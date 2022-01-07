Bow Wow’s Daughter, 10, Jokes ‘My Dad’s Gonna Kill Me’ As She Reenacts 1 Of His Movie Roles

Shai Moss, the pre-teen daughter of Bow Wow and Joie Chavis, lip-synced to one of her father’s scenes from “Madea’s Big Happy Family.’ Even though Shai ‘nailed it,’ her mom threatened to take her account away!
At least Shai Moss knew she was playing with fire. “My dad’s gonna kill me,” the 10-year-old captioned the video she posted to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 6). In the clip, Shai recreated a scene from 2011’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, the Tyler Perry movie that featured Shai’s father, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss. The scene featured Bow Wow’s Byron arguing with Teyana Taylor’s Sabrina, and Shai really got into it. She might have gotten too much into it because her parents chimed in the comments section. “OMG! Noooooooooo,” wrote Bow Wow, 34, while Shai’s mother, Joie Chavis, said, “I’m taking the account back.”
Other people praised Shai’s performance. “You nailed it,” wrote Teresa Caldwell, aka Bow Wow’s mother and Shai’s grandmother. Shanelle Gray said, “My star, your(sic) unreal babe!!!” Jermaine Dupri echoed Bow Wow by writing, “OMG!!!!” and another fan said, “I LOVE THIS GIRL. I CANNOT WAIT TO SEE HER ON THE BIG SCREEN!!!!” That may be sooner than we think because Bow Wow tagged Tyler Perry in one comment. While there hasn’t been a Madea movie since 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral, maybe Tyler could cast Shai on the next season of Assisted Living?
Shai also recently impersonated her mother in a recent TikTok. “Shai said this is how I am. Lies,” Joie captioned the video she posted on Dec. 10, which shows Shai freaking out after seeing clothes in the hallway before laying down some strict discipline. “If I have to tell you one more time? GET OFF MY PHONE AND GO DO YOUR HOMEWORK.” Shai also poked fun at her mother seemingly being the drama, which Joie denied. “Not y’all messaging me saying this is 100% accurate. She being dramatic!”
Despite the recreation, things are rather good between Shai and her family. Days before imitating her mother, Shai teamed with Joie for a TikTok dance. The two grooved along to a family-friendly version of T-Pain’s “Booty,” and both mother and daughter nailed all the beats. She can dance and “act”? Shai is already on her way to being a superstar.
Alexia Echevarria’s oldest son, Peter Rosello, was arrested early on Thursday morning.
As he continues to be seen feuding with Alexia’s now-husband, Todd Nepola, on the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, Peter, 29, whose father is Alexia’s ex-husband, drug kingpin Pedro “Peggy” Rosello, has found himself in trouble with the law once again after allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend after a night out.
In a statement to Page Six on January 6, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department revealed that Peter and the unnamed woman, who have been dating for about three months, began arguing at their Miami apartment after the woman told Peter she wanted to stay at her mother’s place.
As the police report explained, Peter became “upset” about the idea and reportedly placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backward. In turn, the woman batted his hand away.
“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report stated. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.”
Although she tried to run out of the front door, Peter allegedly “grabbed the victim by her arm and pulled her back inside of the apartment,” police explained.
The woman then tried to flee for a second time. And after starting to yell, she captured the attention of a neighbor, who said they saw Peter “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”
As Peter attempted to keep her inside, the neighbor brought the “distressed” woman to their home and called the police.
While she did have visible redness on her face and neck, as well as pain in her crotch, she was treated at the scene.
Credit: Miami Dade County Police
Meanwhile, Peter was taken into custody by police and booked at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, where he was charged with a battery misdemeanor and given a bond of $1,500.
At the time of the Page Six publication, he had not yet been released from jail.
As RHOM fans may know, Peter was arrested for attacking a homeless man in 2012 and for marijuana possession in 2013.
Alexia and Pedro also share a younger son, Frankie Rosello.
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is currently streaming on Peacock.
LightSkinKeisha is getting married. On Thursday the rapper’s longtime love Coca Vango popped the question in front of friends.
“We’ve been cool for like 10 years and together for like three and a half and I could not do anything that I’ve done in my career without this girl right here,” said Coca before dropping down on one knee. “I really wanna know in front of everybody, will you marry me?”
Keisha of course accepted and said, “Yes!”
She’s since reposted the proposal on her page and captioned it, “ISSA FIANCÉ ! IM MARRYING MY BEST FRIENDDDDD! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 💍❤️❤️❤️!”
In the proposal video, a friend can be heard in the background saying, “Let’s talk about the 20-carat rock!”
So yes, let’s talk about the 20-carat rock indeed.
The ring was designed by award-winning jeweler Mint Boy of TheMintBoy Jewelers. The rock appears to be an emerald cut Morganite stone with a completely diamond-encrusted halo band. Morganite is known for its distinctive pink color.
Stunning!
Back in June of last year, a fan asked Keisha during BOSSIP’s Reality Recap if she saw herself being married within the next two years and the rapper responded:
“Absolutely! I do imagine myself being married, I wanna have kids, I wanna have a beautiful family,” said LightSkinKeisha. “I want society to make getting married the norm again versus having so many broken relationships and bringing babies into families and broken situations because these babies don’t deserve that. I see a lot of women saying that’s not their goal, but who doesn’t wanna be happy?” she added. “Who doesn’t want to be in love? I just wanna see more people get married and be in love. I don’t think nothing outweighs love.”
Looks like LightSkinKeisha’s dream is coming true!