attempted to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden in Washington.
With temperatures hovering around 8 below zero on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, activists and public officials at the Spotlight on Democracy rally denounced the Jan. 6 insurrection as “an abomination” and “an attack on our republic.”
They also took aim at a raft of bills introduced over the past year by Republicans in state legislatures across the country, which the GOP lawmakers say will make elections more secure. Opponents say their real motivation is voter suppression.
“It’s never been more important for all of us to uphold our democracy,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon told the crowd. “The stakes have truly never been higher.”
Simon, whose office is charged with administering the state’s elections, said the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sparked by “deception, lies and disinformation” about rampant voter fraud spread by Trump and his allies.
“The truth is that the 2020 election — in Minnesota and nationally — was fundamentally fair, accurate, honest and secure,” said Simon, a Democrat. “That is the truth.”
State Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, called the right to vote sacred and decried attempts to undermine confidence in the democratic process.
“In this country, we have the ability and the right to build our future with our vote and with our voices,” she said. “It is sacred, it is ours, it is powerful, and it only works if people believe in it.”
Sandra Meyer of Edina said she attended Thursday’s event because she was concerned for the future of American democracy after watching the insurrection on television last year.
“It was a really bad feeling that Americans were attacking Americans, and they didn’t respect the Capitol and the institution,” she said. “We can’t tolerate this.”
The rally in St. Paul was one of dozens held in cities across the country to commemorate the anniversary.
In Washington, Biden addressed the nation from inside the U.S. Capitol Thursday morning, while legislators held a candlelight vigil on the building’s front steps later that evening.
The way the anniversary was observed — or not — Thursday depended on what party you looked at. Numerous Minnesota Democrats put out statements condemning last year’s violence, while Republicans were largely silent.
On Twitter, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-4th District, released a 4½-minute video recounting how she sheltered in the office of U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., when the Capitol was overrun and accused Republicans of embracing Trump’s “big lie.” All of McCollum’s tweets Thursday were on the topic.
U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-6th District, was the only member of the state’s Republican delegation to acknowledge the anniversary of the Capitol riots. In a statement, he said the attacks were an “unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country.”
“Those responsible for the violence must continue to be held accountable, and Congress must focus on providing our men and women in law enforcement around the Capitol — and across the nation — with the resources, training, and support they need to ensure something like this never happens again,” Emmer said.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar released a statement that read, in part: “When an angry violent mob staged an insurrection on January 6th and desecrated our Capitol — the temple of our democracy — it was not just an attack on the building, it was an attack on our Republic itself. Yet thanks to the heroism of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, we were able to resume our work and every state’s certified electoral votes were counted. Under unimaginable circumstances, democracy prevailed.”
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s re-election campaign used the anniversary to try to raise money, emailing supporters a solicitation with the subject line “They’re still pushing the Big Lie.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chairman David Hann on Thursday said that Democrats were using “false and disingenuous language to accuse Republicans of encouraging violence.”
“It is a sad example of the DFL trying to distract the public from the abject failures in governance by Democrats under President Biden in D.C. and Gov. Tim Walz here in Minnesota,” Hann said in a news release.
This report includes information from the Forum News Service.
St. Thomas’ deep shooters go cold in loss to Oral Roberts
If the St. Thomas men’s basketball team was going to suffer a decisive loss in this, its first season in the Division I Summit League, it figured to be to a team that imposed its superior size and strength on the undersized Tommies.
But on Thursday night at Schoenecker Arena, Oral Roberts essentially beat the Tommies at their own game, using strong defense and accurate 3-point shooting en route to a 81-66 victory.
The Golden Eagles led 43-32 at halftime and never trailed in coasting to victory.
“When we look at what we’re building, that’s one of the programs in this conference that has helped set the standard,” said St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer. “When you look at the teams that have made the NCAA Tournament recently, it’s been Oral Roberts, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
“Those are great measuring sticks for us. (Oral Roberts) competes at a very high level, and they came in here focused.”
Senior forward Parker Bjorklund scored a career-high 21 points for the Tommies (8-8, 2-2) in a dominant performance in the paint. But the Tommies, who rely on strong 3-point shooting, never found a comfort zone against Oral Roberts’ tenacious defense.
St. Thomas finished 7 of 34 from 3-point range.
“There are certain things you can do against us (defensively) the way our personnel and scheme is,” Tauer said. “I think their ability to switch a lot screens (was a factor), and their big guys can really move their feet.
“That presents different challenges, and it’s something we work on a lot. They did a really nice job of staying locked on our shooters. But we also missed some shots that were pretty good looks.”
The Golden Eagles (10-6, 4-1) were expected to be the Tommies’ toughest opponent to date. They return three starters from last season’s team that reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. They were led once again by Max Abmas, a 6-1 junior guard who entered the game averaging 21.2 points per game.
A Timberwolves scout attended the game, reportedly to get a look at Abmas. Abmas scored 14 points in the first half, making two of his 3-point attempts. He finished with a game-high 38 points.
The Tommies’ shooting woes included their best 3-point shooter. Senior guard Riley Miller entered the game leading Division I with 65 3-pointers and an average of 4.6 made 3s per game. He was held scoreless in the first half, missing all eight of his field-goal attempts, including seven from 3-point range.
Miller scored 11 points but was only 1 of 9 on 3s.
“I give credit to them,” Miller said. “They’re a very long team. They were able to contest shots and really make it difficult for us.”
