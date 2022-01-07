Binance Adds 7 New Trading Pairs on its Exchange

- Investors will have a broader range of options to pick from.
- At 9:00 a.m. (UTC) on 7 January 2022, Binance initiated trading for the pairs.
A recent tweet from Binance Coin announced that the following seven new trading pairs will be introduced.
- $ALICE/ $BNB
- $ATOM/ $TRY
- $ETH/ $UST
- $GALA/ $AUD
- $LRC/ $BNB
- $ONE/ $ETH
- $OOKI/ $BNB
MyNeighborAlice (ALICE)
Multiplayer building game My Neighbor Alice allows players to purchase and develop virtual islands and exciting items and meet new people.
Cosmos (ATOM)
The project aims to make decentralized applications less complicated and challenging for developers by providing modular architecture.
Ethereum (ETH)
The notion of a blockchain smart contract platform was first introduced by Ethereum. Furthermore, it may be used to run decentralized smart contracts and other cryptocurrencies as a platform.
Gala (GALA)
With Gala Games, gamers will regain control over their gaming experience, reshaping the gaming industry in the process. Creating blockchain games players want to play is a primary goal for Gala Games.
Loopring (LRC)
Loopring, an open protocol for decentralised crypto exchanges has its native coin, LRC cryptocurrency token built on Ethereum.
Harmony (ONE)
Blockchain platform Harmony was built to allow the development and deployment of decentralized apps.
Ooki Protocol (OOKI)
It’s possible to develop a Decentralized Application that connects lenders, borrowers, and traders to the most adaptable decentralized financial protocol across different blockchains using the Ooki decentralized protocol.