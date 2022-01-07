Boy grazed by bullet fired into south St. Louis home

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy was grazed by a bullet fired into a home Thursday night in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 9 p.m. Police said the boy was grazed in the back of his leg.
Police did not release the victim’s age or any further details about the incident. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Two days into the 2022 legislative session and Missouri senators on both sides of the aisle say there’s a lack of trust among members.
Lawmakers are on a deadline for redrawing the state’s congressional map and allocating billions of dollars. While the House is prepared to work some Fridays in order to get these big items across the finish line, the Senate is working to rebuild trust.
“You know, if the first two days are any indication, we don’t need to be together anymore then we need to be,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowen (R-Columbia) told reporters Thursday.
Tensions from previous sessions are still high among senators.
“Senators from both sides of the aisle, have used the phrase, ‘erosion of trust’ and in many variations of that and I think that’s really the case,” Sen. Bob Onder (R- Lake St. Louis) said. “If we cannot trust each other in this body again, this process is just not going to work and it should for the people of the state.”
Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, the start of the 2022 session in the Senate is about rebuilding confidence and faith in each other.
“Unfortunately, the Missouri Senate remains fractured itself,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said. “I am hopefully, I think we can fix the body and get it back on track. It’s not an easy fix or a quick fix, but it’s possible.”
Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan) said it’s a goal of his to put the Senat back together in order to get things done for Missourians.
“So hopefully we get back the personalities, obviously, the first thing coming out of the gate, we’re airing out some dirty laundry at this point in time,” Schatz said. “There’s a point and a place for that too and sometimes it’s not on the Senat floor.
Even with the lack of trust, senators still have priorities.
“In education, we are 49th in the country for funding, it’s absurd,” Rizzo said. “We have $2.5 billion in reserves right now. Let’s make a statement.”
Spending federal money is a top concern on both sides of the aisle.
“Just making sure that the dollars that are coming our way from the federal government are spent wisely,” Rowden said.
Before legislation is passed, members say they want trust.
“Right now, I think we are in a Senate where to assume there are two parties is probably jumping the shark right now,” Rizzo said. “I think we felt like that was broken last year and I think the Conservative caucus feels the same way and I can’t emphasize how important it is in this building to have a hand-shake agreement with somebody.”
On Wednesday, Conservative caucus member Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, questioned Rowden on the Senate floor about a “super-secret special caucus meeting” where he said not all members were invited.
“There were some folks in our caucus who expressed interest in a desire to get in a room and have a conversation they felt like wasn’t going to be used against them was really what it boils down to,” Rowden told reporters Thursday. “The Senate, from my perspective, it’s not special right now. It’s not what it was 20 years ago, and we should strive to make it that way again.”
Both the House and the Senate are adjourned until Monday afternoon. Next week, the House has committee meetings to discuss redistricting and the supplemental budget.
When asked if Senators would have to work on Fridays during the session this year, Rowden said it’s not off the table.
“I don’t want to work on Fridays in January if we don’t have to but if we get to a point that we’re hitting a wall in redistricting and getting close to filing opening or something like that, we’re going to have to get it done,” Rowden said. “So, in that scenario, it’s a Friday, Saturday and Sunday proposition if it has to be just because you have to get that stuff done.”
Schatz said some staff members are out for COVID, but so far, no Senators are absent because of the virus.
“Obviously is it a concern, absolutely,” Schatz said. “The Missouri Senate is going to be open; we’re going to work, we’re going to find a way to navigate through this, this COVID, whatever this spike is.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said Wednesday she had two members of her caucus absent on the first day because of the virus. When asked, House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, did not know how many members were missing on his side of the aisle.
ST. LOUIS- A little more than a year has passed since an Instagram post from his wife Deirdre suggested that 2021 was going to be it for Albert Pujols in a major league uniform. The post was quickly cleaned up to walk retirement talk back, but a lot has happened since then.
The former St. Louis slugger was released by the Angels during the season and signed less than two weeks later with the Dodgers for the remainder of the year. With a strategic eye on his usage, Pujols showed he can continue to hit big-league pitching, especially from lefthanders. He even did a commercial for Marvel Entertainment, talking about retirement with basketball player Sue Bird and football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
But will there be an encore on the field somewhere in 2022?
In a Spanish language interview released Thursday that appears to have been recorded early last month while Pujols was in the Dominican Republic, he indicated he is ready to “see what’s out there” as far as a chance to continue his career.
Pujols is a free agent and would not be eligible to sign until owners and the Players Association reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. Until then, owners have locked out players.
The new deal is widely expected to include a universal designated hitter, which would expand Pujols’ pool of potential teams. His time playing in the field has been cut back in recent years as injuries have impacted his ability to play defense.
ST. LOUIS–In April, voters will go to the polls and elect city councils, mayors, decide school bond questions and choose school board members across the St. Louis area. In most cases, two school board slots are up for grabs, and in some cases three.
But in four of the region’s largest school districts—Rockwood, Parkway, Mehlville and Fort Zumwalt, no board incumbents are seeking new terms in office. The filing deadline closed on December 28, although the list of candidates won’t be officially certified until late January.
In interviews with FOX2, board members have talked about the challenges brought on by the past two years-a global pandemic which forced schools into virtual learning and debates about mask mandates–although none who responded specifically cited COVID as the main factor in their decisions.
“I just felt it was time,” Parkway School Board member Sam Sciortino, a longtime district educator and administrator who was first elected in 2010. “I’m older…I’m probably at the point where I need to slow down a little bit.”
As for the passionate debates which have sprung up over the past two years? “That’s been such a difficult time for everyone. The district wants to do the right thing for students,” he said. “The one thing we’ve had is civility. We feel their angst, we feel their concerns, it’s sincere.”
Pam Hill also opted against seeking a new term on the Parkway board. In an email she said there was no specific reason for her decision, but declined an interview.
In the Rockwood School district, board members and administrators have faced threats over issues of diversity and inclusion, on top of the challenges of navigating COVID. Board members Loralee Mondl and Thomas Dunn did not respond to questions asking about their decision not to run again.
“Two terms was my original plan when I ran in 2016 because my youngest child graduates this spring,” said Mehlville’s Kevin Schartner. “I’ve put a lot into these six years and felt it would be the right time to step back and see new community leaders step up.”
“I have served 21 years,” Fort Zumwalt Board President Michael Swaringim wrote in an email. “My turn has ended, and it’s time for others to step up. I have different plans that I would like to pursue.”
In the FOX C-6 school district, two of the board’s three incumbents have decided not to run. Judith Smith told FOX2 she plans to devote more time to a Mission organization that provides free eyeglasses for those in need.
“These past two years have been very difficult. It is always difficult to make decisions that everyone agrees with. Some days people love you and some days they hate you. As board president this year I have tried to lead and move forward with what is best for ALL of our students and staff. I do not let negativity get in the way of doing what is right for students and staff,” she told FOX2 via email.
Incumbents are running for re-election in Ritenour, Maplewood-Richmond Heights and in Jennings, among others surveyed, where all three will be on the ballot. In Ferguson-Florissant, Board President Sheila Powell-Walker is running again, while Leslie Hogshead is not. Hogshead has been on the board since 1992 and did not respond to a request for comment.
“The last three years have been a whirlwind,” Powell-Walker, who was first elected in 2019, said in an interview. The first six months she described as what you might expect for a typical board, before the “twin pandemics” of racial unrest and COVID-19 erupted nationally in 2020. She said she needed to consider whether or not to run again, but opted to put her name before voters again.
“Even though things are very tumultuous right now in the world of education, the needs of our children haven’t changed, and so someone still has to sit at the table and make thoughtful decisions that are going to ensure that all kids are going to have access to the learning they deserve.”
Powell-Walker, Terry Turner and Jillian Dunn are running for one of the two seats on the board in April, pending the certification of candidates.
